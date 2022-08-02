Read on www.wyshradio.com
John Lewis Smith, 75, of Oak Ridge
John Lewis Smith, 75, of Oak Ridge, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Faith Promise Church. John was a veteran and Sgt. of the United States Army and served for 24 years. Throughout his life he loved drawing and wood working. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Leroy and Ernest Smith.
Mary Ruth Bunch, 79, of Oliver Springs
Mary Ruth Bunch, age 79 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at her home. She was born on December 1, 1942 to Charlie and Geneva Patterson. Mary was a homemaker and spent her days taking care of her family. She had a servant’s heart and always put others before herself, especially those she loved. Mary was a longtime member of Union Valley Baptist Church.
Lynda Jo Ivey, 75, of Clinton
Lynda Jo Ivey, 75, of Clinton went home to be with her heavenly father on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was a longtime and devoted member of Black Oak Baptist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher, sang in the choir, helped with vacation bible school, and Women of Missions. She also attended Kenneth Ivey Evangelistic Center. She had many creative outlets including gardening, crocheting, crafts, her artwork especially painting, and an avid fisherman. Lynda’s life was defined by her faith in her Lord and Savior, her love for her family, her gracious outlook on life and empathy for others. She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Linnea Doherty and her first husband, Eddie West.
Katha Elizabeth Parks, 73, of Clinton
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 Katha Elizabeth Parks of Clinton, TN passed away at the age of 73. Katha accepted the Lord as her Savior on April 22, 2012. She loved the Lord and she loved her family. She is preceded in death by her mother, Cleta Reynolds and her father, James Perry, three sisters and two brothers.
Edwin “Eddie” Martin, age 74, of Clinton
Edwin “Eddie” Martin, age 74, passed away at his home in Clinton, TN on Monday, August 1, 2022. Eddie was known for his friendliness, quick wit and sense of humor. He has been a resident of Clinton for most of his life, He was a member of Big Valley Open Door Church, and he enjoyed cruise-ins, westerns and watching the Tennessee Volunteers.
Timothy Dennis Gowder
Timothy Dennis Gowder, dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away on Friday July 29th, 2022. Tim was born to Dennis and Lillie Beulah Gowder on July 16th, 1947. He lived his early years in Hohenwald Tennessee where he graduated from Lewis County High School before attending The University of Tennessee in Knoxville. While there he was a member of the “Pride of the Southland” marching band, playing the tuba. After college he entered medical school at the University of Tennessee in Memphis where he received his formal training in Obstetrics and Gynecology. While there he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha in the School of Medicine and Health Science for his academic achievements. He began his career as a physician in Oak Ridge Tennessee in 1976 and continued to practice medicine there until his retirement. He was a member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the American College of Surgeons, and the Central Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. He was also a lifelong Mason, as was his father. Tim was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed all the aspects offered in East Tennessee including hunting, camping, watersports, and motorcycling adventures.
New Salem Baptist to host the Kingsmen
New Salem Baptist Church is excited to announce that the “Kingsmen” will be singing at the church on Thursday evening, August 25th at 7:00pm. Admission is free and a love offering will be taken up. Everyone is welcome so come on out and join us for an evening of praising the Lord through song. Church is located at 1030 Oak Ridge Highway, Clinton, TN.
Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
LaFollette Council votes to have Wallen succeed Roehl
The LaFollette City Council voted Tuesday to appoint Police Captain Steve Wallen as the city’s next Chief of Police. Wallen will succeed the retiring Bill Roehl beginning on August 13th. Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is...
August 4th election results show lots of changes
Thursday was Election Day in Tennessee. In Anderson County, there was one contested countywide race and that was for Sheriff, where incumbent Russell Barker easily won a second term with 5717 votes—or 65% of the total—to challenger Rusty Carr’s 3051 (35%). 14 of the 16 seats on...
3 OR firefighters now certified as Paramedics
Three Oak Ridge Fire Department firefighters completed Paramedic school at Roane State Community College last week. Ryan Fraser, Sandra Sila-Massengill, and Chad Linthicum persevered through three semesters of classroom lecture, skills lab instruction, and clinical internship to be eligible to challenge the licensure test. “The Oak Ridge community just got...
Big changes in local political races
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Thursday’s election saw several upsets with big turnovers in multiple races. Campbell County has a new mayor, new sheriff, new General Sessions Judge and several new commissioners, as well as changes in the County Clerk and Register of Deeds office. The 8th Judicial District Criminal Court Judge’s race was won by Campbell Countian Zack Walden. At the bottom of this story is the full 17-page report from Campbell County’s August 4 election.
Anderson County teacher inspiring others to pay it forward
As kids head back to school, teachers face expensive school supplies. So many teachers have created Amazon wish lists to ask the community for support.
Andrew Johnson Building to become hotel again
One of downtown Knoxville’s most enduring landmarks was sold early this week to a company that plans to return it to its original role as a high-rise hotel. The sale of the Andrew Johnson Building to Nashville-based BNA Associates for $6 million was finalized Monday, according to Knox County officials.
Knox County closes sale of historic Andrew Johnson Building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The historic Andrew Johnson Building officially has a new owner, Knox County representatives told WVLT News Wednesday. BNA bought the building for $6 million with plans to open a boutique hotel. “The Andrew Johnson Building has a lot of history in this community, and BNA will...
Election 2022: Roane County
Biography: Beard is from Midway, Tennessee. She studied at Roane State Community College, the University of Tennessee and then earned a Master of Business Administration degree at Tennessee Tech University. She works as an operations specialist employed by Kimco corporation. Victoria Bowers-Gaskins. Race: County Executive. Party: Independent. Biography: Bowers-Gaskin is...
Jason McIntosh new pastor at FUMC Morristown
A pastor with roots in the Lakeway Area is the new senior pastor at First United Methodist Church in Morristown. Dr. Jason McIntosh started his duties July 3. He comes to FUMC from Shady Grove UMC in Dandridge where he had served for the last seven years. “I’ve been in...
BBB to carry election returns LIVE
You can get live election results tonight at 8 pm by tuning in to our partners at BBB-TV, where Mike Brown and Angeleque Morin will bring you the results as they are released and break down the various races in both Anderson and Roane counties, as well as other races across the area and across the state.
Fullservice Barbeque closing for business
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Full Service BBQ is closing all of their locations, the restaurant’s manager told WVLT News Wednesday. The staple barbeque restaurant had three locations: one each in Lenoir City, Farragut and Maryville. As of now, the Lenoir City and Maryville locations are out of business. The Farragut location’s last day of business will be Sunday.
And the race is over! Huge ballot nets a couple shockers
The Claiborne County General Election is now a thing of the past. The final unofficial votes were tallied for all 16 precincts and added to the early, absentee and paper ballot votes. The results will be made official once rubber stamped by the state. The official results are expected to be returned in about a week.
