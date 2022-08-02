Read on www.bbc.com
Related
BBC
Coronavirus: Son's health service anger after mother tests positive for Covid
The son of an elderly woman who tested positive for Covid-19 in hospital after a 48-hour wait for a bed has said the experience shows that something must be done about the health service. William Ewing spoke about his concerns after his mother Emma, 79, was admitted to Belfast's Mater...
Archie Battersbee’s treatment to end at 2pm on Monday, hospital says in letter
A 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage is set to have his support treatment ended on Monday, despite his mother’s pleas to the Government.Barts Health NHS Trust, which is caring for Archie Battersbee, said in a letter to his parents that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped” at 2pm on August 1.It comes after Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, urged the Health Secretary to “act immediately” to stop the treatment ending, saying it would be “a flagrant breach” of his rights.The letter, sent over the weekend, and shown to the PA news agency,...
BBC
Parnham House: Masterplan plea for stately home restoration
Plans for a marquee restaurant, car park and holiday chalets at a Grade I listed stately home have been approved. Dorset Council agreed the proposals for Parnham House, near Beaminster, which was wrecked in an arson attack in 2017. It was subsequently bought by former rave scene promoter James Perkins...
U.K.・
Pay compensation to infected blood victims ‘right away’ before more people die, Hunt tells government
Senior Tory MP Jeremy Hunt has urged the government to pay interim compensation to all infected blood victims and bereaved partners “right away” before more people die.The former health secretary’s remarks came after Sir Brian Langstaff, the chair of the inquiry into the scandal, said a compensation payment of no less than £100,000 should be paid to all victims, “without delay”.The Infected Blood Inquiry started taking evidence in 2018 and was established to examine how patients were infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Michelle O'Neill says she was prayed over when pregnant at school
Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill has said she was prayed over at her school when she became pregnant. Ms O'Neill also said that the school created a "huge fuss" when she returned to do A-levels after her daughter was born. She recalled her experiences to host Mark Carruthers,...
BBC
Arriva North West bus drivers strike continues as talks collapse
Talks to end a bus drivers strike that saw the majority of services scrapped across a whole region have collapsed. Arriva North West cancelled services in Lancashire, Merseyside and Greater Manchester when industrial action began 11 days ago. The company said it was "extremely disappointed" its "very generous improved offer"...
BBC
ABC Council strike paused for fresh talks
Planned industrial action at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has been paused to allow fresh talks. More than 1,000 council staff had been due to go on strike from 10 August in a dispute over pay and conditions. Officials from the GMB, Unite and Nipsa trade unions met with...
BBC
NHS 111 software outage confirmed as cyber-attack
A software outage affecting some NHS services across the UK was caused by a cyber-attack, it has been confirmed. Advanced, a firm that provides digital services for NHS 111, said the attack occurred at 07:00 BST on Thursday. The attack affected the phone service and electronic referrals to out-of-hours GPs,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Patrick McDaid's bail varied for yoga and sea swimming
A man facing terrorism charges has had his bail varied to allow him to attend yoga and sea-swim sessions in Donegal. Patrick McDaid, 52, of Magowan Park in Londonderry, faces charges of New IRA membership and preparing for acts of terrorism. He is among 10 people facing prosecution following a...
YOGA・
BBC
Priory and Springhill GP surgery set to close unless new doctors found
A GP surgery which has two bases in County Down is set to close early in 2023 unless new doctors can be found to take it on. Priory and Springhill Surgery operates out of two sites in Holywood and Bangor and provides GP services for 14,525 patients. The services are...
BBC
Irish PM offers condolences after Kerry drownings
The Taoiseach (Irish PM) has offered his condolences to the families of a brother and sister who died in a drowning incident in County Kerry. They have been named locally as 50-year-old Desmond Byrne, a married father of two, and his 62-year-old sister Muriel Eriksson. Gardaí (Irish police) were alerted...
BBC
Twelfth: 57 potential offences reported at bonfires
Police have received reports of 57 potential offences that took place at bonfires over the Twelfth period. The reports include effigies, hate slogans and the theft and destruction of political material. It comes after effigies of Naomi Long, Michelle O'Neill and Mary Lou McDonald were hung from a County Antrim...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Bus strike leaves Skelmersdale's residents stranded
A whole town has been left cut off by public transport as an ongoing bus strike shows no sign of ending. Skelmersdale in Lancashire was purpose-built in 1961 to cope with the expanding population of Liverpool but famously has no railway station. So when Arriva North West cancelled services across...
First minister for all Northern Ireland cannot justify murder, says Donaldson
Having a first minister for all people in Northern Ireland cannot justify murder, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.He was criticising remarks made by Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill around the region’s troubled past, after she said there was “no alternative”.Her father Brendan Doris was a former IRA prisoner who became a Sinn Fein councillor, and two of her cousins were in the IRA, one of whom was killed in an ambush by the SAS in 1991, while the other was shot and wounded by the SAS.The only way we're ever going to build a better future is...
U.K.・
Comments / 0