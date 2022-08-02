Effective: 2022-08-05 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Braxton; Lewis; Randolph; Upshur; Webster FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL BRAXTON, SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH, SOUTHWESTERN UPSHUR, NORTHEASTERN WEBSTER AND SOUTH CENTRAL LEWIS COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT Sunday for portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and West Virginia.

BRAXTON COUNTY, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO