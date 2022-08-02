Microsoft Argues Activision Doesn't Make "Must Have" Games In Defence Of Buyout

Read on www.gamingbible.co.uk
PlayStation 5 Feature Being Scrapped Because Nobody Uses It
Online gaming is known for its trash talking. Whether screaming into a mic or hammering a keyboard, we spend a lot of our "fun" time hurling abuse at each other. I often wonder how healthy this is. Does it motivate us, or discourage us from playing with that friend ever again?
Xbox Series S Getting Huge Upgrade Fans Will Love
Xbox hasn’t exactly been hitting the headlines for the right reasons lately. Just last week, former Xbox executive Peter Moore revealed that he actively stoked the fire of the so-called ‘console war’ between Xbox and PlayStation which isn’t something you should perhaps admit to. Current Xbox...
PlayStation’s Latest Acquisition Could Mean More Freebies For Gamers
In case you missed it, Sony announced a brand new free-to-join loyalty programme just a few weeks ago. PlayStation Stars will essentially allow players to earn rewards for gaming. That’s it. There is no catch. PlayStation users will simply have to complete “campaigns and activities” to earn these rewards,...
Chinese Tech Giant Tencent Wants To Increase Its Stake In Ubisoft
Tencent, China’s biggest gaming firm and social network, is aiming to up its stake in Ubisoft, Reuters reports. The company, which already owns the likes of League of Legends developer Riot Games and Hood: Outlaws & Legends developer Sumo Group, previously bought a 5% stake in Ubisoft back in 2018, but is now apparently aiming to go bigger. Reuters’ sources claim that Tencent has reached out directly to Ubisoft’s founding family, Guillemot, to express interest.
PlayStation Reports Overall Profits Are Down 37 Percent In Q1
On the surface, things seem to be going pretty well for Sony's PlayStation 5. Lifetime PlayStation 5 shipments reached 21.7 million units during Sony’s most recent quarter. That's up 0.1 million compared to this time last year, and up 0.4 million compared to the the last quarter this year (ending March 31, 2022).
One of the Greatest Strategy Games Of All Time Is Free In August
Just a few days ago, PlayStation Plus announced its August line-up and props to PlayStation because they did not disappoint. In case you missed it, all PS Plus subscribers can get their hands on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, and Little Nightmares. As...
'Minecraft' Private Servers Will Now Be Moderated And Players Are Not Happy
How quickly the tide can turn. Just last week, Minecraft landed itself in everybody’s good graces after developers announced that Minecraft will never support or allow NFTs. I’m sure I don’t have to tell you that NFTs are wildly unpopular. As Mojang themselves put it, “NFTs and...
'The Witcher 3' Mobile Ripoff Is Laughably Bad
Ripoffs are popping up all over the place at the moment as rogue developers try and cash in on some of gaming’s most popular franchises. Just this morning, we discovered a terrible God of War knockoff titled War Gods Zeus of Child featuring a plagiarised Kratos fighting an endless slew of enemies in an area. Recently, Stumble Guys topped app charts which is rather unsurprisingly a copy of Fall Guys. Now, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting the knockoff treatment.
Sony Formally Reacts To Xbox's Activision Deal, Worried About Losing Call Of Duty
Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen several major acquisitions shake up the video games industry but perhaps none more so than Microsoft’s buyout of Activision. Back in January, Microsoft announced the $68.7 billion deal which could potentially add franchises like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Overwatch to Xbox’s exclusive line up.
Dev Admits Their MMO "Sucks", Decide To Rework Entire Game
It takes a lot to admit you got something wrong; whether that's an apology to a friend, or a public announcement on a huge digital distribution service. Either way, it's refreshing to see someone confess to wrongdoings not only openly, but without any sugarcoating or beating around the bush. The...
Tencent Console Could Be Aiming To Rival PlayStation And Xbox
China’s biggest gaming firm and social network, Tencent, has been in the news a fair bit this week - it was revealed that the company is apparently aiming to become Ubisoft’s single largest shareholder, with plans to buy an additional stake (it already own a 5% stake, which was bought in 2018).
Xbox Rolling Out Feature That Will Change How Game Pass Works
Account sharing has been a popular trend of the past decade or so. Ever since Netflix really took off in the early 2010s, it's been the done thing to share accounts with family and friends. In fact, account sharing is so ubiquitous that we doubt anyone is innocent of giving (or receiving) passwords.
EA Says Single Player Games Are Great, Despite Recent Twitter Controversy
In case it passed you by, EA kicked off last month in spectacularly poor fashion when they managed to not only offend a huge number of gamers, but even a bunch of game devs, all with one bad tweet. Honestly, it was almost impressive. The tweet in question attempted to...
Twitter Account Calling Out Awful Gamer Comments Comes Back Just For 'GTA 6'
The Twitter page 'Shitty Gaming Takes' had been dead for a while, which is a shame. It revealed funny comments from idiots across the Internet on the subject of video games. One post shows a social media comment, in which a user claimed speedrunning is a result of the radical left's lack of work ethic (do it fast rather than do it right, or something). Pretty hilarious.
'The Sims 4' Policy Update Is Devastating The Game's Community
For the most part, The Sims 4 has always been a game that’s championed inclusivity. In the past few weeks alone, the game introduced a number of new customisation options including the ability to choose your sims' pronouns and sexual orientation. There was a slightly awkward incest debacle amidst...
'Diablo Immortal' YouTuber Can't Get A Match After Spending $100,000 On Gear
We know the old adage 'money can't buy you friends.' It's a cliché across media; we've all seen the film trope where the guy wins the lottery, buys more land, builds a load of extensions on his house, buys a fast car and flashes his new bling. And, predictably, his neighbors all end up hating and abandoning him.
Call Of Duty Users At Three Year Low, Millions Leaving The Game
Call of Duty may seem like an invincible franchise, and for the most part it is - but it’s not the whole story. Activision are gearing up to release this year’s highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II on 28 October. The title is set to include a map editor, in addition to bringing back fan-favourite characters and weapons so naturally, people are hyped. In fact, I’d argue that the fanfare surrounding Modern Warfare II is the strongest that CoD has seen in recent years so you may be surprised to learn that Activision’s player count has fallen by millions.
Bungie Lawyer Argues That Suing Cheaters Is "Good Business"
As of late, Bungie has been taking a stand against a toxic portion of its player base. The studio recently filed a lawsuit against one Destiny 2 player for repeated cheating and evading bans. The user also reportedly made threats against Bungie and specific members of its staff. As a...
'The Sims 4' Incest Bug Has Been Fixed, No More Cursed WooHoo
The Sims franchise is no stranger to a bit of cursed content. I know exactly the kinds of things you all get up to. In fact, there are quite literally guides on the best ways to kill a Sim. Don’t pretend that you haven’t tried taking your Sim for a swim before removing the pool ladder.
'Elden Ring' Dev FromSoftware Gives Update About Next Game
Elden Ring, the hotly anticipated collaboration between FromSoftware and George RR Martin, came out in February. Already, it's ubiquitous. This was to be expected; the Souls games are among the most popular of all time, especially with gamers who like a challenge. Martin's works are also, we suppose, pretty huge.
