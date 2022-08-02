Visiting Mariah Carey’s Cat’s Grave: Reflections on Disenfranchised Grief

Read on lithub.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance
Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
Woman Finds Gift She Made for Ex a Decade Ago on Sale in Charity Shop
Arizona-based Kaylee Powell, aged 26, was surprised when she came across a heart-shaped mosaic she made for her high school sweetheart.
Horror pics of Anne Heche’s fiery car crash revealed after Ellen DeGeneres’ ex is hospitalized with ‘severe burns’
ELLEN Degeneres' ex Anne Heche has reportedly been rushed to the hospital for "severe burns" after a violent car accident. Horror photos from the terrifying wreck show actress Anne Heche allegedly crashed her vehicle into a home on Friday which led to an explosive fire. Anne, 53, was involved in...
Secret James Caan Took To His Grave: The Mysterious Death Of 25-Year-Old Acquaintance Who Tragically Fell
James Cann, the Oscar-nominated actor best known for his iconic role in The Godfather, was cleared in a murder probe years before his death at 82. Radar is looking back on the mysterious and tragic passing of 25-year-old Mark Alan Schwartz, who was an acquaintance of the acclaimed performer. Article...
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
'The only word I know to call it is hell': Turpin sisters share the details of their family's house of horror
Jordan Turpin was 17 years old when she found herself crawling out of a window of her family's home, hoping to save the lives of her 12 siblings.
Would Steve Irwin’s Wife Terri Ever Remarry? The ‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins’ Star Defines Her Thoughts on Dating
There is one thing missing from Animal Planet's 'Crikey! It’s the Irwins.' Will Terri Irwin ever find love again?
Dog who ‘instantly broke hearts’ spent 500 days searching for new home
Three-year-old Rupert was brought into RSPCA’s Brighton Animal Centre from another rescue centre and as soon as he arrived at the animal shelter – he ‘instantly broke hearts’ of everyone there. As nobody has ever met a dog so shut down and fearful of human contact.
Lost collection of Elvis Presley's jewelry that he gave to his manager - including gold rings encrusted with jewels, cufflinks, watches and chains - will go up for auction with backing of Priscilla Presley
A collection of jewelry that Elvis Presley gave to his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, is going up for auction on August 27 with the backing of his ex-wife, Priscilla. Two hundred items, including gold rings encrusted with jewels, cufflinks, watches and chains, have been brought together by GWS Auctions. Also included is the V-2 guitar played by Presley during his famous 'comeback' TV special of 1968, listed at $750,000. 'TCB' stood for 'taking care of business,' a favorite expression of Presley's.
I went from living and partying with some of the richest people in the Hamptons to homeless and sleeping in the woods just miles from my wealthy ex-clients' mansions
One longtime Hamptons man went from living large to living in the woods for two years. Thomas worked for some of New York's richest residents and blew his money on parties and travel. He ended up broke and living in a tent just miles from some of his former clients.
A fox has taken my hens – weeks later I am still finding feathers and my heart is leaden with grief
A fox took my hens last month. “All my pretty chickens … at one fell swoop,” as Macduff says in Macbeth, though, of course, Macduff is talking about his actual children, not bantams. They were very pretty indeed, though, my girls. Weeks later, I’m still finding feathers....
Dog Loves Getting Mail So Much That Postman Writes Her Letters Even When There’s No Mail
Pippa the dog always runs towards Martin Studer, a postman from Brisbane, Australia, whenever she sees him – she loves getting mail! In fact, the pooch enjoys it so much, the postman even writes tiny letters specially for her not to upset the good girl. “Sometimes, Pippa comes out for the daily delivery but there’s no mail for her to collect,” Studer writes on Facebook. “So I have to improvise.”
Pat Rosson, ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ and ‘The Twilight Zone’ Child Actor, Dead at 69
Classic TV star and kid actor from The Andy Griffith Show Pat Rosson passed away several months ago according to a new statement from the actor’s daughter, Maria Delilah Rosson. The veteran actor died at 69 years old on April 28th, 2022. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rosson died...
Lorraine Kelly is denied permission to cut down protected tree outside her £2million home after complaining of 'bird droppings and pine needles' - as neighbours slam 'whimsical and selfish' proposal
Lorraine Kelly has been told to put up with birds pooing on her car and pine needles blocking the gutters of her £2million home after council bosses said the TV star can't chop down a Corsican pine tree in the middle of her driveway. The Scottish TV presenter and...
Prince family and advisors settle estate, six years after his death
The family of Prince have reached an agreement over the division of his $156million (£128million) estate. Prince died aged 57 in April 2016 following a fentanyl overdose. The musician did not have a will at the time of his death and with no spouse or children, all of Prince’s estate passed to his six half-siblings.
Gordi – “Stranger” & “Visitor”
Next month, Australian Artist To Watch Gordi (Sophie Payten) will release a new EP, Inhuman. We’ve heard a couple track so far: “Way I Go” and the title track. Now, Payten is sharing two more: “Stranger” and “Visitor.”. “The tracks are about detachment and...
Before & After: An NYC Couple Configured a Studio Layout for Working, Living, and Entertaining
All of our homes do double and triple duty these days, but Peggy and Anthony’s apartment is really working overtime: The newly cohabitating couple share an alcove studio in Queens, NYC with an open living space and bedroom nook — and they each work from home. With such...
