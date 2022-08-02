ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hocking County, OH

Local man suing Alliance Police slams their summary judgment motion

By By JIM PHILLIPS LOGAN DAILY NEWS EDITOR
The Logan Daily News
The Logan Daily News
 3 days ago

CANTON – In June the Alliance, Ohio Police Department and one of its officers asked a judge in Stark County Common Pleas Court to rule in their favor in a Hocking County man’s lawsuit against them, in which the man claims the officer terrorized him anonymously by phone and filed a bogus criminal charge against him.

Now plaintiff Shane Woodgeard of Sugar Grove has filed an outraged response to the defendants’ request for summary judgment, in which he alleges that Officer Timothy Heavlin, acting on a clearly non-credible complaint against him by an ex-girlfriend of Woodgeard’s, “blatantly targeted” Woodgeard for punishment, and abused his police authority to “go after” his target from 150 miles away.

Heavlin, according to Woodgeard’s latest filing in the bizarre lawsuit, “showed severe conflict of interest and pure malice in his original crimes against (Woodgeard) and then falsely manipulated and abused his position in order to retaliate against (him) for reporting Heavlin’s crimes.” He also maintains that “there was obviously a severe, one-sided bias in this case which many would call vigilantism, considering the distance of the plaintiff (from Alliance) and the flagrance in this matter.”

Woodgeard filed his suit in September 2021 in Hocking County, but it was transferred to Stark County at the defendants’ request. In the complaint Woodgeard claimed that in April 2019 Heavlin, whom he had never met, began phoning him, “talking in a ‘silly/psychotic’ voice,” and leaving abusive voice mail messages. These calls allegedly continued for months, with the caller never identifying himself, and with each message getting “more and more aggressive.” When he finally found out the caller was Heavlin, Woodgeard complained about the officer’s behavior to Alliance city officials, and after he got no satisfaction from them, filed his lawsuit.

In their recent motion for summary judgment in their favor, attorneys for Heavlin and the police force admit that the officer did try to disguise his voice in calls to Woodgeard, and that the messages he left got more hostile over time. They claim Heavlin was investigating a complaint against Woodgeard by a woman who had been in a relationship with him, and who claimed that Woodgeard was harassing her. The attorneys say Heavlin made the calls as part of a police investigation, in an attempt to get Woodgeard to call him back.

Woodgeard responds that the complaint against him was the act of a “disgruntle(d) ex” who was “manipulating the system,” and that Heavlin failed to investigate the woman’s credibility, but instead “did exactly what (she) set out to have him do” – harass Woodgeard.

Woodgeard claims that although the woman told Heavlin that Woodgeard had been physically near her workplace in violation of a protective order, he can prove he was “some 150 miles away” at the time.

The defense has argued that Woodgeard can’t show that in his investigation of the woman’s complaint, Heavlin acted out of malice, bad faith or recklessness, which he would need to do to prevail on some of his claims against the officer.

Woodgeard responds that given what he claims are the facts of the case, it should be obvious that the officer was acting maliciously.

“Anyone in law or law enforcement knows that likely no law office in the United States would go so far as to spend the time, tax money and manpower in order to extradite someone 150 miles away on a misdemeanor,” he contends. “Yet this is exactly what Alliance did, having a blatantly corrupt, vigilant, personal vendetta, targeting this plaintiff… The fact is, Heavlin did not have jurisdiction, shows no report, no investigation and also absolutely no evidence of any contact, nor harassment on the alleged complainant, as the defense uses the excuse that he was allegedly ‘doing an investigation’ as an excuse for the crimes, heinous actions and violations of procedure, along with violating the plaintiff’s criminal, civil and constitutional rights.”

Email at jphillips@logandaily.com.

Comments / 2

Related
whbc.com

Jackson Businessman Sentenced to 4 to 6 Years

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’s accused of swindling his customers. So he must pay up and spend some time in the slammer. The 68-year-old Jackson Township businessman will serve four to six years in state prison, accused of defrauding investors of more than $600,000. Charles...
STARK COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alliance, OH
County
Hocking County, OH
City
Sugar Grove, OH
Stark County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Alliance, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Stark County, OH
Hocking County, OH
Crime & Safety
WCPO

4 former, current officers charged in connection to Breonna Taylor's death

The Department of Justice announced federal charges against four current and former Louisville Metro Police officers in connection to the police killing of Breonna Taylor. "Breonna Taylor should be alive today," said Attorney General Merrick Garland. The charges include civil rights offenses, unlawful conspiracies, unconstitutional use of force and obstruction...
wtuz.com

TCC Science Teacher Charged in Matter Involving a Minor

A teacher was let go by the Catholic Diocese of Columbus after an indictment in the Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court. Riley Stone, 27, of Dover, is facing one count each of gross sexual imposition, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, and illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.
DOVER, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Authority#Attorneys#Ohio Police Department
WDTN

Ohio hotel shut down over crime, allegations of drug use

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio hotel has been shut down because of what’s been called a pattern of violent crime and drug use. City Attorney Zach Klein announced Tuesday that America’s Best Value Inn, on Sinclair Road in the North Side of Columbus has been shut down via court order. It also cited code […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

Massillon police arrest man making threats at high school football practice

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Massillon police said officers arrested a 40-year-old man on July 28 after he started picking fights with parents at a high school football practice. According to police, officers were called out just before 8 p.m. to Washington High School because a man, later identified as Kevin Howell, was making threats.
MASSILLON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wtuz.com

Man Changes Plea on Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, Other Charges

Nick McWilliams reporting – Stemming from a 2020 fatal accident in Dover, a man has entered a guilty plea in the Tuscarawas County Court of Common Pleas. From Uhrichsville, 28-year-old Larry Short was driving a vehicle before going through a stop sign, hitting the side of another car, causing injuries to one of his passengers and the driver of the other vehicle.
sciotopost.com

13 Year Old Killed in Farming Accident in Ohio

Noble County – A 13-year-old has died after a farming incident in Noble county. According to the Noble Sheriff’s department, on Thursday, August 4th, 2022, The Noble County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a farming accident. Deputies, Firefighters, and EMS personnel were dispatched to the...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Lake Milton doctor fights life sentence recommendation in pill mill case

A Valley doctor is fighting recommendations to have a federal judge send the physician to prison for life when he is sentenced this week for what prosecutors characterize as “pouring opioids into the small town of Lake Milton and surrounding areas. The case involves Dr.Martin Escobar, who is asking...
The Logan Daily News

The Logan Daily News

Logan, OH
142
Followers
183
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

If you're looking for the best return on your advertising investment throughout the Logan area market, The Logan Daily News delivers three days a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). We believe that publishing a newspaper is a public trust to be carried out with energy, vision, integrity and compassion, independent of special interests. We are a community newspaper, accountable to our readers in all that we do.

 https://www.logandaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy