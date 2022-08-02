Three things to know

Hot flat-picking on tap. The Clay Hess Band will headline the Ohio Valley Opry in McConnelsville on Aug. 20. Hess is a Grammy award winner who first burst on the national bluegrass music scene as guitarist with Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder. Learn more on page A3.

A healthy dose of recycling. One of the areas of public health that the Hocking County Health Department oversees is environmental health. Columnist Ashley Mount discusses how citizens can contribute to the county’s recycling and waste reduction efforts. See column, page A3.

My son who was lost has now been found. When Jesus told the story of the prodigal son, he was speaking to two very different audiences, to deliver two different messages, according to local pastor Ricci Arthur. See Pastor’s Corner column, page B4.