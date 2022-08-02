Not many bands are still around from alternative rock’s heyday during the ‘90s, but Collective Soul is one of the few. The act out of Stockbridge, Georgia, is still going strong, with lead vocalist, guitarist and keyboardist Ed Roland, his brother Dean on rhythm guitar and bassist Will Turpin being the creative core since 1992. Everyone knows the band's hits “Shine,” “December” and “The World I Know,” and they’ve put out 10 studio albums over their 30-year career. They actually have an 11th LP on the way with "Vibrating" being released via their label Fuzz-Flex Records on Aug. 12. A few days before the record’s unveiling, they’ll be coming to Indian Ranch in Webster on Aug. 6 as part of their nationwide tour with Switchfoot.

