Weather Now: Warm, Muggy Overnight; Sunny Wednesday

Good evening!

Temperatures reached 91 degrees at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick and we’re tracking some more heat for the remainder of the week.

Breezy southwest winds will keep the coast in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be sustained around 10-15mph with gusts 20-25 mph in the afternoon.

For tonight, we’ll see dry skies again as it stays warm and very humid, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

It won’t be quite as humid during the day on Wednesday, but it will still be hot, with highs near 90.

A warm and bright start to the day with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 as you head out the door on Wednesday.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s to near 90 away from the coast, look for low 80s for the beaches.

The hottest day of the stretch still looks to be Thursday, with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index near 100.

