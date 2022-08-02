Campaign finance reports released for Rhode Island governor candidates

Read on www.abc6.com
McKee makes $2.9M in grants available for Rhode Island tourism, hospitality industries
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee announced on Friday that $2.9 million in grants will be available for Rhode Island tourism and hospitality industries. “It’s all about bringing people back together in places that are meant to serve as hubs of activity. In a state like Rhode Island, our size is to our advantage – you can be at the beaches of South County in the morning and on Federal Hill for dinner by the evening,” the governor said.
Top candidate to become Block Island’s police chief withdraws name from consideration
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The nominee to be the next chief of police for Block Island has withdrawn his candidacy. During a town council meeting Thursday, Town Manager Mary Anne Crawford said Christopher High has took his name out of consideration for the post “due to personal reasons.”
Department of Transportation pushes back I-95 exit renumbering for second time
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is pushing back the renumbering of Interstate 95 exits once again. A spokesperson for the Department of Transportation told ABC6 News Friday that they are now expecting the project to kick off “in the next few weeks.”. The...
Rhode Island expert outlines worsening housing crisis
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As rental rates rise across the state, Rhode Islanders now face harsh realities of a continued housing crisis, that shows no signs of ending soon. The rising rental rates have driven families from their homes, like the Ringland’s of Barrington. Their monthly rent went...
No-contact advisory placed on pond in Kingston and reservoir in North Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Department of Environmental Management placed a no-contact advisory on a pond and part of a Reservoir on Friday. The Department of Health said Camp Hoffman on Larkin Pond in Kingston and the area of Wenscott Reservoir near...
McKee announces program to train offshore wind workers
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee announced a program to train offshore wind workers on Wednesday. The governor was joined by Ørsted and Eversource to share the details of the “major new investment” towards careers in the field. McKee said that $1 million from the 704-megawatt Revolution Wind project will go towards funding the program.
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
Neronha, state police to hold forum on statewide body camera program
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police are set to hold a public forum Wednesday regarding the statewide body camera policy program. The public will be able to review the proposed rule and provide feedback at the public hearing. Rhode Island...
2 Massachusetts men facing gun charges, including possessing ghost gun, sentenced to prison
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said Friday that two Massachusetts men who were facing gun and drug charges were sentenced to serve three years in prison. Attorney General Peter Neronha said that Jarrel Rocha, 20, pled guilty to possession of a ghost gun,...
Cumberland Prepares For New Little League Metro Regional
After rallying its way to the Rhode Island state title, the Cumberland All-Stars are preparing to play next in Bristol, CT. The quest to get to Williamsport and the Little League World Series is a little different this year. Rhody is now a part of the Metro Region, made up...
A few storms this evening, hot & humid this weekend
A HEAT ADVISORY HAS been extended and now includes both Saturday and Sunday. Tonight, storms through 8 P.M. for mainly Northern Rhode Island and SE MA, but excluding the Southcoast. Partly cloudy with patchy fog after midnight. Warm and humid, low to mid 70s. Saturday, a pop up storm for...
