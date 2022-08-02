U.S. Navy Deploys Four Warships East of Taiwan as Pelosi Heads to Taipei

Read on www.usnews.com
Super Cracker..
3d ago
When Trump was in office these threats went silent! Now China, Iran, North Korea, Russia all are giving us 🇺🇸 Nuclear threats daily! Weak administration is noticed & acted upon
Reply(4)
13
Charlie Rose
3d ago
So, when Blinken said the US House is it’s own branch of the government and has no impact on the military, then why are war ships following her? This administration needs to go. The lies and destruction of our economy is beyond more than anyone can take.
Reply(3)
10
Jeff Sturgeon
3d ago
China is just like Russia all mouth they won't do nothing because it would be a act of war against the United States and immediate retaliation would be devastating to china a strike against America is article 5 NATO china would be destroyed
Reply(2)
5
The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
