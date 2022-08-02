Local man suing Alliance Police slams their summary judgment motion

CANTON – In June the Alliance, Ohio Police Department and one of its officers asked a judge in Stark County Common Pleas Court to rule in their favor in a Hocking County man’s lawsuit against them, in which the man claims the officer terrorized him anonymously by phone and filed a bogus criminal charge against him.

Now plaintiff Shane Woodgeard of Sugar Grove has filed an outraged response to the defendants’ request for summary judgment, in which he alleges that Officer Timothy Heavlin, acting on a clearly non-credible complaint against him by an ex-girlfriend of Woodgeard’s, “blatantly targeted” Woodgeard for punishment, and abused his police authority to “go after” his target from 150 miles away.

Heavlin, according to Woodgeard’s latest filing in the bizarre lawsuit, “showed severe conflict of interest and pure malice in his original crimes against (Woodgeard) and then falsely manipulated and abused his position in order to retaliate against (him) for reporting Heavlin’s crimes.” He also maintains that “there was obviously a severe, one-sided bias in this case which many would call vigilantism, considering the distance of the plaintiff (from Alliance) and the flagrance in this matter.”

Woodgeard filed his suit in September 2021 in Hocking County, but it was transferred to Stark County at the defendants’ request. In the complaint Woodgeard claimed that in April 2019 Heavlin, whom he had never met, began phoning him, “talking in a ‘silly/psychotic’ voice,” and leaving abusive voice mail messages. These calls allegedly continued for months, with the caller never identifying himself, and with each message getting “more and more aggressive.” When he finally found out the caller was Heavlin, Woodgeard complained about the officer’s behavior to Alliance city officials, and after he got no satisfaction from them, filed his lawsuit.

In their recent motion for summary judgment in their favor, attorneys for Heavlin and the police force admit that the officer did try to disguise his voice in calls to Woodgeard, and that the messages he left got more hostile over time. They claim Heavlin was investigating a complaint against Woodgeard by a woman who had been in a relationship with him, and who claimed that Woodgeard was harassing her. The attorneys say Heavlin made the calls as part of a police investigation, in an attempt to get Woodgeard to call him back.

Woodgeard responds that the complaint against him was the act of a “disgruntle(d) ex” who was “manipulating the system,” and that Heavlin failed to investigate the woman’s credibility, but instead “did exactly what (she) set out to have him do” – harass Woodgeard.

Woodgeard claims that although the woman told Heavlin that Woodgeard had been physically near her workplace in violation of a protective order, he can prove he was “some 150 miles away” at the time.

The defense has argued that Woodgeard can’t show that in his investigation of the woman’s complaint, Heavlin acted out of malice, bad faith or recklessness, which he would need to do to prevail on some of his claims against the officer.

Woodgeard responds that given what he claims are the facts of the case, it should be obvious that the officer was acting maliciously.

“Anyone in law or law enforcement knows that likely no law office in the United States would go so far as to spend the time, tax money and manpower in order to extradite someone 150 miles away on a misdemeanor,” he contends. “Yet this is exactly what Alliance did, having a blatantly corrupt, vigilant, personal vendetta, targeting this plaintiff… The fact is, Heavlin did not have jurisdiction, shows no report, no investigation and also absolutely no evidence of any contact, nor harassment on the alleged complainant, as the defense uses the excuse that he was allegedly ‘doing an investigation’ as an excuse for the crimes, heinous actions and violations of procedure, along with violating the plaintiff’s criminal, civil and constitutional rights.”

