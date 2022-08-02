ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bride sparks debate after kicking sister-in-law out of wedding over dress colour

By Kate Ng
The Independent
 3 days ago

A bride has created a debate on social media after she revealed that she ordered her future sister-in-law to leave her wedding reception for wearing a red dress.

Posting on the popular Reddit thread “Am I The A**hole” under the username reddresswedding, the bride, 32, begins her post by describing her new husband’s sister as being “obsessed” and “a little too close” to him.

“[His sister] tackles him, sits a little close to him, always grabbing his arm, his waist, things of that nature,” she wrote.

She continued to explain that her sister-in-law went as a guest instead of in the wedding party due to “scheduling issues” and she only saw her when she arrived at the altar.

“As the priest is saying some s***, I look over towards the side furthest from the aisle… and I see my SIL. Dressed. In a f***ing red dress,” the bride wrote.

“I was fuming. It took everything for me in that moment to not scream. Of course, SIL wore the colour that traditionally meant you f***ed the groom.”

Although upset, the bride finished her vows and all the guests continued to the reception once the ceremony had concluded.

She later asked her sister-in-law to step outside to talk before the reception began.

“This is where I went off on her,” she claimed. “I asked her what the hell she was thinking wearing a red dress to my wedding, how dumb she thinks I am to assume that I wouldn’t notice, and how dumb she is for thinking that I would be OK with her wearing a ‘I wanna f*** my brother’ dress.

“She called me insane for suggesting that I would even insinuate that and told me that no one else seems to have a problem with her dress. I told her it’s not everyone else’s wedding. I then told her to leave.”

The bride’s sister-in-law apparently left, but her husband does not notice until later in the evening. He then discovered that the bride had told his sister to leave.

“He was not happy. He called me an idiot for doing that and asked me why I couldn’t have at least talked to him first. I just assumed that he felt the same way,” she explained.

She asks Reddit users to determine if she was “the a**hole” in the situation after her husband continued being angry with her and her cousins texted her to say she was in the wrong.

The post has sparked confusion among readers who hadn’t heard of this supposed meaning behind a red dress at a wedding.

Many comments joked about their own relatives or bridal parties wearing red to weddings, with one person writing: “My mom wore a red mother-of-the-bride dress and now she has some ‘splainin’ [sic] to do.”

Another said: “All of us bridesmaids are wearing red in my brother’s wedding in April. Including myself, my sister and my brother’s new stepdaughter.”

The post was also shared to Twitter, where people were similarly perplexed by the bride’s interpretation of her sister-in-law’s dress.

“Quick question: Am I the only one that had no f***ing clue that there were good/bad meanings behind what colour dress (or clothing) is worn to a wedding?” one person asked.

“All I’ve ever heard is don’t match the bride or groom. But wearing red indicates sexual feelings towards one?”

According to Bustle , the only place where wearing red to a wedding indicates the guest has slept with the groom is in southern parts of the US.

In most other parts of the world, wearing red to a wedding does not carry a hidden meaning, but may risk upstaging the bride and groom.

For example, traditional Chinese weddings often see the bride wearing a red dress to symbolise good fortune and prosperity, so guests should not wear the same colour out of respect.

Comments / 34

CommonSenseRules
3d ago

where does it say these crazy color rules and what other color rules are there? My grandmother wore red to my cousins wedding. So?? Bride was way out of line.

Reply(3)
15
Louise Roman
3d ago

I have never heard wearing red was not good to wear to a wedding is she serious my god that’s her brother. Where do these brides come up with this stuff? She is really off to a good start with his family asking the SIL to leave.

Reply
7
dilligaf
3d ago

Oh, holy cow! When did “someone” assign meaning to the color of a dress worn to a wedding? Aside from the bride wearing white to signify purity (laugh) and that no one else should not wear white to a wedding out of respect to the bride, I had no idea different colors meant different things at a wedding. It’s getting to the point you don’t want to step out of the house for fear the clothes you wear are screaming something totally alien to what you’re feeling. I think the bride is jealous of their close relationship and was totally out of line to tell the SIL to leave. Insecure much??

Reply(1)
6
