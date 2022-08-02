Tour de France: Geraint Thomas's vest raises £10k for charity

Read on www.bbc.com
BBC
Children 'cheated' over Wednesbury sports centre closure
The closure of a sports centre with just days' notice has left hundreds of children with nowhere to train, a football team says. Pulse Soccer and Fitness in Wednesbury said in a post on social media on 26 July that it had been informed it must stop operations, with its last day being 31 July.
BBC
French sailor survives 16 hours in capsized boat in Atlantic
A 62-year-old French man survived for 16 hours at sea by using an air bubble inside his boat after it capsized. The 12-metre vessel, which had set sail from Portugal's capital Lisbon, sent out a distress signal late on Monday evening from the Atlantic Ocean. Spanish coastguards found the upturned...
BBC
Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat
A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Family devastated as legal routes exhausted
The family of Archie Battersbee were "devastated" that all legal routes have been exhausted, campaign group Christian Concern has said. The 12-year-old must spend his final days in hospital after the High Court ruled he could not move to a hospice. The family requested the European Court of Human Rights...
BBC
Nicky Campbell teacher admits schoolboy abuse in court documents
A retired teacher fighting extradition from South Africa has admitted abusing schoolboys in Edinburgh, according to court documents seen by the BBC. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is one of a number of former pupils who have made allegations about the 83-year-old. The man - who the BBC is not naming for...
