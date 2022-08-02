WOW: Castle Gardens Is A Beautiful Piece Of Wyoming History

Read on mycountry955.com
Someone On Social Media Showed The Two Types Of Wyoming Living
A guy on TikTok made a point that we never really think about or maybe, even people from outside of our state never think about. There are two kinds of Wyoming that you can experience living. There's the nature's beauty Wyoming that most people think about, then there's rural Wyoming, which is most of the state. The content creator points out that he loves both, but just showing it, is something I think we take for granted when we're thinking about "real Wyoming". You hear that a lot from Wyomingites, and it illustrates it pretty well.
WATCH: Cockpit View Of Airborne Wyoming Firefighters
The 2 videos below will blow your mind. The first is a training video. The second video puts you in the seat with a pilot that is actually fighting a fire in the mountains. With movies like Top Gun, we are all in awe of fighter pilots and what they can do with those airplanes.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cicadas Have Emerged in Wyoming This Year To Throw Predators Off, Entomologists Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was last year when the 17-year periodic cicadas emerged from their cocoons and annoyed many (at least on the eastern portion of the country) with their constant buzzing. So, if these bugs emerge only once every two decades, why are...
How An Experienced Yellowstone Guide Got Killed By A Grizzly Bear
Charles 'Carl' Mock was an experienced Yellowstone backcountry snowmobile guide that was killed in 2021, by a 20 year old grizzly. Just recently the story of Mock's death resurfaced and is a reminder that even the most skilled person in the backcountry isn't 100% safe. Mock had been a guide...
wrrnetwork.com
New mural goes up on Riverton Library
RIVERTON – Last August a contest was held in Riverton that showed some of the serious artistic talent that lives in Riverton and the rest of Fremont County with the Riverton Banner Art Project. With nearly 25 artists all putting their work up against others in the county, the...
The Deadliest Weapon On Display In Wyoming is Not A Gun
On display at the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum is an old bugle that looks like it was run over by a truck. The only thing is that the damage that was done to it happened before trucks were invented. The bugle was damaged by the man who was swinging it...
Celebrate Legacy of Wyoming on August 20
Come down to the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site this August 20, to celebrate the Legacy of Wyoming with dinner and a show. During this three-hour program from 5-7 pm, you will be able to enjoy a dinner served by the Albany County Cattlewomen, meet Cowboy Joe and his handlers, and explore the historic cabins and exhibits. After that, head inside the horse barn to be entertained by “Buffalo Bill” Boycott and Dr. Jo.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Ranch Once Owned By Walt Disney Family On Market For $71 Million
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For the low, low price of $71 million, thousands of acres of solitude in Fremont County enjoyed by the Walt Disney family for decades can be yours. Diamond G Ranch, which sits 17 miles west of Dubois, is officially on the...
BIG NEWS: Rosie’s Cantina And Mexican Food Is Now Open In Glenrock, Wyoming
The Summer of 2022 will go down in history as one of Glenrock's BIGGEST and best ever. Or at least that's what I'm claiming. First, the Town Square was completed. The space includes a stage, massive splash park, volleyball court, basketball court, and two playground areas. And NOW as of...
kbsi23.com
Family loses ‘virtually everything’ when wildfire destroys historical Nebraska ranch
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A family ranch that had been around for generations was reduced to rubble during the wildfire near Gering. Josh Ewing, who once lived on the western Nebraska ranch, said his family all has deep connections to the ranch and the land it was built on.
Liz Cheney Spoke at a Ceremony at Heart Mountain, Wyoming
It was the site of a World War II American concentration camp. Liz Cheney Speaking(Image is author's) Although she is very busy with a contentious Republican primary election in Wyoming where she is fighting for reelection to her seat in the United States House of Representatives, Liz Cheney took time out of her busy schedule to join with the Heart Mountain, Wyoming, Foundation to honor some past national leaders. Cheney is Wyoming's sole Representative. She won her last election by a large margin.
Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!
You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Mills mom urges Wyoming politicians to show care for life of her son, others living with rare disorder
CASPER, Wyo. — A Mills mother is calling on Wyoming’s U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Liz Cheney to take action to support the medical needs of her 2-year-old son and others living with a rare genetic disorder called phenylketonuria, or PKU. Children with PKU can...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Utah
There is no doubt that Utah is one of the most beautiful states. However, many beautiful places are still very underrated and not many people explore them. Either because they don't about them at all or simply because they are not aware of how beautiful they really are. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Utah that you should really visit, in case you haven't already. Are you curious to see if you know any of these places? Here's the complete list:
Wyoming Taxidermist ordered to pay restitution to several clients
A Green River taxidermist was ordered to pay restitution to several clients after an investigation by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. According to the Wyoming Game and Fish, the investigation began in April of last year when Game Warden Kim Olson reported to Game Warden Kelli Pauling that Naomie Martinez, the owner of White Mountain Skulls, failed to submit her records for 2020. Martinez also failed to renew her taxidermist license for 2021. Martinez was in possession of over seventy unfinished taxidermy specimens when Game Warden Pauling contacted her.
cowboystatedaily.com
Survivors Of Fatal Lightning Strike In Teton Wilderness Return To Lander
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The survivors of a lightning strike that killed one man and injured another Tuesday at a remote campsite in the Absaroka Mountains were back in Lander Thursday. “Our focus is just making sure we are providing all the support we can...
capcity.news
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announces new Major Project Development Manager
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has recently announced Jennifer Thomson will serve as the Governor’s Major Project Development Manager. In a release from the Governor’s Office, Thomson is now part of Gordon’s Administration’s Natural Resources policy team. The position is intended to keep Wyoming at the forefront of the energy frontier.
wrrnetwork.com
Maven Outdoors Structure Going Up in Lander
The new headquarters building for Maven Outdoors, just west of the Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander, is beginning to show its shape now that the steel is up on the facility. Above is a photo of the construction taken on Tuesday.
wrrnetwork.com
Monsoonal Moisture to arrive in Central Wyoming Today
The National Weather Service in Riverton reports that monsoonal moisture is on its way and should arrive in Central Wyoming by Friday afternoon. See the graphic below for more information.
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Tara Nethercott An Insider? Yes- Thank Heavens
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Senator Dan Dockstader pulled out of the race for secretary of State and gave his support to Senator Tara Nethercott, the other candidate, Representative Chuck Gray referred to them as “insiders.” Since that time Representative Gray has continued to apply this reference to Senator Nethercott publicly and now in his mailers.
