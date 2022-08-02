www.themainemag.com
PORTLAND, Maine — Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy is produced through M.S. Walker in Massachusetts, but it's quite iconic in Maine. For more than 20 years, it was the top selling liqueur product in the state. In 2008, Mainers consumed nearly one bottle for every man, woman, and child in our 1.3-million population.
Loaded with savory, saucy bean sprouts and barely contained by a modest hamburger bun, the chop suey sandwich at the Salem Lowe restaurant is a micro-regional curiosity and a North Shore icon. Locals and visitors to Salem, Massachusetts, have been enjoying this summertime staple for decades, dispensed from a modest takeout window located in scenic Salem Willows park.
First off, don't worry. I'm not trying to get you fired by writing this. And I'm also not going to mention what grocery store and what Maine city/town I went to so that you can't be identified and I'm also not trying to have any Maine business lose money. But...
Families can immerse themselves in the destination. Parents looking for getaways that offer memorable family adventures have two excellent options in New England, according to Fodor’s Travel. The publication recently released a list of 10 family excursions for parents who want more than the all-inclusive kids’ club and included...
Remember growing up and being sick, or coming in from the cold, and mom whipped up some tomato soup and a grilled cheese sandwich? Those were the days. But some things you just don't outgrow and Food For Thought in Ogunquit knows that. Food For Thought. Food For Thought is...
We are ten thousand feet in the air, packed into the belly of a tiny Cessna plane as it circles above Biddeford. Eight thousand feet ago I felt ready to jump, but now the Skydive Coastal Maine office is just a speck on the ground, the trees are blurring together, and I think that might be Boston—Boston!—to the South. I can see more of Maine from here than I could ever imagine from the ground, and I am about to launch myself out of a perfectly good airplane and fall face-first toward all of it.
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The town of Scarborough could possibly be the next home for a global retail and shipping giant. According to the executive director of the Scarborough Economic Development Corporation (SEDCO), Amazon has inquired about potentially building a warehouse in the town. "We have gotten some inquiries from...
PORTLAND, Maine — Dale Barnard is the chef at Old Port Sea Grill in downtown Portland. He joined us in the 207 kitchen to share a recipe for bread that can be ready in under an hour. Ingredients:. 3 cups all-purpose bread flour. 2 cups warm water. 1 package...
One "feels like stepping into the ultimate Northeast dream vacation destination." There’s still time for a seaside escape this summer, and Fodor’s Travel says two New England destinations are among the best coastal getaways in America. The publication just released a list of the 12 best U.S. seaside...
YORK, Maine — A Maine zoo welcomed an adorable baby zebra last month, officials said. According to WCSH-TV, York’s Wild Kingdom said the new arrival, a foal named Sunday, was born overnight July 24. “It was an exciting morning when our zookeepers came in to find the new...
Having grown up in Southern Maine, I’ve spent a lot of time driving by beautiful homes on the sea that I’ve marveled at and dreamt of peeks inside. What would it be like to live in a multi-million dollar home on Casco Bay? What views do they boast? What rooms do they hide within?
Many people in the Northeast United States like to spend some of their time during the summer in Maine. So, where are the best RV parks in Wells, Maine? Wells is a sleepy little oceanside resort town in Southern Maine that is frequented by vacationers from all over the Northeast looking for a unique vacation destination. It is known for its beaches, wildlife, forests, wetlands, parks, waterfalls, antique shops, quaint downtown area, and the boardwalk. If you are an RV enthusiast and you are looking to spend time in Wells, then where can you stay in the area?
SANFORD (WGME) -- A nationwide ploy to get your money is sweeping across Maine. People are pretending to play the violin on street corners or in parking lots with a sign claiming they're trying to support their family. Their songs sound sweet and their stories are heartwarming, but police say...
BERWICK, Maine — The town of Berwick is reporting elevated levels of manganese in local tap water, advising against children drinking the water for more than 10 days out of the year. The town says the Berwick Water Department has been experiencing difficulty over the last two weeks with...
Most of us would agree that this summer has been quite a bit warmer than the last few years. For most of July, we saw daily temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The last week has been a little on the cooler side, but now it looks like much of New England is in store for another heatwave.
GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire ski area that shut down its summer attractions last month when its management team abruptly resigned will reopen after an overhaul of the commission that oversees the Gunstock Mountain Resort. The general manager of the county-owned resort and other senior staff resigned...
On Memorial Day weekend, my family and I took the Casco Bay Line ferry to Great Diamond Island to stay for the holiday. While enjoying a beautiful dinner on the lawn of Diamond’s Edge Restaurant on the second night of our trip, I walked over to the marina to take in the evening sky. The dock was busy with guests and island staff boarding the ferry, heading back to Portland for the night. As I stood there, the sky started to glow while the sun set. The prettiest warm light fell over the cove, as the brightly colored yellow, white, and red ferry faded into the horizon.
There's quite the debate going on. So, it's easy to figure out what the rainbow crosswalks meant in June - gay pride. Cute and many cities in Maine celebrated this way. But what's up with the blue crosswalk in Portland?. And if you like blue, then you'll love orange!. I...
A man wanted in connection with an alleged abduction in New Hampshire was recently seen in Maine. The Brentwood New Hampshire Police Department says Peter M. Curtis is wanted in connection with an abduction that happened in that community last week. Curtis allegedly used a firearm to kidnap a woman against her will. The adult female victim wasn't hurt and was able to return home safely. Police have given no motivation for the incident.
Arctic charr, true to its name, is a cold-water fish that makes its southern-most home in Maine lakes, putting it at particular risk for the effects of climate change. Indeed, in the past century, the highly valued fish went extinct from the Vermont and New Hampshire lakes it colonized after glaciers receded 10,000 years ago.
