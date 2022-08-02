Read on fox59.com
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: August 4, 2022
Indiana Task Force 1 among Hoosiers helping with …. DNA confirms remains found in Miami County those …. Vigil for slain officer Noah Shahnavaz begins in …. Teen injured in shooting emphasizes need for mentorship. Video: California crash caught on camera. Court docs: Police arrest Plainfield coach accused ….
Funeral home license suspended
A southern Indiana funeral home has had its license suspended after multiple bodies were found in advance stages of decomposition within. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vFwB3T.
Indiana Department of Education’s Latest Efforts to Fix Teacher Shortage
You’re probably aware of the teacher shortage in Indiana right now. Many school districts have already welcomed students back to class while others start next week, with teacher positions that still need to be filled. So, what is being done to fix the problem?. Senior Director of Educator Talent,...
Importance of Out-of-school programs as school year gets underway
Many schools are back in session for the year and for some families, it’s a tough time trying to find after school care. Indiana Afterschool Network CEO, Lakshmi Hasanadka discusses the programs offered through the organization and the benefits it’s showing in students.
Video: California crash caught on camera
At least six people were killed and eight were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash at a California gas station Thursday afternoon, officials said. https://fox59.com/news/national-world/6-killed-8-hurt-at-california-gas-station-when-speeding-driver-runs-red-light/
Indy's Best #3 Classic Fair Food
The corn dog has been voted the #3 Classic Fair Food by Indy's Best voters!
Indiana Task Force 1 remains in Kentucky, more rain expected
EASTERN KENTUCKY – Indiana Task Force 1 has been in Kentucky since July 28 to support search and rescue efforts following record flooding. As of August 5, the team is on standby for more rainfall expected over the weekend. The team has been fighting heavy rainfall since being there,...
What’s new at the Indiana State Fair Dairy bar this year?
INDIANAPOLIS — The Dairy Bar has existed in some capacity at the Indiana State Fair since 1941, but each year brings new signature menu items. Brooke Williams, director of communications for the American Dairy Association Indiana, joined us Thursday to talk about what you’ll find at the Dairy Bar this year, including a new milkshake flavor and some unexpected grilled cheese combinations.
Hottest in nearly two weeks! Storms returning…
Skies are clear and temperatures remain comfortable out-the-door this Wednesday morning! Expect a bright sunrise and plenty of sunshine through the day, as temperatures rise quickly into the lower 90s. Today will mark the hottest day in nearly two weeks. Some help as winds will turn breezy this afternoon from the southwest, as gusts could top 30-plus mph at times.
