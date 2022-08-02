Rishi Sunak says he would like to run Southampton Football Club

Rishi Sunak revealed his desire to run Southampton Football Club during a hustings event in Exeter on Monday, 1 August.

After Sunak was asked what his job would be if he wasn't a politician, he replied: "If I could run Southampton Football Club, I'd be a very happy man."

The former chancellor also revealed that when he was a child he wanted to be in a Star Wars movie.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are going head-to-head in hustings across the country in their bids to be voted in as the next prime minister.

