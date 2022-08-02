Chippewa Tribe members in Minnesota consider whether to continue blood quantum

Read on www.wfae.org
Confusion roiled Michigan for days as abortion rights changed hour to hour
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When Dr. Audrey Lance, an OB-GYN at Northland Family Planning Centers in Metro Detroit, got to work Monday morning, abortion was legal in the state of Michigan. Then by 5 pm, it was legal again, with at least some certainty it would probably stay that...
Michigan abortion providers scramble to figure out what a court ruling means
Here's what flip-flopping court rulings can be like for abortion providers. First thing Monday morning, abortion was legal in Michigan. Then it wasn't. By the end of the day, it was legal again. All this confusion and chaos is coming just as Michigan is seeing a surge in increasingly desperate patients seeking abortions from out of state. Michigan Radio's Kate Wells reports.
The Biden administration has filed a lawsuit against Idaho for its abortion ban
Florida's DeSantis suspends state attorney who pledged not to enforce abortion bans
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren, saying he neglected his duty by not enforcing some laws — including those involving abortion restrictions.
Faced with drought, a wine region in central California looks to develop a spaceport
California's Central Coast is facing a future with much less water. Vineyards and the irrigation they need aren't sustainable. So Paso Robles is courting a spaceport as the region's new moneymaker. Benjamin Purper came to KCBX in May of 2021 from California’s Inland Empire, where he spent three years as...
Wyoming's new ban on abortions has been temporarily blocked
That means the one clinic in the state that provides abortion care can continue to do so for at least another week — until the judge hears the challenge from reproductive rights advocates.
Kansans vote to keep abortion legal in the state, reject constitutional amendment
The first major abortion-related ballot initiative since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade has failed in Kansas. The amendment would have greatly tightened abortion laws in the state. Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and...
Abortion rights shockwave rocks the midterms and 3 other takeaways from primaries
Tuesday was the biggest primary day left on the 2022 midterm calendar —and there were some telling results that could have implications for this fall, from the state of abortion rights in this country to the risks to Republicans and Democrats posed by former President Trump's influence. Here are...
Building wildfire-resistant homes can be affordable, new study shows
Thousands of people are under evacuation orders in Northern California as the McKinney fire continues to spread. That community could be joining dozens of others that have had to rebuild in recent years. In California, many homes have to use wildfire-resistant materials under state law. Other wildfire-prone states don't have the same requirements. The homebuilding industry has argued that fireproofing is too expensive, but a new study finds it can be affordable.
What the Christian nationalist movement means for North Carolina and the nation
As a growing number of voters and politicians appear to be blending their faith with anti-Covid restrictions, gun rights and election lies, experts fear some extremist values are going mainstream by the way of Christian nationalism. At a recent Turning Point USA conference, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called herself a...
He lived in Oregon and she lived in England. A drawing of a cat brought them together
Two cats and one popular Twitter artist helped unite a man and woman separated by more than 4,600 miles. It all started on Twitter — specifically, with the account called "poorly drawn cats." The account's premise is pretty simple: Artist Heloísa Nora uses photos of people's cats and draws them. The drawings don't have a lot of details, but they're still perfect in how they really do capture each individual cat.
Kansans voted overwhelmingly to protect abortion. Will other states follow?
Michigan is just one of the states where the courts are deciding the limits of abortion rights. Kansas left it up to voters. And on Tuesday, they voted against a constitutional amendment that would have let the state's mostly conservative lawmakers ban abortions. Here to discuss the wider implications of this decision, I'm joined now by Temple law professor Rachel Rebouche. Professor, what did you think of the decision by Kansas voters, and what do you think it tells us about the future ballot tests in other states, like the one in Michigan?
Abortion rights supporters and opponents look for lessons from the Kansas vote
On Tuesday night as results rolled in for Kansas's consequential vote on abortion rights, advocates on both sides of the abortion debate were watching closely, looking for lessons as they prepare for similar votes on abortion rights measures this fall. The results in Kansas — the nation's first statewide vote...
Former Puerto Rico governor arrested on bribery charges
The FBI arrested the former governor of Puerto Rico, Wanda Vazquez, Thursday on federal bribery charges. It's related to the financing of her 2020 campaign.
Former Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez is charged with bribery
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Former Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez was arrested Thursday on bribery charges related to the financing of her 2020 campaign, marking the first time that a former leader of the U.S. territory faces federal charges. Vázquez is accused of engaging in a bribery...
Voters in Kansas are the first to decide on abortion post-Roe
Voters in Kansas today will decide whether to add an amendment to the state constitution that says there is no right to an abortion in the state. A constitutional amendment would open the door for lawmakers to further restrict or ban abortion in the state. Get more race results from...
Unaffiliated voters sue over the right to serve on State Board of Elections
Common Cause filed a lawsuit Tuesday asking a federal court to strike down a state law that keeps unaffiliated voters from serving on the State Board of Elections. Unaffiliated voters make up 35% of North Carolina voters, but state law only allows either Democrats or Republicans to serve on the five-member State Board of Elections.
Tudor Dixon will face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan race for governor
LANSING, Mich. — Tudor Dixon has won the Michigan Republican primary for governor, according to The Associated Press. Friday, Dixon received a late endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Previously, she also racked up endorsements from well-known names in Michigan politics, like the family of former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.
An animal tranquilizer is making street drugs even more dangerous
Approaching a van that distributes safe supplies for drug use in Greenfield, Mass., a man named Kyle noticed an alert about xylazine. "Xylazine?" he asked, sounding out the unfamiliar word. "Tell me more." A street-outreach team from Tapestry Health delivered what's becoming a routine warning. Xylazine is an animal tranquilizer....
Davidson novelist unpacks North Carolina thriller
Cutter’s Pass is dubbed “the most dangerous town in North Carolina.” And for good reason. Seven hikers have vanished into the woods — and no one can explain why. That mystery is at the center of The Last to Vanish, a new thriller by Megan Miranda, a Davidson, NC resident and author of 13 novels, including multiple New York Times Best Sellers. Her work has received positive reviews from The Washington Post and The Guardian to the New York Times.
