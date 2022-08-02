Google’s brand new Pixel 6A can now install the somewhat new Android 13 beta

Read on www.theverge.com
Code in the Google TV app suggests 50 free TV channels are coming
Wouldn’t it be neat if you could get free streaming TV channels without downloading an app or signing up for a new service? Well, you just might be getting that soon if you’re Google TV user, 9to5Google has decompiled the latest version of the software and reports the company’s TV streaming platform (formally Android TV) contains text that hints at 50 included live TV channels.
How to change the side panels in Gmail’s new view
When The Verge’s Richard Lawler reported that Google was rolling out its newly stylized version of Gmail for the web, I decided I wanted to take a look as well. Since my Gmail page hadn’t yet switched over, I clicked on the cog-like Settings icon in the upper-right corner of my page and then on the link labeled Try out the new Gmail view and refreshed my page.
What to expect from Samsung’s August Unpacked event
Samsung’s annual summer launch event is almost here. The company will hold its August Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10th at 9AM ET, one year and one day after last year’s foldable-focused event. And, if rumors are to be believed, we’re set for a very similar lots of announcements consisting of a pair of foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 — a new lineup of smartwatches with the Galaxy Watch 5, and most likely some new earbuds.
How to enable your Mac’s VoiceOver screen reader
Starting with macOS X, Apple has included a native screen reader called VoiceOver on its Macs and MacBooks. The feature is designed to help low-vision or blind users navigate their computers — and the internet — more easily. It works by reading aloud text descriptions of everything that appears on the screen, as well as reading any displayed text. The technology also allows users to interact with elements on the screen.
Polaroid’s excellent Hi-Print instant photo printer is just $69.99
Small instant photo printers can offer a unique and fun way to capture memories while traveling. Sure, they may not have the retro charm of an instant camera, but there’s some charm in being able to quickly print credit card-sized pictures while you’re on the go — you’ll just need to capture them using your smartphone. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, however. After testing several instant cameras myself, I found that, unless you’ve got some photography skills and experience, it’s often easier to take sharper photos with a camera you’re familiar with (even if it’s a phone). As a result, mobile photo printers might be what you’re looking for if you want to print photos that look even better.
Hurry — this 70-inch 4K TV is under $500 at Best Buy today
If you’re looking for great value, one of the best TV deals around today is being able to snap up an Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV from Best Buy for only $470. Normally priced at $650, you save $180 by buying today. Paying $470 for a 70-inch 4K TV is a pretty great deal as anyone who has been checking out recent 70-inch TV deals can tell you. Buy it now and you even get a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) included in the deal. While it might not be the biggest name brand around, there are some key reasons why you might want to snap up the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV and we’re here to tell you why.
OnePlus 10T announced with up to 150W fast charging and $649 starting price
After not releasing a OnePlus 9T last year, OnePlus’ T-series is making a return in 2022 with the OnePlus 10T, which sees its official launch today. Many of the device’s details have already been made public, so today’s news is about pricing and availability. Head over to Allison Johnson’s full review for a rundown of what the phone is like to use in practice.
Amazon to acquire Roomba robot vacuum maker iRobot for $1.7 billion
Amazon has signed an agreement to acquire iRobot, makers of Roomba robot vacuums. The deal is valued at approximately $1.7 billion, and Amazon will acquire iRobot for $61 per share in an all-cash transaction. “Customers love iRobot products — and I’m excited to work with the iRobot team to invent...
How to work from home when your internet goes out
You were working. Things were just fine. A landscaper puts a shovel through your buried internet cabling or tree limbs drop and kill a neighborhood’s internet. Or the inexplicable happens, and the little green light on the cable modem goes red. You are, as the sailors say when a ship’s engine becomes quiet, dead in the water. What now?
How to turn off iCloud Music Library
If you’re an Apple Music or iTunes Match subscriber, you can make use of Apple’s iCloud Music Library. So long as you’re logged into the same iCloud account, the feature allows you to sync your music library on up to 10 Apple devices. But there are reasons you may not want your tunes synced up to the iCloud Music Library. In this article, I discuss why — and explain how you can disable it if you want.
We live in notification hell
It starts innocently enough. You download an app, and the app asks for your permission to send you push notifications. Sure, you think. What harm could come of it? I’d like to know when my package arrives or my burrito is ready. But then you download more apps, and they all need your permission to send you notifications, and before you know it your lock screen is awash with apps clamoring for your attention.
You can bring Internet Explorer back to life in Windows 11 if you’re a glutton for punishment
“What is dead may never die.” Much like a White Walker in Game of Thrones, Internet Explorer joins the ranks of the undead that are determined to wreak havoc on humanity. Microsoft tamed the Internet Explorer beast in Windows 11, preventing anyone from summoning it and running its ancient code, but now one dastardly Twitter user has broken Internet Explorer’s chains and set it free to run freely on Windows 11.
Microsoft Word 101: how to convert a Word doc to a PDF
For a long time, Adobe’s PDF file format has been the format for legal and business documents, largely because they most closely resemble their hardcopy versions — and because they can be locked down relatively easily so that no changes can be made. But while PDFs are great for producing accurate digital versions of paper documents, you can also very easily create a PDF out of an ordinary Word document as well.
ChromeOS 104 is rolling out with a new dark theme, and automatic transitions
Google’s newest update for ChromeOS is rolling out to users this week, and one of its new features is support for switching to a dark theme, as 9to5Google reported. Previously hidden behind developer flags while in testing, it finally made an official debut on ChromeOS 104, following dark mode settings popping up more in other Google products.
Microsoft’s testing a handy Game Pass widget on Windows 11
Microsoft’s first new Windows 11 widget should make it even easier to find out which games are coming to PC Game Pass. The widget is only available to Windows Insider testers for now and is supposed to provide a “window” into the service’s game library, allowing you to check out recent additions and the games leaving soon.
Apple might remove the headphone jack from its next entry-level iPad
Apple has gradually removed the headphone jack from its entire iPhone lineup and several iPads like the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini. And now, the company seems poised to eliminate it from the iPad altogether: according to purported renders of an upcoming redesign of the entry-level model, the 3.5mm connector is about to be a goner there as well. It’s nowhere to be found on either the top or bottom of the device.
Reminder: Passkeys are not just from Apple
When Apple introduced passkeys, its implementation of FIDO Alliance’s password-less secure authentication technology, the company did it in the most Apple way possible. It made an icon and printed a very on Apple brand-looking “Passkeys” next to it, complete in the San Francisco font. And if you’ve watched only part of the WWDC presentation on Apple’s passkeys, it’s possible to assume passkeys are an exclusive feature of Apple’s iCloud Keychain. Just a reminder: it’s not.
Microsoft Teams is now fully optimized for Macs with M1 or M2 chips
Microsoft has created a native version of its Microsoft Teams client for Macs with M1 or M2 chips. The software giant has developed a native Apple Silicon version of Microsoft Teams that should include performance benefits for Mac users with the latest M1 or M2 chips, and it’s rolling out over the coming months.
Google Meet meets Duo Meet, with Meet in Duo but Duo isn’t going into Meet
In June, Google announced that it’s bringing the features of Meet into the Duo app — and that transformation begins today. Google isn’t technically getting rid of either app; Duo’s getting rebranded as Meet with the features from both apps, and Meet’s staying Meet. Yes,...
OnePlus 10T review: call it a comeback
Technically, OnePlus didn’t go anywhere. Especially in Europe and India, it’s been very much present over the past few years, putting out midrange devices that perform better than their price points indicate. But in the US, it feels like the company hasn’t quite had the same profile in recent years.
