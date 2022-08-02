Pittsfield Historical Commission Vote to Urge Miss Hall to Preserve the Weston House

Read on www.iberkshires.com
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
These 8 Hidden Gem Restaurants in Massachusetts are Worth FindingTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Shreveport Mavericks Are The 2022 TBL National ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
wamc.org
As Wahconah Park Restoration Committee re-imagines the historic ballpark’s future, Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer outlines goals
Pittsfield, Massachusetts’ Wahconah Park was built in 1919. It’s been the site of concerts by American legends like Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson and seen generations of up-and-coming minor leaguers take to the field for affiliates of the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs. Today, the historic ballpark is the home of Futures Collegiate Baseball League team the Pittsfield Suns. This spring, the city announced that its grandstands would not be open for the summer due to concerns about their structural integrity.
iBerkshires.com
Learn Ukulele Summer Event at Adams Free Library Aug. 9
Join Julie Stepanek at the Adams Free Library as she shows the fundamentals of ukulele playing. To register, call (413)743-8345. Those in attendance learn how to tune, strum and read chords. After a short lesson, guests should be able to play songs. No experience necessary. Bring your own ukulele or borrow one of hers.
iBerkshires.com
Two Live Debates for District Attorney Candidates Aug. 15
PITSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield Community Television, in partnership with iBerkshires.com, will present live debates for the Berkshire County Sheriff and Berkshire County District Attorney races. The debates will both take place on Monday, August 15th, in the auditorium at the Berkshire Athenaeum in Pittsfield. The first debate will feature...
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Block Parties, Artwalks, and More
It's going to be a hot and steamy weekend in the Berkshires but there's plenty of cool things to do. North Adams will be closing Eagle Street to turn this First Friday into a block party from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The monthly downtown event will feature music, street...
iBerkshires.com
Clark Art, Highland Street Foundation to Host August Adventures Day
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Tuesday, August 30, the Clark Art Institute partners with the Highland Street Foundation to host August Adventures Day, providing free admission for all visitors. August Adventures Day at the Clark is offered as a part of the Highland Street Foundation’s continued commitment to making cultural,...
iBerkshires.com
Preliminary Sitework Begins at Greylock Glen
ADAMS, Mass. — Preliminary sitework for the Greylock Glen Outdoor Center has started, and town officials hope to have an official groundbreaking ceremony later this month. Town Administrator Jay Green said some tree and utility work has already begun at the site, with concrete work coming during the next two weeks. He said contractors, engineers, and town staff frequently hold meetings to discuss the project.
iBerkshires.com
Guided Stroll at Bidwell Trails on Aug. 14
MONTEREY, Mass. — Bidwell Board Member Richard Greene will lead a one-hour guided stroll of the Bidwell Tails on Aug. 14. The Bidwell property has nearly six miles of trails, running through the woods and along the Loom Brook. Those in attendance will learn about the flora and fauna found on the property.
thereminder.com
Springfield, welcome to your new community newspaper
Hello folks, please allow me to introduce the newspaper you are holding. I’m Mike Dobbs, the executive editor of Reminder Publishing, and what you’re reading is an introduction to our newest edition serving the city of Springfield. Founded in 1962 by the Buendo family in East Longmeadow, The...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Planners Approve Recreational Marijuana Store
ADAMS, Mass. — The Planning Board approved the town's first recreational cannabis retail operation on Monday. The unanimous vote allows Kerry Raheb of Indica LLC to take the next step in the process to open at 127 Columbia St., site of the former Towne House restaurant. He anticipates opening this fall.
LOOK: Nearly $2.3 Million Pittsfield Home Looks Like the ‘Clue’ House
Remember the movie 'Clue'? It had that mansion you pulled up to in the beginning and you just knew something good was going to happen in it when you first saw it. Of course you did, because it was enormous. This Pittsfield mansion looks similar on approach and you know plenty of awesome stuff is happening almost everywhere in this gigantic place!
iBerkshires.com
Overnight Repair Operations on I-90 Week of Aug. 8
LEE, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting overnight guardrail and bridge repair operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Lee and Becket the week of Aug. 8. The guardrail repairs will take place from mile marker 8.0 to mile marker 12.0 in Lee and...
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield residents concerned over Bird scooters left around town
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The town of West Springfield has piloted a new electric scooter program with the company Bird, but some residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt told...
iBerkshires.com
DA Candidates Discuss County Issues in NAACP Forum
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Incumbent Andrea Harrington and challenger Timothy Shugrue spoke on the role of the district attorney, equity, and drug prosecution during a forum on Wednesday. It was held by the Berkshire NAACP, the League of Women Voters of Central Berkshire County, the League of Women Voters of...
wamc.org
Releasing long-awaited report, Berkshire DA Harrington will not press charges in March Pittsfield police shooting of Miguel Estrella
WAMC has learned that Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington will not press charges against the Pittsfield, Massachusetts police officers involved in the spring killing of a 22-year-old city resident. A warning: this story contains upsetting descriptions of police intervention, self-harm, violence, and mental illness. The DA summarized her findings in...
MassDEP observing Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls
Massachusetts officials are monitoring the Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls after 22News received a report from a viewer indicating they observed strange white flecks and streaks.
License Issues Close One Upstate NY Restaurant In Historic Spot
2022 has claimed another Capital Region restaurant in a year that has seen the shutdown of many favorite local eateries. From celebrity chef startups to multi-decade standards, it seems no restaurant is safe lately. The latest to close is a popular food truck turned brick-and-mortar in Saratoga County. The fast-casual...
Despite Oppressive Heat, This Western MA City Won’t Allow Your Dog Here
Just two weeks after a brutal heat wave swept over the majority of the east coast, temperatures across Massachusetts are back into the mid-90s today with heat indexes climbing to over 100 degrees in some western parts of the state. Massachusetts residents are doing their best to beat the heat,...
iBerkshires.com
Blowtorch Ignites Exterior of Pittsfield Home
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The outside of a Second Street home was damaged on Monday after it was accidentally ignited with a blowtorch. Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 125 Second St. at about 5:30 p.m. and found smoke and a blaze coming from the front of the single-family home.
An Amazing Berkshire County Car Show was a Big Hit (140 photos)
It was a hot night in the Berkshires on August 4 but that didn't stop the Great Barrington Fire Department from hosting their annual Main Street Car Show and what a site it was. Once again, I attended the car show in Great Barrington and there were plenty of classic cruisers lined up and down Main and Railroad Streets including street rods, muscle cars, classics, race cars, antiques, tucks, and more.
thereminder.com
With East Longmeadow Community Garden success comes theft
EAST LONGMEADOW – Since 2013, East Longmeadow residents have enjoyed spending time outdoors, planting and seeing the literal fruits of their labor at the Community Gardens. This year, however, the cooperative spirit of the gardens has been tainted by theft. Located at the Brown Farm Recreation Area, 64 Hampden...
