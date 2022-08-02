Pelosi set to visit Taiwan despite China warnings. See what people are saying.

CNN

CNN - US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan as part of her tour of Asia, according to a senior Taiwanese government official and a US official, despite warnings from Biden administration officials, who are worried about China's response to such a high-profile visit.

The US official added that Defense Department officials are working around the clock on monitoring any Chinese movements in the region and securing a plan to keep her safe. N

Here's what people are saying on Twitter:

If Pelosi visits Taiwan, then war is a possibility. China has issued a warning "We will not sit idly by" The same warnings was issued at the Americans in 1950 when they crossed the 38th parallel, resulting in China joining the Korean War. --- Euler. J

Nancy Pelosi is willing to risk starting a war with China so that she can make massive profit on her husband's insider trading deals on computer chips. --- Veronica Lopez

While Schumer and Manchin wrote the biggest climate bill in history, Nancy Pelosi passed an assault weapons ban & headed to Taiwan, & VIP worked with state legislators on abortion, Joe Biden killed the head of al-qaeda. tell me more about the failed democratic leadership. --- Florida Chris.

1. China is sending multiple rocket launchers to Fujian 2. The Air traffic in the area has been regulated to enable fighter movement 3. The PLA carried out live fire drills last night. -- Saikiran Kannan

Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is expected to cost tax payers over $90 million for security, allocation of US military presence, and more. All this for her to get a private tour of the Nvidia chip factory after she purchased millions in shares using insider info. Awesome.--- Ian Smith