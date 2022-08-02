Andor: Star Wars fans left unimpressed by ‘AK-47’ in trailer – ‘So lazy’

Fans picked out a seemingly unusual detail in the trailer for the new Star Wars series, Andor , which came out Monday (1 August).

Andor is a brand new 12-episode series following Diego Luna ’s character from the critically-lauded 2016 film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story .

While fans were overall impressed – and relieved – by the trailer, they were not happy when they saw one character who appeared to be holding an AK-47 rifle.

“5 seconds into the trailer and you’ve already pissed me off,” one fan fumed on Twitter. “The guy has got a f***ing AK-47! IN A STAR WARS SHOW! YOU’RE SO LAZY! You couldn’t be bothered to design a space gun. I’m so tired. So very tired.”

While Rogue One was praised for its grittier presentation of the fantasy universe, the apparent use of the assault rifle was a step too far for some.

“That design clearly being a prop AK-47 is just lazy. Hell, the guy looks like he’s wearing a jacket and hoodie. These aren’t Star Wars designs,” another tweeted.

A screenshot showing the prop also made it onto the Star Wars subreddit , where more unimpressed fans waded in.

“It makes no sense to be here, it’s Star Wars,” wrote one commentor.

Some fans did defend the idea, though, pointing out that Star Wars creator George Lucas was inspired by real-life wars.

“Whilst it does look slightly out of place, in the real world the ak is one of the weapons associated with militas/rebel groups/terrorist organisations. George Lucas always said the rebels were based on groups like the viet cong so maybe its a nod to that?” one wrote.

Andor will also star Forest Whitaker, returning as his Rogue One c haracter Saul Gerera, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Genevieve O’Reilly, and Fiona Shaw.

It will be set five years before the events seen in Gareth Edwards’ film, which ended with the start of the first Star Wars film, 1977’s A New Hope .

The first three episodes will be released on Disney+ on 21 September.