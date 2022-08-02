Read on www.examiner.org
spectrumnews1.com
All Ohio Balloon Festival returns, benefits local nonprofits
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A high-flying festival will soon be hovering over the Buckeye State on a mission to give back to Ohioans in need. The All Ohio Balloon Festival returns to Marysville Aug. 5-7. Around 20 hot air balloons will be on display, including the Darth Vader and Yoda balloons from Belgium. There will also be an opportunity to ride in a hot air balloon, as well as take flight in helicopters and biplane rides.
Urbana Citizen
David’s Place opens its doors
MECHANICSBURG – A non-profit organization called To Whom it May Concern Ohio (TWIMC Ohio, www.twimcohio.org) recently opened The Resource Center at David’s Place at 3 West Sandusky St. TWIMC is a non-profit committed to helping individuals in Ohio with life after incarceration. The Resource Center at David’s Place...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Christian E. Oberlies
Christian E. Oberlies, 70, of Bellefontaine, Ohio passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital, in Columbus, Ohio. Christian was born on April 4, 1952, in Carthage, Illinois. He was the son of the late Elmer (Sy) and Loretta (Condon) Oberlies. Christian had three siblings: Jane, Stephanie, and Jim. He graduated from Carthage High School in 1970 and attended Urbana University, earning his baccalaureate degree in Social Science. Christian earned his Master of Science degree in Clinical Counseling from Wright State University, before embarking on his journey as a Behavioral Health Therapist for 40 years in both in-patient and out-patient settings. Christian retired from the Behavioral Health field in 2020, looking forward to walks with his dog Jasper, time tending his garden, and more time with family.
Lima News
Benefit dinner planned for family of Chase Lauck
LIMA — Dinners benefitting the family of Chase Lauck will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima, or at Elmview Pub, 3679 Shawnee Road, Lima. Dinners are $15 and include a quarter chicken leg, potato salad...
Urbana Citizen
Champaign Co. Fair opens Friday
The Champaign County Fair opens Friday, Aug. 5 and will continue through Friday, Aug. 12. Livestock shows, equestrian competition, garden shows and other local exhibitions will comprise the daily hustle and bustle of the fair’s activities. Entertainment at the grandstand will include the NTPA Truck and Tractor Pull on...
dayton.com
Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle offers fun, educational opportunities
Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle is continuing to evolve as the owner is creating more opportunities to entertain and educate visitors. “We are creating more things to do to promote agritourism,” said Edgar (Ed) C. Evans, owner of the ranch. “Agritourism is big on our list because we enjoy teaching children and some adults that don’t know what farming is all about.”
Bellefontaine Examiner
ILHS senior selected for Ohio Attorney General’s Teen Ambassador Board
Indian Lake High School senior Sierra DeWeese has an important leadership role this school year. She was selected to serve on Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Teen Ambassador Board. The mission of the Teen Ambassador Board is to provide Ohio’s future leaders with an inside look at Ohio law...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Logan County districts to receive Safety and Security Support grants
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday at the Ohio School Safety Summit that more than 1,000 K-12 schools across Ohio, including each of the school districts in Logan County, will receive state assistance to pay for security upgrades that enhance the safety of students and staff. Also...
Horse escapes track after incident at Greene County Fair
The horse found an open gate on the east end of the track and escaped at a high speed. Bystanders reported that the horse eventually stopped next to a dumpster and tree line and control was regained.
Bellefontaine Examiner
BCS hosts in-service training for area bus drivers
With area students heading back to class for the 2022-23 school year in the upcoming weeks, bus drivers from seven area schools attended a annual mandatory in-service training Monday hosted by Bellefontaine City Schools. Bus drivers from Bellefontaine, Benjamin Logan, Indian Lake, Riverside, Ridgemont, Urbana, and Kenton brushed up on...
Three great pizza places in Ohio
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.
When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
dayton.com
Springfield’s First Friday event celebrates ‘Dog Days of Summer’
New music and a different sound from an area favorite and the first release from an up-and-coming artist will be among First Friday highlights along with the Dog Days of Summer. The monthly event celebrating what’s happening in downtown Springfield will begin around 5 p.m. today with specials from participating...
Dolly Parton to visit Ohio to support Imagination Library
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dolly Parton will be visiting the Buckeye State next week to celebrate and secure funds for her Imagination Library program in Ohio. The music legend and philanthropist will be attending a private luncheon on the Ohio State University campus “to raise financial support and awareness for the Imagination Library program in […]
Bellefontaine Examiner
Public input sought regarding solar, wind development
The public is invited to attend and provide their comments regarding proposed wind and solar development in Logan County at an upcoming meeting slated for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Benjamin Logan High School. Joe Antram, president of the Logan County Commissioners, said the Board of Commissioners has chosen...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Graham named Global Scholar at OWU
Charlotte Graham of Zanesfield, a 2022 Benjamin Logan High School graduate, is one of 19 first-year students at Ohio Wesleyan University selected for admission into the university’s Global Scholars Program. The four-year Thomas W. Palmer ’69 and Susan Palmer Global Scholars Program recognizes students’ potential for high academic achievement...
dayton.com
New pizza business proposed in Miamisburg
A new Domino’s restaurant is planned for Miamisburg. A concept layout plan submitted for the nearly 1.5-acre property at 88 S. Gebhart Church Road proposes for a nearly 1,800-square-foot Domino’s on the site. A single-family home previously there was demolished in 2013, according to the city. The site has since remained vacant.
restaurantclicks.com
Fun Places to Get a Drink in Dayton
Beautiful Dayton, Ohio, is one of the best cities in the state. It’s culturally and historically relevant, and history buffs can visit treasures like the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and one of the Wright Brothers’ planes. There are also plenty of kid-friendly activities, museums, and...
wyso.org
Primary elections are over, so what's going to be on the ballot for the midterms?
Jim Gaines is the statehouse bureau chief for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News newspapers. In this interview with WYSO’s Jerry Kenney, he talks about voter turnout in Tuesday’s primary and what voters will face in the November midterms. Transcript (edited lightly for length and clarity):
614now.com
This Columbus restaurant has been at the Ohio State Fair since 1914, making it the event’s oldest food stand
In the Ohio State Fair’s arena of eye-catching neon signs and comically-oversized signage, one local eatery doesn’t need anything ostentatious to capture the attention of visitors. That’s because it’s been serving Fair-goers since 1914. Schmidtt’s Sausage Haus, which first opened in German Village in 1886 (known...
