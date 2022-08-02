ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, GA

Local briefs: new school years in three more counties, drug agents make big bust in Gainesville

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BjdKH_0h1UPDPY00
School buses (WSB Radio)

Students began new school years Monday in Hart, Elbert, and Madison counties: it’s back to class for students and teachers tomorrow in the schools in Clarke and Oconee counties.

There is railroad talk in Madison County, where officials are looking at plans for a pedestrian crossing for the railroad tracks that run through Comer.

Police in Elberton have arrested a 22 year-old man who is accused of breaking into cars. Keyshawn Woodson was booked into and has bonded out of the Elbert County jail.

Clayton Hardy is sentenced in Gainesville: the Hall County man will spend five years in prison, his punishment for his child sex case conviction.

Upwards of $3 million worth of drugs were found by drug agents in Hall County: 38 year-old Jason Ayers has been arrested on a long list of methamphetamine charges.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

ACCPD, Oconee Co SO deal with back to school issues

There is a heads-up from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, coming at the end of the first week of the new school year in Athens: police say speed zone cameras are up and operating on the streets in front of Barnett Shoals, JJ Harris, and Whitehead Road elementary schools in Athens. Speed limit violators get tickets in the mail.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Hall Co SO, GBI investigate deaths of three people killed in Buford

Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators say a 42 year-old mother and her 18 year-old daughter were killed in a home in Buford. A suspect in their murders was shot and killed by deputies after he lunged at them with a knife. The man with the knife is now identified as Thang Duc Doan. He was 51 years old, from Buford. The GBI is investigating.
BUFORD, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, GA
County
Madison County, GA
County
Hart County, GA
Hall County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Gainesville, GA
County
Hall County, GA
Gainesville, GA
Crime & Safety
Hart County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Oconee, GA
City
Elberton, GA
Madison County, GA
Crime & Safety
WGAU

Local briefs include temporary closure of Athens homeless shelter

Positive tests for coronavirus lead to the temporary closure of the Bigger Vision homeless shelter on North Avenue in Athens. With Wednesday’s first day of the new school year in the books, there is an evening work session for the Clarke County School Board: the Board meets at 6 at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
nowhabersham.com

Passenger flees GA 365 traffic stop on foot, gets hit by tractor-trailer

A Toccoa man was critically injured when he attempted to flee on foot from Habersham County deputies during a traffic stop Thursday night in Mt. Airy. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the deputies stopped a Jeep Renegade in the right turn lane on GA 365 near Hazel Creek Road. A passenger in the Jeep, 26-year-old Dylan Gage Shope, jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee. Shope traveled into the right southbound lane of GA 365 and was struck by the passenger side of a blue 2007 Kenworth tractor trailer.
MOUNT AIRY, GA
wgxa.tv

Covington man sentenced for supplying meth to Monroe County dealers

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Covington man was sentenced to 90 months in prison plus three years of supervised release after entering a guilty plea for distributing methamphetamine to dealers in Monroe County. “Frank Settambrino was supplying methamphetamine to those who were pushing this deadly substance into the Monroe...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Ayers
WYFF4.com

SLED part of search for evidence on Oconee County property

SENECA, S.C. — State investigators were part of a search Wednesday in Oconee County, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the sheriff's office executed a search warrant at an address on Mormon Church Road. They said it was in connection to the search for evidence in...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

Four suspects arrested after drug bust in Young Harris

Two people were arrested and two arrest warrants were issued following a drug bust on Aug. 2 in Towns County. Officers with the Towns County Sheriff’s Office raided Mountain County Inn on Ga. 66 in Young Harris after citizens complained of drug activity. Authorities conducted a two-week-long investigation which...
YOUNG HARRIS, GA
wrwh.com

GSP charges Gainesville man in fatal White County wreck

(Cleveland) -A Gainesville man is charged in connection with Saturday night’s fatal wreck on Ga. 115 in White County. The Georgia State Patrol has charged 25-year-old Corson Gibbes Teasley with second-degree vehicular homicide (misdemeanor) and failure to maintain lane in the head-on wreck near Shenandoah Drive east of Cleveland, Lt. Michael Burns confirmed.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

SLED assisting with investigation in Oconee County

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with a search warrant executed in Oconee County on Wednesday. Viewers contacted FOX Carolina about investigators digging in a yard along Mormon Church Road. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff asked SLED’s forensic unit...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Briefs#County Jail#Prison#Cox Media Group
WGAU

Massive meth stash found in Hall Co

A Gainesville man is facing several charges after investigators found $2.8 million worth of methamphetamine last week. Officials have been watching the activity of Jason Mark Ayers for a month, including the Homeland Security Investigations Task Force, FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Banks Co deputy escapes injury in DUI crash on I-85

The Banks County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies escaped injury after an allegedly drunk driver crashed into his patrol car. The deputy was on a shoulder of I-85 in Banks County early Tuesday when it happened. It’s similar to a wreck that happened last week on Atlanta Highway in Athens: there were minor injuries for an Athens-Clarke County Police who, while dealing with one DUI suspect, had his car hit by another. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating in both cases.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Gov. Kemp visits Toccoa

Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. Sports Director Beth Hoole sits down for a one-on-one interview with Shane Beamer. The Period Project’s mission includes making menstrual products tax-free, more accessible. Updated: 5 hours ago.
TOCCOA, GA
accesswdun.com

Wreck on Ga. 197 in Rabun County claims life of motorcyclist

A Kentucky man died after his motorcycle crossed the double yellow line and struck a pickup truck in Rabun County about noon Tuesday. Charles O. Moore, 72, from Florence, Ky., was driving his 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on Ga. 197 when it entered the northbound lane and was struck by a 2004 Toyota Tundra truck driven by 64-year-old Paul Evan St. Martin of Clayton, said Sgt. Luke Mize of Georgia State Patrol Post 7 Toccoa.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum will not seek a fourth term

Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum has decided not to seek another term in 2024. That announcement came on social media late Sunday night. First elected sheriff in 2012, Mangum said she is thankful to have won three elections and will continue to serve to the best of her ability over the next two years and five months.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
24K+
Followers
82K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy