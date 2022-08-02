ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Register Citizen

Boston developer proposes 230,000-square-foot warehouse in Stratford

STRATFORD — Amid rising demand for storage space, a Boston-based developer is seeking the town’s approval to build a 230,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center on the site of an old factory. The real estate firm GFI Partners is proposing to construct the commercial building on a plot of...
STRATFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Greenwich office park on west side to gain a new fitness center after P&Z approval for Barry’s Bootcamp

GREENWICH — More fitness and sporting facilities are coming to the west end of town. The Planning & Zoning Commission approved an application to allow a new fitness center in the large office complex off Weaver Street and East Putnam Avenue. Barry’s Bootcamp will open there, offering clients “high-intensity interval workouts,” according to the organization.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

American fusion restaurant The Pharmacy opens in Hamden’s Spring Glen

HAMDEN — From Cajun Jambalaya Pasta to Colombian Empanadas and Korean Sticky Ribs, new American fusion restaurant The Pharmacy has opened its door in Spring Glen. It’s located at 1670 Whitney Ave., where Cafe Amici used to be before it was relocated earlier this year because the owners said the restaurant had outgrown the spot.
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Hardy Lane, Long Hill sites eyed for new Trumbull senior center

TRUMBULL — The town took a step toward settling on a final location for a new senior center as Public Works Director George Estrada recommended the Long Hill Administration Building or a town-owned plot on Hardy Lane as potential sites. “They’re really the only two sites that are town-owned...
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven's International Festival of Arts & Ideas to host 'Rhythm Exchange' concert series on the Green

Starting Aug. 18, New Haven residents will be able to attend biweekly music and dance performances on the New Haven Green during their lunch break. Rhythm Exchange, a concert series organized by International Festival of Arts & Ideas, will feature music and dance performances from various genres every other Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m, according to a press release from The Festival. Organizers hope the event will help New Haveners pause in their busy day and enjoy the city's culture.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington’s Calhoun Street to close to traffic Aug. 9-11

TORRINGTON — Portions of Calhoun Street will be closed to all traffic between Main Street and Kinney Street beginning Aug. 9 through Aug. 11, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Portions of the road will be closed each day to allow for full depth road excavation and reconstruction work, according to the Public Works Department.
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington joins pilot recycling program focused on helping users change disposal habits

TORRINGTON — To lower the cost of sending bulky waste like bottles, cans and glass out of state, Torrington is joining a pilot collection program offered by Eye Recycle. Eye Recycle, a Waterbury-based company that provides a collection service for recyclable cans and bottles, was founded by Mike Stallings, who presented his company’s mission to the City Council this week.
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Dogs and smoke detectors help residents escape Stamford blaze, officials say

STAMFORD — Barking dogs and smoke detectors helped alert residents to a blaze that tore through a multi-family Shippan home during the overnight hours Wednesday, officials said. A firefighter was taken to the hospital and later released after falling about 6 feet when the first-floor porch, weakened by the...
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven, Army Corps offer major solutions to potential flooding problems likely to grow worse over time

NEW HAVEN — What if 20 years from now, a storm like Irene or Sandy — or worse — strikes after sea level has risen a few more inches?. Wedged between the tidal forces of a storm — and storm surge — coming off Long Island Sound and heavy drainage from a downtown that floods in spots during heavy rains are Interstate 95 and the Amtrak and Metro-North railroad tracks, two of busiest commuter transportation systems in the country.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Former Fairfield CFO again seeks probation in fill pile case

BRIDGEPORT — Fairfield’s former chief fiscal officer, accused of trying to cover up the town’s now multimillion dollar fill pile scandal, has applied for a second time for a pretrial probation program. Although he was denied accelerated rehabilitation a year ago on the 16 counts against him,...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

MTA: Person fatally struck by train at Cos Cob station in Greenwich

GREENWICH — A person was hit and killed by a train at the Cos Cob station in Greenwich, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The incident took place around 3:35 p.m. Wednesday. The train was heading toward New York City at the time, an MTA spokesperson said. As of...
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport Councilwoman Maria Pereira penalized after calling colleague an ‘ex-felon’

BRIDGEPORT — City Councilwoman Maria Pereira was removed from her committee assignments this week for referring to a fellow member as an “ex-felon.”. The council voted last month to hold Pereira in contempt after she refused to apologize to City Councilman Ernest Newton, a longtime political rival, for shouting that he was a convicted felon during a dispute at an earlier meeting.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

