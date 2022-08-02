NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/2

Read on wobm.com
Insufferable heat and humidity return to NJ, some thunderstorms too
UPDATE as of 8:55 a.m. Thursday... The latest Drought Monitor was released this morning by the National Drought Mitigation Center. Despite recent rains, the area designating "Moderate Drought" in New Jersey has almost doubled, from 12% last week to just over 23% this week. Pieces of Hudson, Essex, Union, Somerset,...
Forecasters scale back hurricane season for NJ, nation
This hurricane season may be a tad quieter than initially projected, but it is still likely to be busier than normal, government forecasters and others say. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday trimmed their hurricane season outlook from a 65% chance for above normal activity to 60% and increased the odds of a normal season from 25% to 30% because of uneven sea surface temperature, including a patch of cooler water off Portugal. Parts of the Atlantic are warmer than normal, but the variability had forecasters “backing off on the higher end” of their predictions, said lead hurricane outlook forecaster Matthew Rosencrans.
Wednesday NJ weather: Ahhh, a one-day break in humidity
We have some subtle changes and weather variety on the way through the rest of the week. One beautiful, non-humid day. One dangerously hot and humid day. One steamy day with rain. And then we fall into fairly typical summertime weather for the first weekend of August. Hot, humid, and...
25% of New Jersey is now officially in drought status
Nearly a quarter of New Jersey is considered to be in a moderate drought as of Thursday. The area now includes most of Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset and Union counties and part of Essex counties. It doubles the area from last week's report from the U.S. Drought Monitor. "Parts...
Disgusting! People Should NOT Go Barefoot On Our New Jersey Boardwalks!
There has been a lot of barefoot discussions these days. For example, is it illegal to drive barefoot in New Jersey?. I guess that one isn't too bad but I cringed at what I saw earlier this week -- and multiple times!. Here's a shocker: I am someone who spends...
Crumbl Cookies Opens More NJ Stores – Can We Get One in Ocean County?
The store opened in time for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which was yesterday, August 4th. There's nothing more comforting than the taste of a freshly baked cookie. Crumbl Cookies, a chain that everyone's been obsessing over (and rightfully so), takes the cookies we all know and love to the next level.
NJ drought 101: The truth about 3 dry weather impacts
Over the past few weeks, it has become more and more apparent that New Jersey's extended stretch of unusually dry weather is starting to take its toll. Earlier this week, I ran through all the latest numbers in a special drought update. As of this writing, 12% of New Jersey is officially classified in "Moderate Drought," with an additional 57% of the state's area designated as "Abnormally Dry".
The Dreaded Spotted Lanternfly Now Found in All Parts of New Jersey
With family in eastern Pennsylvania, we would always keep an eye out on the local news. Middle of last year, we were hearing all about the Spotted Lanternfly. The aggression towards the fly was unique. I can’t recall a time when an article stated, “if you see them, kill them.” What were these? What was going on?
Whoa, Massive 200 Pound Shark Caught Off The Beach In Seaside Park, NJ
For me, it really depends on the day of the week, the weather, and of course whether or not there's a cooler full of beer. Also, are we at a lake, fishing off a dock by the bay, surf fishing, or deep sea fishing in the ocean on a commercial fishing trip?
10 free NJ events to check out before summer ends
It’s August, which means we’re only a few weeks away from the start of school and we’re all back into our regular routine. I’m watching friends post on Facebook from other parts of the country send their kids back to school already. Luckily, here in New...
This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey
We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
Getting Attacked By Lanternflies On The Beach In New Jersey, Can They Bite?
I was on the beach at the Jersey Shore yesterday and I was literally attacked by lanternflies. I know, I'm as perplexed as you are. Why are they there? Don't they have a crop to destroy somewhere? Do we have to worry about bites or stings?. They were everywhere! I...
Why are so many whales visiting the New Jersey shoreline?
Garden State residents are having a whale of a time these days, observing humpback whales off the coastline of New Jersey. Spotting a whale out in the ocean down the shore used to be a rarity, but Danielle Brown, the lead researcher for Gotham Whale, a nonprofit group studying marine mammals, and a Rutgers University whale expert, said there have been a growing number of whale sightings in our area for the past 11 years.
Hey New Jersey, What’s Your Absolute Favorite Band From the Garden State?
Local music is the backbone of a community. Whether that's the local chamber orchestra, your kids' wind ensemble or marching band, or even your favorite DJ playing songs at a bar or restaurant, music is an integral part of our lives. Of course, New Jersey is home of some seriously...
Some of the most polluted and toxic sites in NJ now have new life
The United States Environmental Protection Agency makes distinctions between redeveloping lands that have been designated as Superfund areas, and other contaminated sites such as brownfields. For the former, there are nearly 60 sites in New Jersey that have cleared a certain level of remediation to be declared safe for reuse,...
Incredible, Here’s Why New Jersey Needs to Bring Corgi Races to the Jersey Shore
This is adorable, and I need to find out who to talk to so that it can happen at the Jersey Shore. My fiancée (I can call her that for the next couple of days at least) love sharing Tik Toks. Call it a side effect from the pandemic,...
Be a Part of Something Big, Break a World Record in Pine Beach, NJ
It's something we always say, "I wish I could be in the Guinness Book of World Records." At least, I say it all the time, here's our chance. Grab your paddles. This sounds like a lot of fun and it's all for a wonderful cause with all proceeds going to "Save the Bay".
You May Have Been Overcharged by EZ Pass in NJ
Check you bills. You may have been accidentally overcharged by EZ Pass in the Trenton area, according to News 12 New Jersey. This isn't something you hear about all the time. If you drove over the Trenton - Morrisville Toll Bridge (Route 1), in the right "EZ Pass Only" lane anytime this year, from February until early July, you may have been charged $9 instead of the normal $1.25.
Survey Reveals NJ Residents Live Near Some Of The Unhealthiest Cities In US
Hate to say it, but summer's almost over, South Jersey. Insert sad face emoji here. While we do have local summer to look forward to, that means the colder months are right around the corner. Pretty soon, we'll be hitting that stretch of time every year where people are on...
American Idol New Jersey Auditions Are Coming Up, Here Are The Details
American Idol has made such a comeback! We are in love with it all over again on ABC. I know how talented New Jersey is so I had to make sure you knew about the New Jersey round of auditions coming up!. Remember when our guy from Manasquan, Cole Hallman...
