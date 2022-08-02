ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Best Top Laners in League of Legends Patch 12.14

While some League of Legends laners experienced drastic nerfs in Patch 12.14, some just became even tankier. Durable and able to carry a lane solo, a top laner's scale and team fights depend on their survivability and strength. We've listed our picks for the best top laners in Patch 12.14.
Warzone Season 4 Reloaded LMG Tier List

Our Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded LMG tier list is here to break down which of the guns are the best to use in Caldera, Fortune's Keep, and Rebirth Island with the launch of Raven Software's latest major update. With the Season 4 Reloaded patch, although we didn't...
When Does League of Legends Patch 12.15 Release?

Here's when League of Legends Patch 12.15 releases. League of Legends' patches often come with new content, as well as a variety of buffs, nerfs, and adjustments to Champions and systems, making them an exciting change of pace whenever they occur. League of Legends Patch 12.15 is the next patch coming to the game, and here's when the patch will go live.
3 TFT Champions to Use Mage Spatula On

In TFT, the Mage Spatula allows champions to gain the Mage trait, which allows units to be able to cast twice. Here are the three best champions to give the Mage Spatula to in order to help you win. 3 TFT Champions To Use Mage Spatula On. Aurelion Sol. The...
League of Legends Season 12 Ranked Split 3 End Date

League of Legends ranked seasons are divided into three splits, each of which offer players a variety of new rewards to earn to show off their ranked progress. Splits don't reset the player's rank, and often last around 3 months each. Split 3 began on July 30, and here's when it's expected to end.
Is Peter Griffin Coming to Fortnite?

Could Peter Griffin be joining the Fortnite ranks? Here's what you need to know. Of all the crossovers, partnerships, and unique player outfits that Fortnite has to offer, one treasured pop culture icon remains unavailable. His name? It's Peter Griffin. Many have taken to Twitter recently to express their disdain that Fortnite is still lacking Quahog's favorite father.
#NoApexAugust Backfires, Player Count Soars

The #NoApexAugust boycott appears to have failed, as player count surprisingly increased. It's no secret that Apex Legends has a huge playerbase. Respawn have manged to keep the hype going through 13 seasons, with momentum only building as we approach the 14th. Despite this, Apex has had a long history of fan backlash, with many having called for Respawn to spend time fixing the lingering issues within the game.
Fortnite The Block 2.0 Explained

Here's everything you need to know about The Block 2.0 in Fortnite. The Block 2.0 made its way to Fortnite ahead of No Sweat Summer. The initiative was launched back in June as a way to involve members of the Fortnite community in rebuilding Tilted Towers. The project was essentially a design contest, the criteria for which can be found here.
Leaker on Warzone Mobile: 'It's Almost Ready for Release'

It appears development for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is moving at a rapid pace. The 1.3.0 alpha test server for Project Aurora, aka Warzone Mobile. went live Thursday and according to those online who've tried it out, it appears the game is really starting to come along. As tweeted...
Apex Legends Devs Reportedly Have 'No Plans' to Make Control LTM Permanent

Respawn Entertainment has no plans to make Control a permanent mode in Apex Legends, according to a report by Dexerto. Since initially making its debut in Season 12: Defiance, Control has notably been a fan-favorite limited-time mode (LTM) within the Apex Legends community. Unfortunately, however, it appears Respawn has no interest in adding it to the playlist rotation on a consistent basis.
