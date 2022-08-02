ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/2

By Dan Zarrow
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nj1015.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

NJ weather: Heat, humidity, and daily thunderstorms roll on

Heat, humidity, and thunderstorms? Hey, that's the story of summertime in New Jersey. But remember, we are always trying to pinpoint those days that will be extra steamy and stifling, putting us in the "danger zone". Friday will be another one of those days — the heat index will once again flirt with triple digits.
ENVIRONMENT
New Jersey 101.5

Forecasters scale back hurricane season for NJ, nation

This hurricane season may be a tad quieter than initially projected, but it is still likely to be busier than normal, government forecasters and others say. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday trimmed their hurricane season outlook from a 65% chance for above normal activity to 60% and increased the odds of a normal season from 25% to 30% because of uneven sea surface temperature, including a patch of cooler water off Portugal. Parts of the Atlantic are warmer than normal, but the variability had forecasters “backing off on the higher end” of their predictions, said lead hurricane outlook forecaster Matthew Rosencrans.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
New Jersey 101.5

25% of New Jersey is now officially in drought status

Nearly a quarter of New Jersey is considered to be in a moderate drought as of Thursday. The area now includes most of Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset and Union counties and part of Essex counties. It doubles the area from last week's report from the U.S. Drought Monitor. "Parts...
ENVIRONMENT
New Jersey 101.5

Once a penny apart, gas in NJ now much more than U.S. average

TRENTON – Gas prices continue their steady drift down in New Jersey, a drop of 72 cents in 53 days. However, the decline hasn’t been as steep as it has been nationally. One month ago, the average price for regular unleaded in New Jersey was 1.2 cents a gallon higher than the national average, according to AAA. The difference was similar a year ago this time, with New Jersey 1.6 cents higher.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean Temperature#Sandy Hook#National Weather Service#Rip Current Riskmoderate#Wildwood Crest Atlantic
New Jersey 101.5

Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market expanding to Edison, NJ this fall

It seems that I’m mentioning New Jersey flea markets more often these days and that’s because vintage and bargain shopping is a hot trend right now. The best thing about flea markets is how unique the vendors are and how you are likely to find some hidden gems that you can either add to your collection or sell for a pretty penny online.
TRENTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NWS
New Jersey 101.5

These 10 ice creams will always mean real summer in NJ

Depending on where you were from you either called these water ice, Italian ice, or ices but Marinos were only called ices. You could get them on the ice cream truck and they were the only prices in a cup that you could get from the ice cream truck. When you got about halfway down scraping with that flat wooden spoon thingy you could turn it over and eat the slushy part that would form at the bottom.
RESTAURANTS
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
58K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy