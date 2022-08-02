Campaign finance reports released for Rhode Island governor candidates

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee announced on Friday that $2.9 million in grants will be available for Rhode Island tourism and hospitality industries. “It’s all about bringing people back together in places that are meant to serve as hubs of activity. In a state like Rhode Island, our size is to our advantage – you can be at the beaches of South County in the morning and on Federal Hill for dinner by the evening,” the governor said.

ECONOMY ・ 15 HOURS AGO