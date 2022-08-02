ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24-Year-Old Killed After A Hit-And-Run Crash In Mundy Township (Mundy Township, MI)

The Police responded to a hit-and-run crash that killed a 24-year-old man on Torrey Road in Mundy Township.

The unidentified victim was walking on the northbound [..]

Authorities identify 24-year-old hit and killed in Mundy Township

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities have identified the 24-year-old man who died in a hit-and-run crash along Torrey Road in Mundy Township over the weekend. Police say Caleb McDonald was walking north on the northbound side of the 5000 block of Torrey Road around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police believe a northbound vehicle hit him and fled the scene.
