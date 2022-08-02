ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

kcur.org

Kansans resoundingly defeat abortion amendment

Kansas voters have rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment that would have stripped away the right to an abortion. KCUR's Peggy Lowe spoke with Steven Koranda, editor at the Kansas News Service, about the first such vote since the fall of Roe v. Wade — in a heavily Republican state — and what it says to the rest of the nation.
kcur.org

Trudy Busch Valentine wins Missouri Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate

Trudy Busch Valentine entered the race late, but aided by her family's name recognition and wealth, rode to victory in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate on Tuesday. The nurse and an heir to the Anheuser-Busch fortune won the nomination with 43% of the vote in nearly complete totals reported Tuesday night. Her main competition was Marine veteran and current think tank employee Lucas Kunce of Independence. He received 38% of the vote.
