Guterres: Humanity is one mistake away from nuclear annihilation

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Humanity is "one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation," the head of the United Nations warned, stating the threat the world currently faces has not been seen since the height of the Cold War.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made the warning Monday during a speech to open a conference on the Non-Proliferation Treaty, the landmark 1970 pact that's been joined by 191 governments vowing to prevent the spread of atomic arms.

The 10th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons runs until Aug. 26 when the implementation of the agreement will be reviewed.

During his remarks, Guterres said the world needs this treaty now as much as ever before, citing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, North Korea's development of its nuclear arsenal and tensions in the Middle East.

"The clouds that parted following the end of the Cold War are gathering once more. We have been extraordinarily lucky so far. But luck is not a strategy," he said. "Nor is it a shield from geopolitical tensions boiling over into nuclear conflict."

He said the conference is being held at a time when the risks of proliferation are growing, protections against escalation are weakening and crisis "with nuclear undertones" are festering.

"That is why this Review Conference is so important," he said. "It's an opportunity to hammer-out the measures that will help avoid certain disaster."

Fears of nuclear war have grown since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. Amid the conflict, Russia has repeatedly suggested that it would retaliate against intervening NATO nations in its invasion with nuclear arms as well as having turned Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, into a military base knowing that an attack against it would risk catastrophe.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Moscow during his remarks at the conference of engaging in "reckless, dangerous nuclear saber-rattling" and of taking the notion of a human shield "to an entirely different and horrific level."

Blinken added that Russia's war in Ukraine is "directly relevant" to what brings them to this conference.

"It's actions are also contrary to the assurances that it provided to Ukraine in 1994" that included handing over its sovereignty and independence in exchange for giving up its nuclear weapons it inherited when the Soviet Union dissolved, he said.

"What message does this send to any country around the world that may think that it needs to have nuclear weapons to protect, to defend, to deter aggression against its sovereignty and independence? The worst possible message," he said.

Russia, which is among the signatories of the treaty, rejected the accusations, with its foreign ministry tweeting that it took over the Zaporizhzhia plant in order to protect it from "nationalist formations & foreign mercenaries."

Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent a letter of greetings to the conference, stating Moscow "consistently follows the letter and spirit of the Treaty."

"We believe that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, and we stand for equal and indivisible security for all members of the world community," Putin wrote.