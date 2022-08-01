ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Danville Country Club Swim and Dive team competes at CICCA Conference Championship

bvmsports.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
bvmsports.com

Comments / 0

WCIA

Fisher cancels varsity football this fall

FISHER (WCIA) — Fisher won’t field a varsity football team this fall, only playing a JV schedule, the school announced on Monday. Fisher athletic director Cody Diskin cited low numbers behind the move, with only one senior and five juniors on the current roster. The high school football season kicks off next Monday, Aug. 8 […]
FISHER, IL
Speedway Digest

Bobby Pierce, Nick Hoffman Reflect on Fifth Summer Nationals Crowns

For the fifth time in their young, yet storied careers, Bobby Pierce and Nick Hoffman have conquered the Hell Tour. Pierce, the 25-year-old from Oakwood, IL, won seven Features on the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Model trail this year with 15 top-fives and only two finishes outside the top-10. With a total of 1306 points, Pierce captured the title by 179 points over the tour’s top rookie competitor, Payton Freeman.
OAKWOOD, IL
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: Illini could have a legendary Chicago frontcourt in 2024

There is a legit shot the Illinois basketball team puts together a top-five class for 2024. Throughout time, the Illini have pulled in some great recruiting classes. The class of 2002 was the best recruiting class I have ever seen on paper and on the basketball court. It is going to be hard to top a recruiting class that had a ton of hype coming in and lived up to that hype with a national title appearance.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
goffrugbyreport.com

University of Illinois Seeking new Head Coach

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Men’s Rugby Club is seeking a new Head Coach. This is a D1A program in the Big 10. Requirements include World Rugby L2 certification, equivalent USA Rugby certification (L300), or a plan to achieve that within 6 months. Two years or more years of coaching experience preferred but not absolutely necessary.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Just Hamburgers’ grand reopening set for Saturday

PAXTON — The highly anticipated grand reopening of one of Paxton’s most well-known businesses — Just Hamburgers — is set for Saturday, Aug. 6, and its new owners are as excited as just about anyone else. “I’m super excited,” said Paxton native Todd Thorstenson, who co-owns...
PAXTON, IL
Effingham Radio

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Christian, Northern Moultrie, Piatt, Southwestern Champaign, Northwestern Douglas, and Southern Macon Counties

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Christian County in central Illinois... Northern Moultrie County in central Illinois... Piatt County in central Illinois... Southwestern Champaign County in east central Illinois... Northwestern Douglas County in east central Illinois... Southern Macon County in central Illinois... * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Monticello to near Macon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Monticello and Bement around 355 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Tolono, Pesotum, Savoy, Lovington, Philo, Hammond, Arthur and Atwood. This includes the following highways... Interstate 57 between mile markers 220 and 232. Interstate 72 between mile markers 144 and 153, and between mile markers 156 and 168.
MOULTRIE COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Family back home together after tragic accident

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Ma’Lyiah White officially came home July 1st. That in itself the family said is a miracle. Now, they’re still navigating losing a loved one, and White’s continued recovery after a tragedy on a frozen pond. “It feels really good. It feels like you know my families complete again,” Bill Croy, Whites’ […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Lane closing on Champaign’s Windsor Road

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews will be closing a lane on Windsor Road starting Wednesday to allow for the installation of fiberoptic utilities. The closure will be located between Mattis Avenue and Windward Boulevard. Eastbound Windsor will be reduced to one lane for the duration of the closure, which will be from Wednesday to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Family back on their feet after fire

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a big change from where one family was earlier this summer. “Everyone’s good, I mean they’re still adjusting to new things, but they’re doing pretty well and they’re pretty comfortable now,” Caleb Foster, the son, said. A fire destroyed almost everything they have. Now, they have so much they’re […]
SAINT JOSEPH, IL
WCIA

An Early Monday Morning Round of Storms Packed Damaging Winds

A line of showers and storms moved through Central Illinois early Monday morning, causing widespread wind damage to many communities. Gusts exceeded 60 mph within a few of the storms. Showers and storms came out of the Quad Cities and continued to spread out as it moved to the southeast. This was a somewhat interesting […]
DECATUR, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Vermilion Housing Authority Leader Jackie Vinson Running for Mayor of Danville

Vermilion Housing Authority Executive Director Jackie Vinson has announced her candidacy for Mayor of Danville in the spring of 2023 election. Vinson previously served as Director of the Metropolitan Planning Organization for the City of Danville under Former Mayor Scott Eisenhauer. Vinson says she is entering the mayor’s race at...
DANVILLE, IL
wlip.com

Illinois Man Killed in Race Track Crash in Kenosha County

PARIS, WI (WLIP)–An Illinois man is dead after a crash at the Great Lakes Dragaway in the town of Paris. It happened Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 PM. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that 66 year old Charles Weck of Marengo was the driver of a custom late model Corvette when he lost control while driving on the track and crashed into a concrete wall at 200 miles per hour.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Zerman Hoping Seven Point Dispensary Breaks Ground in ’22

(Above) Seven Point of Illinois founder and owner Brad Zerman addresses Danville City Council last November. Could there be two big openings in the Danville area next spring? That’s what Seven Point of Illinois owner Brad Zerman is hoping for. It was last fall that the Danville City Council approved Zerman’s plans for a second adult use cannabis dispensary in the area, at 388 Eastgate Drive just off Lynch Road. But then, some lawsuits about the lottery process last August that gave Seven Point a chance for the state license held the whole process up.
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Police: Man was planning to commit a mass shooting in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man is facing charges after police said he sent hundreds of e-mails threatening to commit a mass shooting in Champaign. Michael Miller, 54, of Savoy, will be arraigned Tuesday on one count of Making a Terrorist Threat, a class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Man charged after deadly drag race crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A Rantoul man is facing felony charges after police say he caused a crash that killed another man. Justin T. Shields, 21, is accused of drag racing 34-year-old Scott A. Boyne on June 12. Illinois State Police (ISP) believe the two were drag racing on...
RANTOUL, IL
WAND TV

Two individuals displaced after single-family home fire in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign Fire Department responded to a single-family home fire Monday afternoon. According to the Fire Department, crews responded to a report from a neighbor of a home at 1220 Gertrude Ave., on fire. Once on the scene, firefighters reported smoke and fire coming from the eaves...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
arthurgraphic.com

Speed Awareness Day Campaign a Success for Atwood Police

Why do people drive with a suspended license? In addition to the suspended license and speeding, this gal was not wearing a seat belt. It sure makes for a bad day. Speed Awareness Day was held on Wednesday, July 27, and the Atwood Police Department joined law enforcement officers from six states (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin) in this year’s NHTSA Region 5 high visibility.
ATWOOD, IL
WCIA

From the Farm: Sweet corn research

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — We’re in the midst of sweetcorn season, and you probably have not yet gotten enough to satisfy your desire for this great American summer treat. Marty Williams is a researcher with USDA, housed at the University of Illinois, and he has a research...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Lone city manager finalist withdraws

City of Urbana Administrator Carol Mitten, the lone finalist in Evanston’s city manager search, has withdrawn her name in a mutual decision with the city that she was “not the right fit.”. Here is the statement from the city:. “After continued conversations, the Evanston City Council and Urbana...
EVANSTON, IL

