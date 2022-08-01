ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Travis Scott announces Vegas nightclub residency

By Andrea Tuccillo
 2 days ago
Vibe

Travis Scott Lands “Road To Utopia” Las Vegas Residency, Inks Multi-Year Partnership

Click here to read the full article. Travis Scott will be a mainstay in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future, as the rap star has inked a multi-year partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas to bring his “Road to Utopia” to the city of sin for a nightclub residency experience. Per Billboard, Scott has signed on for seven appearances at Zouk Nightclub. The first of which will take place on Sept. 17, with an additional show date of Oct. 15 also scheduled. Described as a “mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience,” “Road to Utopia” will find Scott taking full advantage of the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Travis Scott Slated to Take the Stage With New Las Vegas Residency

It’s a good day for fans of Travis Scott after it was announced that the rapper would be making his return to the big stage with a Las Vegas nightclub residency titled “Road to Utopia.” According to organizers, the Houston native is set to headline seven shows at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World starting September 17.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
