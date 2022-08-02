NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/2

Read on wpgtalkradio.com
Insufferable heat and humidity return to NJ, some thunderstorms, too
Heat and humidity are surging into New Jersey once again. And they'll be here, with very little relief, for about the next week. More days than not in the forecast feature highs in the 90s. The heat index will flirt with triple digits. Meanwhile, we also have to talk about...
NJ weather: Heat, humidity, and daily thunderstorms roll on
Heat, humidity, and thunderstorms? Hey, that's the story of summertime in New Jersey. But remember, we are always trying to pinpoint those days that will be extra steamy and stifling, putting us in the "danger zone". Friday will be another one of those days — the heat index will once again flirt with triple digits.
25% of New Jersey is now officially in drought status
Nearly a quarter of New Jersey is considered to be in a moderate drought as of Thursday. The area now includes most of Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset and Union counties and part of Essex counties. It doubles the area from last week's report from the U.S. Drought Monitor. "Parts...
Forecasters scale back hurricane season for NJ, nation
This hurricane season may be a tad quieter than initially projected, but it is still likely to be busier than normal, government forecasters and others say. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday trimmed their hurricane season outlook from a 65% chance for above normal activity to 60% and increased the odds of a normal season from 25% to 30% because of uneven sea surface temperature, including a patch of cooler water off Portugal. Parts of the Atlantic are warmer than normal, but the variability had forecasters “backing off on the higher end” of their predictions, said lead hurricane outlook forecaster Matthew Rosencrans.
Wednesday NJ weather: Ahhh, a one-day break in humidity
We have some subtle changes and weather variety on the way through the rest of the week. One beautiful, non-humid day. One dangerously hot and humid day. One steamy day with rain. And then we fall into fairly typical summertime weather for the first weekend of August. Hot, humid, and...
Why are so many whales visiting the New Jersey shoreline?
Garden State residents are having a whale of a time these days, observing humpback whales off the coastline of New Jersey. Spotting a whale out in the ocean down the shore used to be a rarity, but Danielle Brown, the lead researcher for Gotham Whale, a nonprofit group studying marine mammals, and a Rutgers University whale expert, said there have been a growing number of whale sightings in our area for the past 11 years.
NJ weather: Thermometers get cooking again, rain chances fade
After an unusually gloomy, unseasonably cool day Monday, summer returns in full blast on Tuesday as the sun comes out again. It will be hot and humid — a full 10 to 15 degrees warmer than Monday. Tuesday is also a cold front day. That frontal boundary is very...
Murphy lets NJ keep the one ‘really cool’ thing to come out of the pandemic
EAST RUTHERFORD – Restaurants and bars that expanded to outdoor dining to stay open when the pandemic struck can now continue those operations through late 2024, under a law enacted Thursday. Those businesses, as well as breweries and distilleries, got permission to expand to outdoor service in areas designated...
Drought update: How dry is NJ now, and how concerned should you be?
As of this week, part of New Jersey — 12.34 percent of the state, to be exact — is officially in drought. (Cue dramatic music.) Our recent stretch of dry weather has been a hot topic of conversation lately. Lawns are brown, streams are drying up, and voluntary water restrictions are already in effect.
NJ Congressman Van Drew Makes COVID-19 Demand Of Gov. Murphy
United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew, NJ-R-2 is demanding - not asking - for New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to end all COVID-19 testing requirements in the workplace. Van Drew has come out swinging. "We are over two years into the pandemic and the state of New Jersey no longer...
Cops find woman seen yelling for help white truck on NJ highway
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Police found the driver and woman who had been seen Wednesday afternoon yelling for help from the cab of a white Volvo tractor-trailer. The grisly scene on Route 130 was witnessed by a passerby who called police. The report led to an alarming alert seeking the public's help in finding the truck.
‘Assisted suicide’ deaths in NJ: What do the numbers tell us about recent law?
The medical aid in dying law has been passed in 10 states, including New Jersey, which allows physicians to prescribe medications that will end a patient’s life if they meet certain criteria. While the criteria may differ from state to state, it generally refers to those who have less...
Cops Say Missing Winslow Twp Man Could Be in Atlantic City
Winslow Township Police say a missing man from Winslow Township may have traveled to Atlantic City via NJ Transit. Police say Edward Bruce was reported missing Thursday. He was last seen in the Sicklerville area of Winslow Township. He's described as 5'9" tall, weighing about 170 pounds. Bruce is not...
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past year or so and supermarkets are certainly no exception. Just this year alone, at least four major food stores have closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over...
Six tornadoes, one day: The NJ tornado outbreak of July 29, 2021
The technical definition of a tornado is "a rapidly rotating column of air extending vertically from the surface to the base of a (thunderstorm) cloud." On average, New Jersey sees 2 to 3 tornadoes a year. But on July 29, 2021, New Jersey turned into a scene more typical of...
Pennsauken, NJ, school bus driver hits teen, flees scene
A South Jersey bus driver could be facing serious charges after hitting a teenager on a bike, then fleeing the scene. Pennsauken Police say the hit-and-run happened Wednesday, Aug. 3, around 5:30 p.m. There were no students on the bus when police say the driver hit the cyclist. The teen...
NJ Superior Court Orders State To Pay Millions To Atlantic County
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson took the state of New Jersey to court and won a big judicial verdict. New Jersey Superior Court Judge Michael Blee has awarded significant damages to the County of Atlantic over the Payment in lieu of Taxes (PILOT) state legislation. As a result of Blee’s...
NJ cops looking for woman seen screaming for help from truck
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Police are looking for a white tractor-trailer that was seen Wednesday with a woman passenger screaming for help. A witness told South Brunswick police that they saw the woman inside the truck cab parked along Route 130 near Dayton Toyota. The witness said the woman appeared...
A plan moves forward to change NJ’s worst-in-the-nation business climate
Right now New Jersey has the highest corporate tax rate in the nation, 11.5%. A Garden State lawmaker is pushing a plan to dramatically change the situation. Assemblyman Chris DePhillips, R-Bergen, said because the corporate business tax is so high families, businesses and jobs are leaving our state. “We need...
Fun in the sun: NJ summer tourist season is doing great
If you’re heading down the shore this weekend you’ll have lots of company. Gas prices are a lot higher than they were last summer, but this year’s tourist season has been a big success up and down the New Jersey coast, thanks to a number of different factors.
