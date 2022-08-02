Virtual community meeting on domestic abuse taking place Tuesday

MILWAUKEE – Nashville no longer in the race for the 2024 Republican National Convention, clearing the way for Milwaukee to serve as the host city. The Nashville Metro Council voted Tuesday night against the RNC coming to Music City; 10 in favor, 22 against and 3 abstaining. With the RNC Committee looking to finalize their host city by Friday, the 40-member, Democratic-majority council cited “high risk of violence” as a reason why they rejected the move, according to The Tennessean.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO