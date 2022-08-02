The Center for Disease Control has updated their Covid-19 Community Level Dashboard and Chaffee County has moved down from the Medium Level to the Low Level. The state’s vaccine bus will be in Salida Saturday, Aug. 5, at Alpine Park from 10am to 4pm. The Covid-19 vaccines will be available. Vaccines are free. No appointment is necessary.

