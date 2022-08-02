ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vladimir Putin

Guterres: Humanity is one mistake away from nuclear annihilation

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Humanity is "one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation," the head of the United Nations warned, stating the threat the world currently faces has not been seen since the height of the Cold War.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made the warning Monday during a speech to open a conference on the Non-Proliferation Treaty, the landmark 1970 pact that's been joined by 191 governments vowing to prevent the spread of atomic arms.

The 10th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons runs until Aug. 26 when the implementation of the agreement will be reviewed.

During his remarks, Guterres said the world needs this treaty now as much as ever before, citing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, North Korea's development of its nuclear arsenal and tensions in the Middle East.

"The clouds that parted following the end of the Cold War are gathering once more. We have been extraordinarily lucky so far. But luck is not a strategy," he said. "Nor is it a shield from geopolitical tensions boiling over into nuclear conflict."

He said the conference is being held at a time when the risks of proliferation are growing, protections against escalation are weakening and crisis "with nuclear undertones" are festering.

"That is why this Review Conference is so important," he said. "It's an opportunity to hammer-out the measures that will help avoid certain disaster."

Fears of nuclear war have grown since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. Amid the conflict, Russia has repeatedly suggested that it would retaliate against intervening NATO nations in its invasion with nuclear arms as well as having turned Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, into a military base knowing that an attack against it would risk catastrophe.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Moscow during his remarks at the conference of engaging in "reckless, dangerous nuclear saber-rattling" and of taking the notion of a human shield "to an entirely different and horrific level."

Blinken added that Russia's war in Ukraine is "directly relevant" to what brings them to this conference.

"It's actions are also contrary to the assurances that it provided to Ukraine in 1994" that included handing over its sovereignty and independence in exchange for giving up its nuclear weapons it inherited when the Soviet Union dissolved, he said.

"What message does this send to any country around the world that may think that it needs to have nuclear weapons to protect, to defend, to deter aggression against its sovereignty and independence? The worst possible message," he said.

Russia, which is among the signatories of the treaty, rejected the accusations, with its foreign ministry tweeting that it took over the Zaporizhzhia plant in order to protect it from "nationalist formations & foreign mercenaries."

Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent a letter of greetings to the conference, stating Moscow "consistently follows the letter and spirit of the Treaty."

"We believe that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, and we stand for equal and indivisible security for all members of the world community," Putin wrote.

Related
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Israeli PM warns Biden to prepare to use military against nuclear Iran

In a joint press conference with President Joe Biden on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned that words alone would not stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and that the U.S. and other members of the “free world” must be willing to use military force to stop Iran.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Government Says Ukraine Can't Talk About Sovereignty While Aiding 'Unjust, Illegal' US Actions

The North Korean foreign ministry on Friday said Ukraine has "no right" to raise sovereignty and territorial integrity issues due to being a U.S. ally. "Ukraine has no right to raise the issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the U.S. unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past," the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to Reuters.
FOREIGN POLICY
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
NewsBreak
United Nations
Salon

Nancy Pelosi's reckless trip to Taiwan: A decision that could get us all killed

The arrogance of power is especially ominous and despicable when a government leader risks huge numbers of lives in order to make a provocative move on the world's geopolitical chessboard. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plan to visit Taiwan is in that category. Thanks to her, the chances of a military confrontation between China and the United States have spiked upward.
FOREIGN POLICY
Indy100

Russian intelligence plot fails after Ukrainians realise defector's girlfriend is 'too hot' for him

An undercover Russian intelligence plot against Ukraine fell apart because they noticed the “girlfriend” of one of the men was too hot. The plot was foiled by maverick former intelligence agents who noticed Maria, the alleged girlfriend of an FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent and pilot, seemed far too attractive to be with him and because he seemed to know nothing about her.
EUROPE
americanmilitarynews.com

US has ‘potential to lose’ to China, Air Force chief says

Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Chief of Staff of the Air Force, warned this week that there is “potential to lose” to China if the United States military doesn’t change its focus from the Middle East to the Indo-Pacific. During an appearance on CNN on Monday, Brown...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

