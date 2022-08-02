They lost Medicaid when paperwork was sent to a pasture, signaling the mess to come

Read on www.kvcrnews.org
Tennessee Election Results: August 4, 2022
Find up-to-the-minute election results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and the Middle TN county general elections.
Today in Nashville, 9 Republicans run for a seat redistricted out of Democrats' reach
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday, voters in Nashville won't see their congressman's name on the ballot. Jim Cooper decided to sit out the race after redistricting when GOP lawmakers in the state redrew the boundaries of the 5th Congressional District into three separate districts more likely to elect a Republican than a Democrat, like him.
TN Election Day information: sites, candidates, timelines
It's Election time again in Tennessee, and polling places open at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. Voters will each cast a ballot for the state and federal primary, and the state and county general election.
Wilson County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022
Election results for the races in Wilson County, Tennessee from August 4, 2022.
Metro Council catches Legislature’s ire with vote rejecting Republican convention
Tennessee’s courtship of the Republican National Convention is over after the Metro Nashville Council rejected a move Tuesday to bring the 2024 event to town, a vote likely to elicit retribution from the Legislature. Lt. Gov. Randy McNally appeared especially irritated, putting the lion’s share of the blame on Mayor John Cooper – who negotiated […] The post Metro Council catches Legislature’s ire with vote rejecting Republican convention appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee Election Results: Republican Primary Races
Election results for the Tennessee Republican primary, including races in the U.S. and TN House and TN Senate, from August 4, 2022.
Tennessee Election Results: 5th U.S. Congressional District race
Nashville's 5th District is up for grabs following the retirement of longtime Democratic incumbent, Rep. Jim Cooper. Nine Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination in the race for the reconfigured congressional district.
Nine months to REAL ID deadline
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In nine months a REAL ID will be required to get into certain areas of the country. Starting May, 3 of 2023, the REAL ID will be required to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights, according to a news release. To get...
Canine influenza cases now in Middle Tennessee
Canine influenza, as the name suggests, is specific to dogs, is very contagious, and causes upper respiratory symptoms like nasal discharge and cough. It usually makes your pup tired and can be deadly.
Is ivermectin a COVID-19 treatment? Vanderbilt researchers found out
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Earlier in 2022, people were taking ivermectin in hopes to treat COVID-19. The drug is typically used for parasitic infections in animals. However, researchers at Vanderbilt University wanted to see if it could be used as a treatment for COVID-19. After a monthslong study, researchers say...
Study: Tennessee has 3rd most road rage shootings in the US
Aggressive driving is on the rise, and here in Tennessee, we're seeing some of the most road rage shootings in the U.S.
Vanderbilt reports a rare cluster of viral infections, likely linked to COVID precautions
Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital has seen an unexplained cluster of viral infections in infants under three months old in what is likely one more example of COVID precautions changing how another virus spreads. The parechovirus affects the central nervous system and has been around for a while, but it’s uncommon....
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons Ban
Physicians say measure is critical to protecting public health and safety. A group of Tennessee physicians affiliated with healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care expressed support for an assault weapons ban that recently passed the U.S. House of Representatives.
Jewish Citizens Under Attack in Nashville
DEVELOPING STORY: Someone is targeting Jewish citizens of Nashville. Anti-Semetic fliers were found on dozens of driveways in the city’s tony West End. “I was walking up this street here. I took a left here. And probably that first driveway that’s where I saw the first one,” one man told Fox 17. “Something catches my eye. And it’s a Jewish star. Star of David. And I said well what is that? And so I picked it up and I realized that these were anti-Semitic propaganda statements thrown.”
The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history
On December 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all...
'Crackheads were sneaking into the building': TSU students worry about staying in hotels
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Not enough on-campus housing has Tennessee State University (TSU) students worried they will end up in hotels yet again. They say finding needles and people on drugs was the norm at hotels they were put up in by the university. With less than three weeks...
Nashville: Snitch City
In Nashville, complaints about vague code violations can be made anonymously. The city gets fine revenue. There are a mix of black and white, poor and rich residents, and newly gentrifying neighborhoods. The result: a perfect brew for evil busybodies, meddlers, and assholes trying to leverage the power of the state to make a buck. […]
Clear the Shelters Event at PAWS in Rutherford County
MURFREESBORO, TN – Rutherford County PAWS has joined NBCUniversal Local’s 2022 Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation event Aug. 12th-14th and Aug.19th-21st.This is the eighth consecutive year NBC and Telemundo owned stations are partnering with affiliate stations and animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and help raise funds to support animal welfare. Since its inception in 2015, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes. All available pets have waived adoption fees sponsored by Team George Weeks.
3 Nashville men indicted for conspiracy to steal firearms
Three men from the Nashville area have been indicted in a conspiracy to steal firearms after burglarizing a firearms dealer in Greenbrier last month.
