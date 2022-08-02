ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salida, CO

Angel of Shavano Car Show Saturday

The 30th annual Angel of Shavano Car Show is Saturday, August 5th, in Riverside Park in Salida. Around 100 hot rods, street rods, muscle and classic cars will be parked both inside the park and adjourning streets. The car show is a fundraiser for the all-volunteer Chaffee County Search and...
SALIDA, CO
One Dead, One Rescued from Crestone Traverse

One climber died and another had to be rescued after a fall near the Crestone Traverse. According to Custer County Search and Rescue, two Denver area climbers had gone off route when one of them suffered a fatal fall. In a statement on Facebook, the Custer County SAR said they...
DENVER, CO
Leadville Hosts Boom Days

Boom Days is Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7, in Leadville. Opening ceremonies are today, Aug. 5, at 5pm followed by motorcycle games and the Boom Days dance at the Elks Lodge at 8pm. Tomorrow begins with breakfast at 8am at the Lake County Courthouse. Other activities tomorrow include...
LEADVILLE, CO
Friday at the Farm Concert Tonight

The Friday at the Farm concert tonight features the music of the group Nobody Gets Hurt with Richard Maas. Music is from 6pm to 8pm at Turner Farm in Buena Vista. Admission is by donation with all proceeds benefiting the Buena Vista Heritage Museum. Danny “Dan R” Ridenour has been...
BUENA VISTA, CO
Chaffee County Moves to Low Level & Vaccine Bus Coming to Town

The Center for Disease Control has updated their Covid-19 Community Level Dashboard and Chaffee County has moved down from the Medium Level to the Low Level. The state’s vaccine bus will be in Salida Saturday, Aug. 5, at Alpine Park from 10am to 4pm. The Covid-19 vaccines will be available. Vaccines are free. No appointment is necessary.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
2022 City of Salida Street and Utility Capital Project Updates

The Salida Public Works Department has multiple capital projects underway. This includes numerous work locations for street reconstruction, utility related improvements, and improvements to sidewalk, curb and gutter, and crosswalks. Sanitary sewer replacement work is occurring at multiple locations. Current work activities are anticipated to cause detours for sections of...
Violet Wahl

Violet Wahl was born at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida on August 1, 2022, at 8:12 am. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and measured 21.7 inches long. Violet’s parents are Jeff Wahl and Rachele Vierthaler of Nathrop. Violet has one sister, June, who is...
SALIDA, CO
Chaffee Housing Authority Launches Ballot Issue Committee

The Chaffee Housing Authority Board of Directors and Staff will be hosting community events on Monday, August 8th to discuss the organization’s strategic plan and recruit volunteers to support a ballot initiative to create a dedicated funding stream for attainable and affordable housing in Chaffee County that will likely appear on the November 2022 County ballot.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
Gold Rush Days Pancake Breakfast Saturday, August 13th

Enjoy all-you-can-eat “Pancakes in the Park” to kick off Gold Rush Days in Buena Vista, Saturday, August 13th, from 7 to 10 am. The Buena Vista Optimist Club will be serving up pancakes, sausage, orange juice and coffee in Columbine Park to get your days started. Breakfast is $9 for adults, kids ages 5 to 11 are just $4, and kids 4 and under are free.
BUENA VISTA, CO
Villa Grove Addresses 7 Peaks Music Festival Plans and Concerns

Citizens and business owners of Villa Grove met with County Commissioners, the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado State Patrol, and concert organizers Live Nation last night to discuss plans and concerns about the Seven Peaks Music Festival Labor Day Weekend. Live Nation said the festival, headlined by country...
VILLA GROVE, CO

