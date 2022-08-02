Northumberland Co. Court, Brandon Brown Resentenced, 50-Years

Read on www.wkok.com
Northumberland Jail employee charged for intentionally starving cat
Shamokin, Pa. — Daniel Barley, an employee of the Northumberland Jail, was recently charged with second-degree misdemeanor cruelty to animals for neglecting and starving a cat for three weeks. The 33-year-old Coal Township resident allegedly lied to police when he told them he still lived at the home near the 1200 block of West Arch Street during an interview in May. Officer Cody Rebuck said he didn’t believe Barley after he inspected the home and cat. ...
Two Williamsport police officers file civil discrimination suit against the City
Williamsport, Pa. — Two Williamsport police officers who have been fighting a civil discrimination case against the city have filed a new lawsuit in state court while their federal case is still pending. Neither the plaintiffs nor the defendants were in court Wednesday for the preliminary objections hearing. Officers Steven Helm and Fred Miller have alleged that they were passed over for promotion within the Williamsport Police Department multiple times,...
Union County man charged for providing false information on firearms form
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Mifflinburg man was charged for incorrectly answering questions on a firearms background check when he attempted to purchase a rifle on June 14. Richard G. Hassenplug, 44, now faces felony charges for the transaction that occurred on June 14 at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Monroe Township, Snyder County. According to Trooper Jeffrey Tice of state police at Selinsgrove, Hassenplug checked “no” on the form in response...
Man enters plea deal for three of four active drug cases in Lycoming County
Williamsport, Pa. — Lionel Windell Harris has resolved three active cases against him by accepting a plea deal for each one. The 42-year-old Harris was released after each case due to a medical condition. As part of his release, Harris was ordered to stay out of Lycoming County. He did not. Harris was charged in 2019 and three more times in 2022 for possession with intent to deliver a controlled...
Luzerne County mom sentenced for endangering her children
A Luzerne County woman who was drunk when her 4-year-old daughter fell into the Susquehanna River and nearly drowned in Hanover Township last summer has been sentenced to probation and house arrest. 34-year old Natasha Perschau of Kingston pleaded guilty in May to charges of child endangerment and reckless endangerment. The judge sentenced Perschau to three years in the intermediate punishment program, which allows nonviolent offenders to remain out of prison under strict guidelines and conditions, with the first nine months on house arrest. Police described Perschau as "verbally abusive and reported she registered more than three times the legal limit on a breath-alcohol test . Perschau has since lost custody of her children.
Doctor running ‘pill mill’ sentenced to 15 years
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A doctor charged with running a ‘pill mill’ in Northumberland County has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison. In September of 2021, Dr. Raymond Kraynak, 65, originally pled guilty to illegally distributing prescription drugs that caused the deaths of five patients between 2014 and 2017. As stated in the […]
'Pill mill' doctor in Northumberland county sent to prison
MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — A doctor from Northumberland County will spend 15 years in prison for operating a "pill mill." On Wednesday, a federal judge turned down Dr. Raymond Kraynak's request to change his plea. Kraynak claimed in March that he felt pressured into pleading guilty. Last year, the...
Pa. doctor who prescribed drugs with ‘reckless abandon’ given 15-year sentence
WILLIAMSPORT – A Northumberland County doctor who proclaimed “I am absolutely innocent” has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for prescribing drugs not for a legitimate medical reason. Dr. Raymond J. Kraynak, 65, was sentenced Wednesday evening by U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann after...
Warrant out for Lock Haven man who fled with more than $9,000
Mill Hall, Pa. — The Mill Hall Borough Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of a Lock Haven man who fled with money without doing the job. Gene Raymond Lagoe, Jr., 56, was to perform a home improvement job and accepted payment of $9,100 for materials and work, according to police. Lagoe Jr. "then failed to do the contracted job, took the victim's money, and fled to the New York State area," police wrote. Lagoe Jr. faces felony charges of home improvement fraud, theft, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, and theft by deception. Docket sheet
Dauphin County infant found unresponsive, two charged
WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A mother and her boyfriend have been charged after a one-year-old girl was found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest with multiple bruises in Dauphin County. According to an affidavit filed by Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers responded to a home in Williamstown Borough shortly after midnight...
Homicide suspect apprehended in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. -Williamsport Police, working with members of the Williamsport Bureau of Police Crime Division, U.S. Marshal Service, and members of the Philadelphia Police Department, took a man wanted for homicide into custody Thursday in Lycoming County. Marcus Anthony Bell was extradited back to Philadelphia shortly after being apprehended by the authorities. The 37-year-old Bell was wanted for a homicide that occurred in Philadelphia, according to the release from Williamsport Police.
10 victims identified in Luzerne County fatal fire
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released the identity of the 10 people who died after an early morning fire in Nescopeck. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), 10 deceased have been removed from the scene of what they are calling a “complex criminal investigation.” The victims of the fire have been identified […]
Convicted killer resentenced in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Family members of Jasmine Stoud carried a picture of the little girl into the Northumberland County Courthouse in Sunbury. "She was very loving, very caring. Even as a child, she was a beautiful little girl," said Rebecca Richards, Jasmine's mother. The six-year-old was raped and...
Man accused of taking Uber to rob bank
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — Police say a man has been arrested after he called an Uber to take him to rob a bank in Hanover Township. Police say Friday afternoon, the suspect called an Uber to take him to the CVS on the San Souci Parkway. From there, police tell us he walked to […]
Inmate death investigation in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced an investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at Luzerne County Correctional Facility. According to Mark Rockovich, director of correctional services, a 31-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell on July 31, around 10:00 p.m. Rockovich states correctional officers attended to the unconscious man until on-site […]
Man run over by lawnmower and killed in Schuylkill County
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - A man from Wayne Township died in a tragic lawnmower accident Thursday. Pennsylvania State Police say they got a call around 4:30 p.m. to help EMS at the intersection of Browns Road and Browns Church Road in Wayne Twp. for a man trapped under a tractor.
Multiple fatalities confirmed in Luzerne County fire
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three people have died after an early morning fire in Nescopeck and more victims are believed to be inside the home. A Lieutenant with the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said that three deceased have been removed from the scene, with more expected to be removed as time progresses. The victim’s […]
North’d County Urging Union to Accept Prison Proposal
COAL TOWNSHIP – Northumberland County officials are urging the union representing its COs, or it’s Correctional Officers, to accept its proposal addressing staffing shortages at the county prison. Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano told WKOK the county wants to implement the new proposal right away and are urging county...
Man pleads guilty to misdemeanor neglect of animals
Williamsport, Pa. — A dog suffered for more than five days with two fractures in its leg, according to police who went to a home to retrieve the animal. The owner allegedly screamed at authorities to get off his property when they made their attempt. Justin Nicole Fisher, 28, told authorities he would schedule an appointment for the dog to be seen on April 26. Despite Fisher’s reassurances the animal would be seen, a call to the clinic by authorities verified Fisher did not, in...
Possible Theft of Horse in Port Trevorton Area
PORT TREVORTON – Selinsgrove state police are seeking information on a possible theft of a horse from a home in Union Township, Snyder County. Selinsgrove troopers say the owner last saw her horse on the night of July 30, and at 6 a.m. the next morning, the horse was missing.
