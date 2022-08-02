Local briefs: new school years in three more counties, drug agents make big bust in Gainesville

School buses (WSB Radio)

Students began new school years Monday in Hart, Elbert, and Madison counties: it’s back to class for students and teachers tomorrow in the schools in Clarke and Oconee counties.

There is railroad talk in Madison County, where officials are looking at plans for a pedestrian crossing for the railroad tracks that run through Comer.

Police in Elberton have arrested a 22 year-old man who is accused of breaking into cars. Keyshawn Woodson was booked into and has bonded out of the Elbert County jail.

Clayton Hardy is sentenced in Gainesville: the Hall County man will spend five years in prison, his punishment for his child sex case conviction.

Upwards of $3 million worth of drugs were found by drug agents in Hall County: 38 year-old Jason Ayers has been arrested on a long list of methamphetamine charges.

©2022 Cox Media Group