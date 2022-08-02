Judge sworn in
Jason Despetorich, right, is sworn in as Hocking County common pleas judge Friday afternoon by former Judge John T. Wallace. After Wallace retired effective March 31, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine appointed Despetorich last month to the common pleas judgeship. He assumed office Monday, and if he wishes to complete the unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2024, must run for office in the upcoming general election in November. He had already filed his candidacy to run in the general election when DeWine annoiunced his appointment. Also running for the judgeship is Abigail Saving, law director for the City of Logan.
