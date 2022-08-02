Read on www.registercitizen.com
New Britain Herald
New Britain group receives grant to support Small Home Repairs initiative
NEW BRITAIN – Neighborhood Housing Greater New Britain is the recent recipient of a grant from the TD Charitable Foundation to support the forthcoming Small Home Repairs initiative. The TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, awarded a $15,000 grant that will enable NHSNB to offer...
Gov. Lamont announces program to help with nursing shortage
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is a severe nursing shortage impacting the country and Gov. Ned Lamont is launching a new program to help additional nurses get to work. On Wednesday at Southern Connecticut State University, Lamont shared the new program is called “Connecticut Health Horizons.” It’s a $35,000,000 investment in higher education to […]
Eyewitness News
Program aims to address statewide nursing shortage
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A program for college students aims to address a statewide nursing shortage. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven on Wednesday morning to announce the program’s launch at Connecticut’s colleges and universities. “We have...
Journal Inquirer
Adressing the need for nurses
Gov. Ned Lamont announced a program Wednesday that will use $35 million in federal funding to bolster the state’s health care workforce. At a news conference in New Haven at Southern Connecticut State University, Lamont and higher education and state medical leaders espoused the program. They said it will diversify and solidify the state’s health care workforce that’s still suffering the devastating effects wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
fox61.com
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 5-7
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of August! We're in the final stretch of summer now. With that comes plenty of things to do as we continue on with the dog days of summer!. Enjoy all the sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival by The Farm in Woodbury! The...
New Britain Herald
New Britain Downtown District selects new executive director
NEW BRITAIN – After five months of searching, the New Britain Downtown District Board of Commissioners has appointed Nicole Bosco as its new executive director. Bosco will be taking over for Dennis Morrell, who served as interim director after Gerry Amodio’s retirement in February 2022. “We are very...
New Haven Public Schools undergoing "educational crisis' after low performance numbers
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Public School district, released new reading and math scores, and parents, community leaders, and advocates are labeling it a citywide education crisis. Jamiela Logan is a parent with two kids in NHPS. When she heard about the newly released data revealing a...
Register Citizen
New Haven's International Festival of Arts & Ideas to host 'Rhythm Exchange' concert series on the Green
Starting Aug. 18, New Haven residents will be able to attend biweekly music and dance performances on the New Haven Green during their lunch break. Rhythm Exchange, a concert series organized by International Festival of Arts & Ideas, will feature music and dance performances from various genres every other Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m, according to a press release from The Festival. Organizers hope the event will help New Haveners pause in their busy day and enjoy the city's culture.
Register Citizen
Westport residents to meet with developer of controversial Village at Saugatuck project
WESTPORT — Residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the The Village at Saugatuck, a proposed affordable housing project on the Hiawatha Lane Extension, at a meeting planned for this weekend. According to Save Old Saugatuck, a group of residents opposed to the development, notices addressed from...
Register Citizen
Torrington joins pilot recycling program focused on helping users change disposal habits
TORRINGTON — To lower the cost of sending bulky waste like bottles, cans and glass out of state, Torrington is joining a pilot collection program offered by Eye Recycle. Eye Recycle, a Waterbury-based company that provides a collection service for recyclable cans and bottles, was founded by Mike Stallings, who presented his company’s mission to the City Council this week.
sheltonherald.com
WestSide Square food truck park and marketplace opens in Hartford
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The city of Hartford has a brand-new food truck park, thanks to an entrepreneurial local couple that saw a vacant parking lot and envisioned a vibrant community space there. Quan and Rebeca Quach recently opened WestSide Square, a food...
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Communities Being Asked to Conserve Water
In response to continued drought conditions, some Connecticut communities are being asked to conserve water. Connecticut Water issued a conservation request to five shoreline towns, asking people to reduce their water usage by 15%. Clinton, Guilford, Old Saybrook, Madison and Westbrook are included in the request. “We can’t arrive at...
Wahlburgers returning to Connecticut, but not in Fairfield County
The fast casual restaurant chain Wahlburgers, which closed its sole Connecticut eatery in Trumbull during the pandemic, is returning to the state but will not operate in Fairfield County. Wahlburgers’ first foray into the Connecticut dining scene was a restaurant at the Westfair Trumbull Mall, which opened in October 2017...
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Public Schools Prepare for Start of School Year
It won't be long until students start setting their alarm clocks and boarding the bus to school. For Waterbury Public Schools, class resumes Tuesday, Aug. 30. "We're in much better shape this year than we were even at the end of last year," said Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin. A challenge...
Register Citizen
Why a task force deciding how to spend COVID funds is raising concerns in Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD — Town leaders don’t know how American Rescue Act Plan funds will be spent yet, because they still haven’t decided who should be responsible for allocating the money. A Bloomfield Finance Subcommittee meeting this month indicated that members of the town council are skeptical that a...
NBC Connecticut
Bank of America Offers Free Admission to 2 Area Museums
If you’re a Bank of America credit or debit cardholder with an open weekend, then Bank of America is offering free admission to the Wadsworth Atheneum and New Britain Museum of American Art. Just present your Bank of America, Merrill, or Bank of America Private Bank credit or debit...
trumbulltimes.com
25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Aug. 5 - Aug. 7
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend, Nutmeggers can see famous rappers take center stage, as well as chow down on some Italian food or make an ice cream run. Here are some things to do this weekend:. Pitbull: Can't Stop Us Now tour.
Register Citizen
Hamden divided on creation of chief operating officer position
HAMDEN — Creation of a town chief operating officer position is in limbo as the Legislative Council and the Charter Revision Commission remain at odds over whether one even should be created. While the council has the final say whether to include the provision that would create the new...
Today, Dad Could Escape “Captive” Room
“It took a while, Dad,” Martin Michael Looney said to himself after the final vote was cast, “but we’re there.”. Looney, president pro tem of the State Senate, uttered those words quietly after the chamber passed a law banning mandatory “captive audience” meetings held by employers to intimidate workers out of joining unions.
Register Citizen
Fairfield Schools’ diversity director called out for controversial retweets
FAIRFIELD — The school district’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion has issued an apology after some parents spoke out about retweets they found disparaging toward white people. In one of the posts retweeted by Digna Marte, Fairfield Public Schools’ DEI director, someone stated, “This is one of...
