York, ME

Eater

Farewell to the Chop Suey Sandwich, an Unlikely Icon of Massachusetts’s North Shore

Loaded with savory, saucy bean sprouts and barely contained by a modest hamburger bun, the chop suey sandwich at the Salem Lowe restaurant is a micro-regional curiosity and a North Shore icon. Locals and visitors to Salem, Massachusetts, have been enjoying this summertime staple for decades, dispensed from a modest takeout window located in scenic Salem Willows park.
SALEM, MA
themainemag.com

One Reason to Try Skydiving: Perspective

We are ten thousand feet in the air, packed into the belly of a tiny Cessna plane as it circles above Biddeford. Eight thousand feet ago I felt ready to jump, but now the Skydive Coastal Maine office is just a speck on the ground, the trees are blurring together, and I think that might be Boston—Boston!—to the South. I can see more of Maine from here than I could ever imagine from the ground, and I am about to launch myself out of a perfectly good airplane and fall face-first toward all of it.
BIDDEFORD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Amazon eyes Scarborough as site for warehouse

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The town of Scarborough could possibly be the next home for a global retail and shipping giant. According to the executive director of the Scarborough Economic Development Corporation (SEDCO), Amazon has inquired about potentially building a warehouse in the town. "We have gotten some inquiries from...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WDBO

Baby zebra born at Maine zoo

YORK, Maine — A Maine zoo welcomed an adorable baby zebra last month, officials said. According to WCSH-TV, York’s Wild Kingdom said the new arrival, a foal named Sunday, was born overnight July 24. “It was an exciting morning when our zookeepers came in to find the new...
YORK, ME
addictedtovacation.com

8 Best RV Parks In Wells, Maine + What To Do There!

Many people in the Northeast United States like to spend some of their time during the summer in Maine. So, where are the best RV parks in Wells, Maine? Wells is a sleepy little oceanside resort town in Southern Maine that is frequented by vacationers from all over the Northeast looking for a unique vacation destination. It is known for its beaches, wildlife, forests, wetlands, parks, waterfalls, antique shops, quaint downtown area, and the boardwalk. If you are an RV enthusiast and you are looking to spend time in Wells, then where can you stay in the area?
WELLS, ME
Lifestyle
Food & Drinks
WPFO

Pretending to play: Nationwide violin scheme sweeping across Maine

SANFORD (WGME) -- A nationwide ploy to get your money is sweeping across Maine. People are pretending to play the violin on street corners or in parking lots with a sign claiming they're trying to support their family. Their songs sound sweet and their stories are heartwarming, but police say...
SANFORD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Berwick issues drinking water advisory

BERWICK, Maine — The town of Berwick is reporting elevated levels of manganese in local tap water, advising against children drinking the water for more than 10 days out of the year. The town says the Berwick Water Department has been experiencing difficulty over the last two weeks with...
BERWICK, ME
92 Moose

“Historic” Heatwave Could Broil Maine Next Week

Most of us would agree that this summer has been quite a bit warmer than the last few years. For most of July, we saw daily temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The last week has been a little on the cooler side, but now it looks like much of New England is in store for another heatwave.
PORTLAND, ME
themainemag.com

Capture August 2022

On Memorial Day weekend, my family and I took the Casco Bay Line ferry to Great Diamond Island to stay for the holiday. While enjoying a beautiful dinner on the lawn of Diamond’s Edge Restaurant on the second night of our trip, I walked over to the marina to take in the evening sky. The dock was busy with guests and island staff boarding the ferry, heading back to Portland for the night. As I stood there, the sky started to glow while the sun set. The prettiest warm light fell over the cove, as the brightly colored yellow, white, and red ferry faded into the horizon.
PORTLAND, ME
I-95 FM

Man Wanted in NH, Seen in Maine is Considered Armed and Dangerous

A man wanted in connection with an alleged abduction in New Hampshire was recently seen in Maine. The Brentwood New Hampshire Police Department says Peter M. Curtis is wanted in connection with an abduction that happened in that community last week. Curtis allegedly used a firearm to kidnap a woman against her will. The adult female victim wasn't hurt and was able to return home safely. Police have given no motivation for the incident.
MAINE STATE
unh.edu

Fish Out of Cold Water?

Arctic charr, true to its name, is a cold-water fish that makes its southern-most home in Maine lakes, putting it at particular risk for the effects of climate change. Indeed, in the past century, the highly valued fish went extinct from the Vermont and New Hampshire lakes it colonized after glaciers receded 10,000 years ago.
DURHAM, NH

