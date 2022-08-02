Read on www.kcur.org
To win the U.S. Senate election, Kansas Democrats say they need to 'get more personal'
It seemed all of Wellington, Kansas, had turned out on a sticky July night for the parade that kicked off the annual Kansas Wheat Festival, a 120-year-old tradition in this town of about 8,000 people just south of Wichita. Older folks raised up out of their canvas chairs, joining parents...
Kansas voters overwhelmingly say 'No' to stripping abortion rights from the state constitution
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas voters rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment Tuesday that would have stripped the right to an abortion — marking a stand for abortion rights in a heavily Republican state in the first vote since the fall of Roe v. Wade. The vote, for...
Conservatives opposing ‘woke’ culture win seats on the Kansas Board of Education
WICHITA, Kansas — Conservatives frustrated with Kansas public school policies won seats on the state Board of Education on Tuesday and could push to reshape the lessons taught in schools. Two Republican members of the board were ousted by challengers who spoke out against lessons on racism, sexuality and...
Abortion rights forces won a huge victory in Kansas, but the fight in the state rages on
With the defeat of an amendment to strip abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution, abortion opponents fear laws restricting access could soon be struck down. But abortion activists say more needs to be done to expand access throughout the state. The landmark defeat of an anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas...
Kansans resoundingly defeat abortion amendment
Kansas voters have rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment that would have stripped away the right to an abortion. KCUR's Peggy Lowe spoke with Steven Koranda, editor at the Kansas News Service, about the first such vote since the fall of Roe v. Wade — in a heavily Republican state — and what it says to the rest of the nation.
Eric Schmitt’s dominating win and 6 other takeaways from Missouri’s primary election
Missouri Republicans were worried that a crowded primary would jeopardize their chances of keeping a U.S. Senate seat in the fall. But it didn’t take long for the state’s GOP stalwarts to breathe a sigh of relief, thanks to a dominating win from Attorney General Eric Schmitt in one of the wildest U.S. Senate primaries in recent memories.
Kris Kobach makes a rebound with the Republican nomination for Kansas attorney general
Immigration hardliner and one-time Trump ally on voter fraud conspiracies Kris Kobach overcame the Kansas Republican establishment on Tuesday to win the party’s nomination for state attorney general. Republicans voted in favor of the former Kansas secretary of state over state Sen. Kellie Warren and former federal prosecutor Tony...
Trudy Busch Valentine wins Missouri Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate
Trudy Busch Valentine entered the race late, but aided by her family’s name recognition and wealth, rode to victory in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate on Tuesday. The nurse and an heir to the Anheuser-Busch fortune won the nomination with 43% of the vote in nearly complete totals reported Tuesday night. Her main competition was Marine veteran and current think tank employee Lucas Kunce of Independence. He received 38% of the vote.
Manny Abarca poised to be Jackson County's first Hispanic legislator in almost a decade
Manny Abarca handily won the Democratic primary for Jackson County’s 1st District, which covers Kansas City’s commercial core and some of its most diverse neighborhoods. If Abarca wins the general in November, he will be the first Hispanic member elected to the county legislature in almost a decade.
Conservative caucus will likely expand their power in Missouri Senate after GOP primary wins
Candidates expected to align with the conservative caucus in the Missouri Senate had a good night on Tuesday, winning primaries in three open seats and knocking off one incumbent. The victories likely mean the caucus — which has quarreled with GOP leadership and used procedural roadblocks to grind the chamber...
Kansas City's new community engagement coordinator wants to increase accessibility to funding
KCUR's Up To Date was joined by Kansas City citizen engagement coordinator Gary Jones. Jones talked about how he got into public service, what he hopes to do with the Office of Citizen Engagement, and why he wants to be a "one-stop shop" for the people of Kansas City. Jones...
Mike Kelly, Charlotte O’Hara advance to general election for Johnson County Commission chair
Unofficial final results from Tuesday’s primary show Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly and County Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara advancing to face each other in November’s general election for chair of the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners. With all precincts’ results in, Kelly was the top vote-getter Tuesday...
Achievement center in Kansas City improves life for those with multiple sclerosis
Founded in 1995 to offer therapeutic services to those with progressive multiple sclerosis, the MS Achievement Center moved to expanded space at the KU Medical Center campus in 2016. The center offers members five hours of comprehensive therapy and programs once a week. By providing regular physical, occupational and cognitive...
Kansas City is making Spire repair its road damage before issuing any new work permits
Spire Energy on Thursday began to repair roads damaged by its utility crews after Kansas City announced it would temporarily refuse to issue new work permits to the company. But it’s not clear when the Department of Public Works will lift the freeze. The city said that Spire Energy...
Prairie Village is getting rid of Bird's electric scooters in August — here's why
The city council’s Committee of the Whole on Monday decided against renewing the city’s one-year pilot program with Bird Rides, Inc., which would have kept the dockless, pay-as-you-go vehicles on city streets for another year. Additionally, a memorandum of understanding the committee discussed would have included automatic renewals...
