Four Notre Dame Players Named To Lombardi Award Watch List

Notre Dame led the way with four players on the 2022 Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List

Notre Dame had four players named to the watch list for the 2022 Rotary Lombardi Award. There were 78 total players named to the list, which is for one of the few awards that can go to an offensive or defensive player. Notre Dame and Clemson had the most players on the watch list, with both programs having four standouts on the watch list.

The Lombardi Award can go to a down lineman on either side of the ball, an off ball linebacker or a tight end. Notre Dame had two players from each side of the ball named to the list. The four Irish players on the watch list were fifth-year senior defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola , senior defensive end Isaiah Foskey , fifth-year senior offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson and junior tight end Michael Mayer .

This is the fifth award that put Mayer on its watch list. It's the third watch list nomination for both Foskey and Patterson. It's the first time Ademilola has been placed on a watch list, as the standout defensive tackle continues to be overlooked going into the season.

Mayer led Notre Dame with 71 catches for 840 yards last season, which set single season records for an Irish tight end. His seven touchdown receptions tied for the team lead and also tied the single-season mark for a Notre Dame tight end.

Foskey led the defense with 11 sacks and tied for the nation's lead with six forced fumbles. Ademilola tied for second on the defense with seven tackles for loss, which marked a career high for the New Jersey native. Ademilola also racked up 49 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

The Lombardi Award started in 1970, and Notre Dame has had five former winners. Defensive tackle Walt Patulski won the award in 1971, defensive Ross Browner won it in 1977, defensive tackle Chris Zorich won the award in 1990, offensive tackle Aaron Taylor won it in 1993 and linebacker Manti Te'o won it in 2012.

