Read on www.registercitizen.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Related
Register Citizen
Greenwich to allow 200-seat Greek restaurant to open downtown, but with a ‘reassessment’ in 3 to 6 months
GREENWICH — After months of review, approvals were granted this week for a large new Greek restaurant, bakery and market planned for a site on Lewis Street off Greenwich Avenue. The restaurant will be permitted to operate with 200 seats on weekdays, following the approval by the Planning &...
Register Citizen
Boston developer proposes 230,000-square-foot warehouse in Stratford
STRATFORD — Amid rising demand for storage space, a Boston-based developer is seeking the town’s approval to build a 230,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center on the site of an old factory. The real estate firm GFI Partners is proposing to construct the commercial building on a plot of...
Register Citizen
Stamford Board of Representatives urges city to keep — not sell — 5 acres of ‘untouched’ land
STAMFORD — The Board of Representatives is encouraging the city to keep two vacant properties it owns in North Stamford rather than try to sell them as other city boards have suggested. As part of a process that occurs at least once every three years, the city proposed selling...
Register Citizen
Greenwich office park on west side to gain a new fitness center after P&Z approval for Barry’s Bootcamp
GREENWICH — More fitness and sporting facilities are coming to the west end of town. The Planning & Zoning Commission approved an application to allow a new fitness center in the large office complex off Weaver Street and East Putnam Avenue. Barry’s Bootcamp will open there, offering clients “high-intensity interval workouts,” according to the organization.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
American fusion restaurant The Pharmacy opens in Hamden’s Spring Glen
HAMDEN — From Cajun Jambalaya Pasta to Colombian Empanadas and Korean Sticky Ribs, new American fusion restaurant The Pharmacy has opened its door in Spring Glen. It’s located at 1670 Whitney Ave., where Cafe Amici used to be before it was relocated earlier this year because the owners said the restaurant had outgrown the spot.
Register Citizen
How someone sold a Newtown property without the owner knowing, warrant shows
NEWTOWN — A Connecticut man was able to sell a lakefront property he didn’t own to an unsuspecting buyer because his name was strikingly similar to the rightful owner’s, investigators said in an arrest warrant. In a court filing, Newtown police allege that Edwin Robert Lewis III...
Register Citizen
Westport residents to meet with developer of controversial Village at Saugatuck project
WESTPORT — Residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the The Village at Saugatuck, a proposed affordable housing project on the Hiawatha Lane Extension, at a meeting planned for this weekend. According to Save Old Saugatuck, a group of residents opposed to the development, notices addressed from...
Register Citizen
Community news: Darien’s Person-to-Person invites chef to be speaker at fundraising luncheon, and more
The nonprofit Person-to-Person is holding its Transforming Lives Luncheon on Oct. 27 at the Hilton Stamford Hotel, 1 First Stamford Place, with chef Lidia Bastianich as the featured guest speaker. Bastianich will be joined on the podium by Debra Ponzek, owner of Aux Delices. The luncheon is a fundraiser to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Hardy Lane, Long Hill sites eyed for new Trumbull senior center
TRUMBULL — The town took a step toward settling on a final location for a new senior center as Public Works Director George Estrada recommended the Long Hill Administration Building or a town-owned plot on Hardy Lane as potential sites. “They’re really the only two sites that are town-owned...
Register Citizen
New Haven's International Festival of Arts & Ideas to host 'Rhythm Exchange' concert series on the Green
Starting Aug. 18, New Haven residents will be able to attend biweekly music and dance performances on the New Haven Green during their lunch break. Rhythm Exchange, a concert series organized by International Festival of Arts & Ideas, will feature music and dance performances from various genres every other Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m, according to a press release from The Festival. Organizers hope the event will help New Haveners pause in their busy day and enjoy the city's culture.
Register Citizen
Kent sees its downtown as a ‘destination.’ New sidewalks could be even more ‘reinvigorating’
KENT — Crews have been on the streets of Kent as construction on the town’s streetscape project begins. The roughly $3 million project, which involves replacing approximately 11,000 linear feet of sidewalks, has been 14 years in the making. The work is expected to be completed in about 180 days.
Register Citizen
Lawsuit: Woman fled to Connecticut with dog after calling off wedding
GREENWICH — After calling off their wedding, a former couple is fighting for custody of their dog after the woman took the 5-year-old boxer/beagle mix to her parents’ home in Riverside, according to court filings. Keith Glanzman has filed a lawsuit in New York Supreme Court against his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Torrington’s Calhoun Street to close to traffic Aug. 9-11
TORRINGTON — Portions of Calhoun Street will be closed to all traffic between Main Street and Kinney Street beginning Aug. 9 through Aug. 11, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Portions of the road will be closed each day to allow for full depth road excavation and reconstruction work, according to the Public Works Department.
Register Citizen
Fairfield’s Hazem Mohamed, 26, remembered for love of cars, travel, and making friends laugh
FAIRFIELD — Hazem Mohamed got home from work Tuesday, took a quick shower, and told his family he was going for a quick ride on his motorcycle to get some fresh air. Instead, police later arrived at the family’s home to tell them Mohamed had been fatally injured in a hit-and-run crash less than a mile away.
Register Citizen
Torrington joins pilot recycling program focused on helping users change disposal habits
TORRINGTON — To lower the cost of sending bulky waste like bottles, cans and glass out of state, Torrington is joining a pilot collection program offered by Eye Recycle. Eye Recycle, a Waterbury-based company that provides a collection service for recyclable cans and bottles, was founded by Mike Stallings, who presented his company’s mission to the City Council this week.
Register Citizen
Dogs and smoke detectors help residents escape Stamford blaze, officials say
STAMFORD — Barking dogs and smoke detectors helped alert residents to a blaze that tore through a multi-family Shippan home during the overnight hours Wednesday, officials said. A firefighter was taken to the hospital and later released after falling about 6 feet when the first-floor porch, weakened by the...
Register Citizen
New Haven, Army Corps offer major solutions to potential flooding problems likely to grow worse over time
NEW HAVEN — What if 20 years from now, a storm like Irene or Sandy — or worse — strikes after sea level has risen a few more inches?. Wedged between the tidal forces of a storm — and storm surge — coming off Long Island Sound and heavy drainage from a downtown that floods in spots during heavy rains are Interstate 95 and the Amtrak and Metro-North railroad tracks, two of busiest commuter transportation systems in the country.
Register Citizen
Former Fairfield CFO again seeks probation in fill pile case
BRIDGEPORT — Fairfield’s former chief fiscal officer, accused of trying to cover up the town’s now multimillion dollar fill pile scandal, has applied for a second time for a pretrial probation program. Although he was denied accelerated rehabilitation a year ago on the 16 counts against him,...
Register Citizen
MTA: Person fatally struck by train at Cos Cob station in Greenwich
GREENWICH — A person was hit and killed by a train at the Cos Cob station in Greenwich, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The incident took place around 3:35 p.m. Wednesday. The train was heading toward New York City at the time, an MTA spokesperson said. As of...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport Councilwoman Maria Pereira penalized after calling colleague an ‘ex-felon’
BRIDGEPORT — City Councilwoman Maria Pereira was removed from her committee assignments this week for referring to a fellow member as an “ex-felon.”. The council voted last month to hold Pereira in contempt after she refused to apologize to City Councilman Ernest Newton, a longtime political rival, for shouting that he was a convicted felon during a dispute at an earlier meeting.
Comments / 0