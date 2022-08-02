Read on www.worcestermag.com
Not many bands are still around from alternative rock’s heyday during the ‘90s, but Collective Soul is one of the few. The act out of Stockbridge, Georgia, is still going strong, with lead vocalist, guitarist and keyboardist Ed Roland, his brother Dean on rhythm guitar and bassist Will Turpin being the creative core since 1992. Everyone knows the band's hits “Shine,” “December” and “The World I Know,” and they’ve put out 10 studio albums over their 30-year career. They actually have an 11th LP on the way with "Vibrating" being released via their label Fuzz-Flex Records on Aug. 12. A few days before the record’s unveiling, they’ll be coming to Indian Ranch in Webster on Aug. 6 as part of their nationwide tour with Switchfoot.
Jason R. Montgomery, or JRM, is a Chicano/Indigenous Californian writer, painter, community artist and engagement artist from El Centro, California. In 2016, along with Poet Alexandra Woolner, and illustrator Jen Wagner, JRM founded Attack Bear Press in Easthampton. Jason’s work engages the cross-section of Chicano/Indigenous identity, cultural hybridization, post-colonial reconstruction, and political agency. His writing and visual art bridges the aesthetics and feel from the early cubist collage movement and the Russian abstract movement of the 1920s with living and historical Native/Indigenous Californian and Chicano art traditions to explore the Post-colonial narrative through active synthesis and guided (re)construction. JRM’s work has appeared in Split Lip Magazine, Storm Cellar, Ilanot Review, Cosmonauts Avenue and other publications. He is one of 2021 Newell Flather Awards for Leadership in Public Art outstanding nominees and the 2021-2023 Easthampton Poets Laureate. Jason is also the cofounder of the police abolition group “A Knee is Not Enough” (AKINE) in Easthampton.
Orlando Baxter is a stand-up guy in a couple of meanings of the term. Baxter the Worcester stand-up comedian returned to South High Community School (in its new Apricot Street building) on March 19 to film a YouTube comedy special. Baxter was a student at South High and later taught there.
The last time Keep Flying landed in Upton to rip a gig, things didn't exactly go as planned. But without any hurricanes in the forecast this time around, the band is eyeing the sacred ground of the local VFW spot as not only a return to take care of some unfinished business, but to celebrate a revival of epic proportions in the process.
In the new French movie "Happening," set in 1963 France, Anne (played by Anamaria Vartolomei) is a bright young student with a promising future ahead of her. But when she becomes pregnant, she sees the opportunity to finish her studies and escape the constraints of her social background disappearing. With her final exams fast approaching and her belly growing, Anne resolves to act, even if she has to confront shame and pain and risk prison to do so. "Happening," directed by by Audrey Diwan, won the top Golden Lion prize at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The film is rated R (Sexual Content|Graphic Nudity|Disturbing Material/Images). "Happening" is being presented locally by cinema-worcester. Some of the proceeds from the Aug. 5 screening will go to the Jane Fund of Central Massachusetts.
Loaded with savory, saucy bean sprouts and barely contained by a modest hamburger bun, the chop suey sandwich at the Salem Lowe restaurant is a micro-regional curiosity and a North Shore icon. Locals and visitors to Salem, Massachusetts, have been enjoying this summertime staple for decades, dispensed from a modest takeout window located in scenic Salem Willows park.
For the last five years, David Tatelbaum has taken to Facebook to give his Big Value Outlet shoppers a glimpse into his store, showcasing the odd items that come in week after week. Sometimes he's in the toy aisle, others the party aisle, and he makes a trip to the rug department every now and again.
Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
