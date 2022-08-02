'Why Players Are Upset' - PGA Tour Pro Criticises New Schedule

Two-time PGA Tour winner James Hahn has criticised the new Tour schedule and hinted that it is one of the reasons why players are unhappy and moving to LIV Golf .

Hahn was particularly critical about a stretch of the schedule that sees consecutive tournaments in Las Vegas, Japan, South Carolina, Bermuda and Mexico, saying that it will lead to 20 hour travel days, not seeing family and tens of thousands of dollars in expenses.

"Take a look at the new PGA Tour schedule and you’ll understand why players are upset," Hahn said. "Vegas to Japan to South Carolina to Bermuda to Mexico? For the viewers, it’s a flick of a remote. For us, it’s 20 hour travel days and tens of thousands of dollars in expenses.

"Planning my schedule and realizing I won’t see my family for the greater months of October, January, February and March. Spending time with my family is definitely an issue as a Tour player."

Hahn revealed he is currently on the seventh week of an eight-week stretch and won't have seen his family for a month. He also said he'll miss taking his daughter to her first day of school. The American then called for the Tour to play in major US cities where there are NFL teams instead of islands like Bermuda and Puerto Rico.

"We should be playing in major cities, places where they have an NFL football team," he said. "Not Bermuda and Puerto Rico. Us little guys have feelings too. I’m saying we should play in big markets in the USA. I don’t see the NFL going to Bermuda, Puerto Rico or the Dominican Republic. We’re the best Tour in the world. Boston? Philly? SF? NYC?"

Hahn admitted he is "too old and not good enough for LIV" and responded to critics after complaining about the new schedule.

"Do you see the hypocrisy. Players are leaving the Tour because they want to spend more time with their families among other things. But when I address our scheduling issue, it’s considered whining and insignificant. Can’t win with you guys."

Former US amateur champion and BMW PGA Championship winner Ben An, who earned his PGA Tour card via the Korn Ferry Tour earlier this year, replied to one of Hahn's tweets, saying he completely agreed but said there are plenty of golfers willing to take their spots.

"Completely agree that travel is tough those weeks. But there are millions of golfers willing to take our spots on tour. There are plenty out there who’s happy to suck it up and travel. I was one of them last year."

Former Masters champion and 2023 Presidents Cup captain Trevor Immelman said "You’ll be ok dude" whilst Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray replied with: "Many will be sad you feel that way after all the work by the Tour and great support from sponsors. However, help is at hand. Give back your Tour card, go down to the job centre and see what’s available. Maybe $15 an hour close to home? You never know unless you try. Good grief!"

Five-time European Tour winner Barry Lane was less sympathetic, writing: "O’Dear what a shame. Its amazing how hard you have it. Grow up."

