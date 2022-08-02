Trudy Busch Valentine entered the race late, but aided by her family’s name recognition and wealth, rode to victory in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate on Tuesday. The nurse and an heir to the Anheuser-Busch fortune won the nomination with 43% of the vote in nearly complete totals reported Tuesday night. Her main competition was Marine veteran and current think tank employee Lucas Kunce of Independence. He received 38% of the vote.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO