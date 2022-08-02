Central Pa. schools struggle to find enough teachers: ‘It really is a crisis’

Harrisburg, Pa. — Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and state officials from PennDOT have launched a new anti-litter campaign, "PA Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters." Though cleaning up litter is important, the campaign is aiming at the root of the problem: people's behavior. If nobody ever litters, nobody will ever need to clean up litter. “Every Litter Bit Matters” calls upon Pennsylvanians to ensure every piece of their trash, regardless of...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO