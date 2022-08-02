Public meetings

All public entities (trustees, village and city councils, commissioners, etc.) must publicize their meeting dates, times and places. Except in the case of an emergency meeting, The Logan Daily News should be informed of meeting times at least two days in advance. When possible, give at least one week’s notice.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

• Hocking County commissioners’ meeting, 9:30 a.m., commissioners’ chambers, county courthouse, 1 E. Main St., Logan.

• Falls Township trustees meeting, 6 p.m., township hall, 12654 state Route 93 N, Logan.

• Hocking Soil & Water Conservation District Board meeting, 7 p.m., Soil & Water conference room, 148 N. Homer Ave., Logan.

• Salt Creek Township trustees meeting, 7 p.m., township building, Sam’s Creek Road.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

• Ohio Broadband Expansion Authority meeting, 3 p.m., Vern Riffe Center, 77 S. High St., room 1948, Columbus.

• Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District Policy Committee meeting, 6 p.m., Nelsonville Public Library, 95 W. Washington St., Nelsonville. Purpose is to begin the process of developing a timeline, processes and outreach to develop an updated solid waste management plan for the district.

Thursday, Aug. 4

• Hocking County Investment Advisory Board second quarter 2022 meeting, 9 a.m., commissioners’ chambers, county courthouse, 1 E. Main St., Logan.

Sunday, Aug. 7

• Public meeting to discuss current transportation needs and barriers in Hocking County and fill out a community survey, 2–3 p.m., Laurelville Library, 16240 Maple St., Laurelville.

Monday, Aug. 8

• Hocking County Board of Health meeting, 6 p.m., health department, 350 state Route 664 N, Logan.

Tuesday, Aug. 9

• Logan City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 10 S. Mulberry St., Logan (entrance to the building is on Main Street).

Wednesday. Aug. 10

• Perry Township trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., township hall.

Thursday, Aug. 11

• Benton Township trustees meeting, 6 p.m., community building.

• Good Hope Township trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., Rockbridge firehouse.

Monday, Aug. 15

• Logan-Hocking County District Public Library Board meeting, 5:30 p.m., main library branch, 230 E Main St, Logan.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

• Falls Township trustees meeting, 6 p.m., township hall, 12654 state Route 93 N, Logan.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

• Logan City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 10 S. Mulberry St., Logan (entrance to the building is on Main Street).

Wednesday. Aug. 24

• Perry Township trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., township hall.Tuesday, Aug. 30

Tuesday, Aug. 30

• Falls Township trustees meeting, 6 p.m., township hall, 12654 state Route 93 N, Logan.

• Washington Township trustees meeting, 7 p.m., township hall, 31183 Ilesboro Road, Logan.