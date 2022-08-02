This hashtag trend by current/future players is a beautiful thing

The Oregon Ducks secured yet another big win on the recruiting trail, this time nailing down a commitment from 3-star defensive lineman My’Keil Gardner out of Peoria, Arizona. Gardner took an official visit to Eugene back on June 24, and held offers from over 20 different programs – including USC, UCLA, Wisconsin, Texas, Michigan, Iowa, Iowa State, Cal, Nebraska, and Washington State. Gardner is a six-foot-two, 275 pound defensive tackle from Liberty High School in Arizona. He is ranked No. 494 nationally in the class of 2023, per 247Sports, coming in as the No. 59 ranked defensive lineman and No. 11 ranked...

EUGENE, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO