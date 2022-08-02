Read on www.dbltap.com
Related
5 Best Top Laners in League of Legends Patch 12.14
While some League of Legends laners experienced drastic nerfs in Patch 12.14, some just became even tankier. Durable and able to carry a lane solo, a top laner's scale and team fights depend on their survivability and strength. We've listed our picks for the best top laners in Patch 12.14.
Apex Legends Dev Reveals Why 'Must Pick' Meta Options Will Always be Nerfed
Especially in a game like Apex Legends, where balancing changes are so highly requested and criticized by the community, one of the more interesting gameplay developments to watch around the time of its seasonal launches is what Respawn Entertainment does in response. With the launch of Season 14: Hunted right...
Warzone Season 4 Reloaded LMG Tier List
Our Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded LMG tier list is here to break down which of the guns are the best to use in Caldera, Fortune's Keep, and Rebirth Island with the launch of Raven Software's latest major update. With the Season 4 Reloaded patch, although we didn't...
When Does League of Legends Patch 12.15 Release?
Here's when League of Legends Patch 12.15 releases. League of Legends' patches often come with new content, as well as a variety of buffs, nerfs, and adjustments to Champions and systems, making them an exciting change of pace whenever they occur. League of Legends Patch 12.15 is the next patch coming to the game, and here's when the patch will go live.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pre-Orders Listed
Fans excited to play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet might be wondering when they'll be able to place pre-orders for the upcoming titles
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New Pokémon: Fidough and Cetitan
The newest Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pokémon have been revealed, and they are the Fairy-type Fidough and the Ice-type Cetitan
3 TFT Champions to Use Mage Spatula On
In TFT, the Mage Spatula allows champions to gain the Mage trait, which allows units to be able to cast twice. Here are the three best champions to give the Mage Spatula to in order to help you win. 3 TFT Champions To Use Mage Spatula On. Aurelion Sol. The...
Square Enix Announces Tactics Ogre: Reborn Release Date
Tactics Ogre: Reborn, a new enhanced version of the classic tactical RPG by Square Enix has been given a release date.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
League of Legends Season 12 Ranked Split 3 End Date
League of Legends ranked seasons are divided into three splits, each of which offer players a variety of new rewards to earn to show off their ranked progress. Splits don't reset the player's rank, and often last around 3 months each. Split 3 began on July 30, and here's when it's expected to end.
Is Peter Griffin Coming to Fortnite?
Could Peter Griffin be joining the Fortnite ranks? Here's what you need to know. Of all the crossovers, partnerships, and unique player outfits that Fortnite has to offer, one treasured pop culture icon remains unavailable. His name? It's Peter Griffin. Many have taken to Twitter recently to express their disdain that Fortnite is still lacking Quahog's favorite father.
#NoApexAugust Backfires, Player Count Soars
The #NoApexAugust boycott appears to have failed, as player count surprisingly increased. It's no secret that Apex Legends has a huge playerbase. Respawn have manged to keep the hype going through 13 seasons, with momentum only building as we approach the 14th. Despite this, Apex has had a long history of fan backlash, with many having called for Respawn to spend time fixing the lingering issues within the game.
WhosImmortal Shows Off 'Powerhouse' Warzone LMG That Decimates at Range
Content creator WhosImmortal recently posted a video on his YouTube channel revealing what he thinks is one of the top long-range options to use at the moment in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded. As longtime players are well aware, the PKM has been around for quite some time...
Fortnite The Block 2.0 Explained
Here's everything you need to know about The Block 2.0 in Fortnite. The Block 2.0 made its way to Fortnite ahead of No Sweat Summer. The initiative was launched back in June as a way to involve members of the Fortnite community in rebuilding Tilted Towers. The project was essentially a design contest, the criteria for which can be found here.
Dead by Daylight New Killer Revealed: Albert Wesker, The Mastermind
Dead by Daylight and Resident Evil are back partnering together for the second time.
In Lieu of New Call of Duty, Activision Promises 'Premium Content' in 2023
Despite reports that Activision will not release a new Call of Duty game in 2023 for the first time in almost 20 years, the publisher has assured fans it will release "premium content," next year. In the company's earnings report for Q2 2022, published Monday, it said, "Across the Call...
Leaker on Warzone Mobile: 'It's Almost Ready for Release'
It appears development for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is moving at a rapid pace. The 1.3.0 alpha test server for Project Aurora, aka Warzone Mobile. went live Thursday and according to those online who've tried it out, it appears the game is really starting to come along. As tweeted...
Halo Infinite NA Super 2022 Twitch Drops: How to Claim
Halo Infinite NA Super 2022 Twitch Drops include the Holy Flare charm and Primal Glory Mark VII coating. Here's how to claim the rewards and how long you need to watch the event to get them.
Apex Legends Devs Reportedly Have 'No Plans' to Make Control LTM Permanent
Respawn Entertainment has no plans to make Control a permanent mode in Apex Legends, according to a report by Dexerto. Since initially making its debut in Season 12: Defiance, Control has notably been a fan-favorite limited-time mode (LTM) within the Apex Legends community. Unfortunately, however, it appears Respawn has no interest in adding it to the playlist rotation on a consistent basis.
MultiVersus Season 1 Delayed
MultiVersus has announced that Season 1 and the release of Morty have been delayed "to a later date."
Pokémon GO Bug Out! Event Explained: Start, End Date, All Pokémon Detailed
Pokémon GO's Bug Out! event is making a return, bringing Mega Scizor out into the Mega Raids as well as giving some new Pokemon their GO debut.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0