Central Pa. schools struggle to find enough teachers: ‘It really is a crisis’

Pennsylvania’s lowest funded school districts lay out their plans for millions in new funding
A few of those districts are reaping tens of millions more dollars from the state budget compared to last year. Schools across Pennsylvania – especially those the state has labeled as underfunded – will be welcoming students in the coming weeks with more cash in their budgets. The...
Centre County back at a low COVID community level. Here are the 14 PA counties at high
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masking in areas at a high COVID-19 community level. See a map of Pennsylvania and latest data from the state’s health agency.
N.J. school board member resigns amid backlash over student survey about gender identity
A member of Cedar Grove’s school board criticized for her role in distributing a gender identity survey to students last year resigned this week after more than 3,000 local residents signed a petition for her ouster. Christine Dye, who served on the Essex County district’s board of education for...
Anti-littering coalition encourages Pennsylvanians to 'fight dirty'
Harrisburg, Pa. — Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and state officials from PennDOT have launched a new anti-litter campaign, "PA Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters." Though cleaning up litter is important, the campaign is aiming at the root of the problem: people's behavior. If nobody ever litters, nobody will ever need to clean up litter. “Every Litter Bit Matters” calls upon Pennsylvanians to ensure every piece of their trash, regardless of...
Critics call water quality bill moving through Pennsylvania legislature a back door to privatization
The bill requires some public water systems to create an asset management plan, a mandate that municipal leaders and environmental groups called a solution in search of a problem. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review,...
With COVID-19 surging again, is Pa. headed for another deadly fall wave?
The United States recorded about 120,000 COVID-19 infections per day in July — an unheard of number for a respiratory illness during summer. And with most people now using home tests that don’t get reported, the true number is surely higher. But there’s good news: COVID-19 hospitalizations and...
COVID-19 at its worst killed 1 in 5 it hospitalized in Pa., state says
During Pennsylvania’s first big COVID-19 wave, nearly 20% of hospital patients who had it died. That figure, from April of 2020, represents the peak in-hospital mortality rate for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania through the end of 2021. The hospital mortality rate varied going forward, dropping to around 8% in July...
Pa. COVID update: Hospital and death averages stable, but high case rate a cause for concern
Pennsylvania ended July and began August with its daily COVID-19 case counts trending up. Over the course of the 28 days between Thursday and July 7, the date of our last COVID-19 update, Pennsylvania has averaged 3,114 new cases per day. But in the last seven days, the state has...
Pa. counties mull over taking state cash for elections, consider strings attached | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
What questions would you ask Pennsylvania’s candidates for governor?
Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro are running to be Pennsylvania’s next governor. Mastriano has a big social media presence, often talking with those who are friendly toward his policy views. But, the state senator from Franklin County is refusing to speak with most...
Study: Drilling wastewater on Pa. roads dangerous to human health, environment
The state Department of Environmental Protection has not yet acted based on those findings but said that the study’s impact will be “immediate, large and intense.” The post Study: Drilling wastewater on Pa. roads dangerous to human health, environment appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Fourth Pa. county adds to ballot dispute as candidate sues to quit
HARRISBURG — A judge deciding if three Pennsylvania counties have to certify May primary vote counts including ballots lacking dates on their return envelopes learned this week that a fourth county is in the same situation — and there may be more. The legal dispute has held up...
Pa. FOP endorses Oz in U.S. Senate race, ‘He wants to hold criminals accountable’
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s campaign got a boost on Wednesday when he received the endorsement of the Pennsylvania State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police. During a campaign swing through Erie, Oz dropped in on the PA FOP’s conference and accepted the endorsement of a group that...
Stimulus checks for Pennsylvanians: Gov. Wolf, Pa. Democrats continue push for $2,000 payments
Gov. Tom Wolf and the state’s Democrats are still pushing for his stalled proposal to get $2,000 payments to most Pennsylvanians. Though, Republicans argue it’ll worsen inflation, which stands at 9.1% — highest it’s been in four decades, as The Morning Call reported. Both, Rep. David...
Developer of East Mariner pipeline pleads no contest in pollution cases
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The developer of a major pipeline system that connects the Marcellus Shale gas field in western Pennsylvania to an export terminal near Philadelphia pleaded no contest Friday to criminal charges that it systematically polluted waterways and residential water wells across hundreds of miles. Dallas-based Energy...
Pa. doctor who prescribed drugs with ‘reckless abandon’ given 15-year sentence
WILLIAMSPORT – A Northumberland County doctor who proclaimed “I am absolutely innocent” has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for prescribing drugs not for a legitimate medical reason. Dr. Raymond J. Kraynak, 65, was sentenced Wednesday evening by U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann after...
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in Pennsylvania
Whether you’re up for a trek through a crystalline cave, a stunning waterfall hike, or a walk through a forest, Pennsylvania is home to many of the best and most sought-after outdoor landscapes.
EPA: Chemical in medical-device cleanser poses cancer risk to people living near plants in Pennsylvania and other states
Ethylene oxide is used to clean everything from catheters to syringes, pacemakers and plastic surgical gowns. The Environmental Protection Agency is warning residents who live near medical sterilizing plants in Pennsylvania, 12 other states and Puerto Rico about potential health risks from emissions of ethylene oxide, a chemical widely used in their operations.
New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
20 Best Waterfalls in Pennsylvania (Highest & Most Beautiful)
Pennsylvania has a wide range of waterfalls. There are over 180 in the state. Some are wide and drop in tiers. Others are narrow and cascade over rocks like a veil. Some of Pennsylvania’s waterfalls are tall and majestic. Raymondskill Falls is the tallest, at 150-feet. Many others are smaller, but still impressive in their own way. The waterfalls of Pennsylvania are often accessible by visiting one of their many state parks.
