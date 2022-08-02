Read on www.thedailybeast.com
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Fox News Host Calls Out GOP for Not Joining Pelosi on Taiwan Trip
Fox News host Gillian Turner on Wednesday called out Republicans for not joining Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s recent trip to Taiwan—despite reportedly being invited—noting that their presence would have shown “solidarity.”Pelosi’s high-profile visit to Taiwan this week prompted quite a bit of saber-rattling from the Chinese government, which viewed the rare trip from a top-ranking U.S. official as a “major political provocation” to Beijing’s sovereignty.Additionally, as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle brace for a surge in international tensions over the trip, some are upset with the White House for seemingly hanging the speaker out to dry.Yet,...
China Fires Missiles Near Taiwan in Massive Show of Force After Pelosi Visit
China responded to Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan with a massive show of military force on Thursday. Beijing launched a series of brazen military exercises which saw around 10 Chinese naval ships crossing the Taiwan Strait’s median line while fighter jets also broke the unofficial boundary, sources said. Japan reported that five ballistic missiles landed in Japanese waters in its exclusive economic zone, causing the government to file a diplomatic protest to the Chinese government, according to The New York Times. The Chinese state broadcaster CCTV also bragged that the People’s Liberation Army carried out live-fire exercises and “precision strikes” on eastern areas of the strait. Defense officials in Taiwan reported that “a number” of Dongfeng ballistic missiles splashed down in the waters off the coast of the island on Thursday afternoon. The worrying escalation in maneuvers comes the day after House Speaker Pelosi departed Taiwan following a visit which infuriated Chinese authorities, who see Taiwan as part of their own territory.Read it at Washington Post
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run
SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular.For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.Sources familiar with the U.S.-South Korea military alliance say the games will climax in a “decapitation” exercise where they play at invading the heart of the North Korean command structure and taking out the leader, Kim Jong Un....
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Rudy Giuliani Tells Steve Bannon He’s Still Upset Over Fox News Ban
Former New York City Mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is still steaming over his alleged ban from Fox News, calling the network out on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast for refusing to feature him on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. After turning to Bannon last year to describe how he was “really hurt” by the move, Giuliani doubled down on Wednesday, telling the former White House adviser: “How could they not have me on on Sept. 11? They went through Sept. 11 as if I never existed, I mean it’s amazing.” Last year, Politico revealed Giuliani had learned of the ban on the night before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The ban was reportedly to last three months, but Fox News declined to comment at the time.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Dick Cheney Labels Trump a Coward in Campaign Ad for Daughter Liz
Former Vice President Dick Cheney slammed Donald Trump and labeled him a “coward” in a new campaign ad for daughter Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY). In the video, “He Knows It,” released Thursday, the 81-year-old former veep warned that the former president is one of the United States’ biggest threats. “In our nation’s 246-year history there has never been an individual who was a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election and he lost big. I know it, he knows it, and deep down, I think most Republicans know it.” The 60-second ad comes days before his daughter’s Republican primary election in Wyoming. Liz Cheney has been one of Trump’s most vocal Republican critics and has led the charge surrounding the House select committee’s investigation over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. A swathe of big names responded to the video across social platforms, including Rex Chapman and ex-Mike Pence aide Olivia Troye, who commented that the video was “the truth. Nothing but the truth.”
Laura Loomer Attacks Opponent for His Age—in Famously Elderly District
Far-right activist Laura Loomer built her name—and her notoriety—on her willingness to launch political attacks almost no one else would. She crashed a Shakespeare in the Park performance of Julius Caesar that featured a Donald Trump stand-in getting stabbed. She duped undocumented immigrants into trespassing on Nancy Pelosi’s lawn.Perhaps most infamously, she responded to being banned by Twitter by handcuffing herself to a door outside the tech giant’s New York office while wearing a Star of David. (Since Loomer only chained herself to one door, Twitter employees could still get in and out of the building).Now in her second bid...
China Set to Give U.S. the Silent Treatment After Pelosi’s Taiwan Trip
In its latest retaliation for Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, China announced Friday that it would end dialogue with the U.S. on a whole host of issues requiring international cooperation. Beijing’s foreign ministry said it would cancel talks with the U.S. on military maritime safety and dialogue with defense department heads. It also vowed to suspend all cooperation on climate change, criminal investigations, illicit drugs, and the return of illegal immigrants. The measures are designed to punish the U.S. after the House Speaker’s trip to Taiwan “in disregard of China’s strong opposition and serious representations,” the foreign ministry said in a statement. The shuttering of diplomatic ties comes after China launched a series of unprecedented military exercises in the Taiwan Strait which has seen warships and jets on maneuvers and missiles fired over the contested island.
If Dems Fought an All-Out Culture War, They’d Win
The GOP’s furious desire to transform America into Gilead gives Democrats a perfect opportunity to turn the tables in the upcoming midterm elections, but only if they go all-in and commit to fighting the culture war.Earlier this week, passionate opponents of Roe v. Wade were eagerly expecting conservative Kansas voters to allow the Republican-dominated state legislature to potentially outlaw abortion.In a stunning plot twist, Kansas voters rejected the hateful amendment by a nearly 20-point margin.Surely, there can be only one explanation: latte-loving, vegan liberals, who eat avocado toast and change pronouns as frequently as their hybrid vehicles, emerged and voted...
NY Dem’s Cringey Cleanup Attempt on Biden Comments Just Makes Things Worse
Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) is going to need to clean up her cleanup attempt.During a Thursday morning appearance on CNN’s New Day, the New York congresswoman was grilled by anchor Brianna Keilar on her recent claim that she believes that President Joe Biden would not run again for the White House. Those eyebrow-raising remarks came during a Tuesday night Democratic primary debate pitting her against fellow veteran lawmaker Jerry Nadler.“I don’t believe he’s running for re-election,” Maloney said when asked during the debate if Biden should run for a second term, a question that has been asked of Democratic lawmakers...
$144 Million in Assets Seized From Architect of ‘Putin’s Palace’
The designer of “Putin’s Palace,” a mammoth complex on the coast of Italy’s Black Sea made for the Russian president, has had more than $144 million in assets seized by the Italian tax police, including art, properties and jewelry, Artnet reports. Lanfranco Cirillo, who reportedly moved to Moscow after Vladimir Putin granted him Russian citizenship in 2014, is accused of tax violations. His lawyer said Cirillo “is very disappointed by the fact that having bought some prestigious properties and works of art in Italy, and having provided for his wife and daughter, are used to argue that he faked his move abroad.” “Putin’s Palace” includes such unique amenities as an “aqua-discoteque” and a retractable stripper pole.
Inside Russia’s ‘Kafka-esque’ Mass Kidnapping Scheme
Nearly six months into Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, with up to 1.6 million Ukrainians forcibly taken to Russia so far, Ukrainian authorities say Russian forces are now using civilians as cannon fodder on the front line and faking artillery attacks to trick them to cross the border. Just...
Russia Ready to Discuss Prisoner Swap With U.S. After Brittney Griner Sentenced to 9 Years
Russian authorities said Friday that they were ready to discuss a possible prisoner swap with the U.S. The diplomatic offer came a day after WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years imprisonment by a Russian court after she was convicted of drug smuggling—a ruling which Joe Biden called “unacceptable.” Speaking while on a visit to Cambodia on Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said his country would be willing to speak with American authorities about a possible prisoner exchange, providing it was done through an agreed diplomatic channel. “We are ready to discuss this topic, but within the framework of the channel that was agreed upon by Presidents Putin and Biden,” Lavrov said. “If the Americans decide to once again resort to public diplomacy... that is their business and I would even say that it is their problem.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. has already made a “substantial offer” to secure the release of Americans jailed in Russia, including Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan.
Officials Blast Amnesty International Report Accusing Ukraine of Endangering Civilians
A report from Amnesty International published Thursday claims that Ukrainian forces are putting civilians at risk by setting up bases in residential neighborhoods, even as authorities continue to deride Russian forces for committing atrocities against Ukrainians. “Ukrainian forces have put civilians in harm’s way by establishing bases and operating weapons...
Palestinians Claim Banksy Painting Ripped From West Bank Wall Was Stolen After Turning Up in Israel
After mysteriously vanishing from the occupied West Bank, a painting by the secretive artist Banksy has resurfaced in an art gallery in Israel in equally mysterious circumstances. Palestinian officials say the graffiti artwork was stolen.The street artwork—which shows a rat holding a slingshot in an apparent satire of the Israeli occupation—was created by the inscrutable British artist around 2007. It appeared on a concrete block used in an abandoned Israeli army position in the West Bank city of Bethlehem near Israel’s separation barrier. Banksy has also painted several works on the huge concrete wall itself, which he’s previously said “essentially...
