Get ready for TikTok mini-games, currently in early testing in the app
There is big money in gaming, so it's unsurprising to see many major tech companies wanting to enter the market. TikTok is now one of those opportunists, and it has been testing a pair of mobile mini-games on its platform for months after entering into a partnership with Zynga last year. Now, the app has not only expanded its games catalog but is also broadening testing.
Google Meet could be working to bring team chat to your favorite Android games
We're sure you heard the news by now, but in case you missed it, Google's Duo video calling app will be merged into Google Meet. While the ins and outs of how that exact transition is being handled at the moment are kind of confusing, you can expect Duo to become Meet in the not-so-distant future. In the meantime, though, Google keeps working on new Meet features that will be handy as it transitions from a business/education-first service to a video calling app for everyone. One of them is the addition of integrations with third-party apps and services.
Latest YouTube experiment now lets you zoom into specific parts of videos
YouTube has adapted its video format to the vast array of aspect ratios and resolutions Android smartphones come with these days. Right as bezel-less smartphones with tall aspect ratios started becoming popular, YouTube started allowing users to stretch their videos to fit that taller format. Likewise, the app also supports multiple resolutions and even technologies like HDR. If you're feeling more adventurous than just what the default options give you, though, YouTube is now testing an option to freely zoom into any parts of a YouTube video on your smartphone.
YouTube Music wants you to explore other performances of your favorite songs
A studio recording may be the definitive copy of the typical label-published song, but it may not be the one you most enjoy. In fact, you might even have a cover or straight-up remix you prefer. The beauty of YouTube is that you'll probably see all of those tracks in video form on the site. The beauty of YouTube Music? You can just listen to all of them in one place now.
Amazon Alexa: How to get local information from your smart speaker or display
Amazon Alexa has more capabilities than playing music and managing smart home devices. You can ask Alexa to create reminders, set alarms, check calendar events, use Voice Shopping to order and track stuff from Amazon, and even get local information. The latter is quite helpful to check the local news and weather, look up sports schedules, explore new nearby restaurants, and find traffic details by using voice commands.
Forget glass, forget metal — Google could be going high-end with future Pixel materials
It's no secret Google has a ton of hardware products coming down the line — and I'm not talking about the ones it's willing to discuss on record. Sure, the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel Watch, and a new Pixel tablet planned for next year might be enough to get you excited, but really, it's the unannounced gadgets that have us excited. A new leak shines some light on two upcoming devices from Google, including a long-awaited, long-delayed device that could be on its way next year.
How to unsend an email in Gmail
In the fast-paced, cutthroat business environment of the 21st century, it's easy to lose customer trust—or worse—by making a simple mistake in an email. While it's always better to proofread your emails before sending them, mistakes sometimes slip by. Normally, when a mistake slips by, it ends up with follow-up apology emails and egg on your face, but if you're using Gmail, you have tools at your disposal to avoid those mistakes in the first place.
Your WhatsApp group admin will soon be able to delete your messages
WhatsApp certainly didn’t pioneer group chats, but it was instrumental in making them an indispensable part of our lives. The Meta-owned service has been around for over a decade now, and group chats have been a WhatsApp feature since 2011. However, group administrators don’t have much control over the chat itself. To fix this for good, we learned WhatsApp is beta testing powerful controls, so administrators can delete messages sent by other members.
It's time for Amazon Drive users to move all their files or lose them
Amazon is much more than just a shopping destination you can pick up a brand spanking new microwave oven from — it actually has something of an ecosystem of its own with both software and hardware products that give even the likes of Google and Microsoft a run for their money sometimes. Obviously, not all see success thanks to the intense, cutthroat competition in their respective categories. One such venture is a cloud storage application that's very similar to Google Drive. Chances are you haven't even heard of Amazon Drive until we brought it to your attention. If you're curious about dropping your files onto the service, though, it's probably too late.
How to remotely control and access your Amazon Alexa devices
As sensitive as the far-field mic on Echo devices may be, you may not always be close enough for your Alexa device to hear you. Thankfully, you can control your Alexa devices right from your phone, whether at the grocery store or in the backyard. The Alexa app isn't just how you set up Echo and other Alexa-enabled devices. It also turns your phone into an Echo you can take with you everywhere.
Battlegrounds Mobile India gets banned after government order
PUBG, or PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, was named the "Mobile Game of the Year" in 2018 at The Game Awards. It was one of the most popular games in India where it competed for the top grossing action game spot against the likes of Garena FreeFire and Call of Duty: Mobile. However, the game has had constant run-ins with Indian authorities. It was banned in 2020 along with another 117 China-based apps for violating Indian user privacy by illegally transferring their data to locations outside India. Now, its revamp, Battlegrounds Mobile India, has also been banned from Android and iOS devices in the country.
How to mute Discord users: Moderate your social experiences like a pro gamer
We all have to deal with people online and offline every day, but sometimes we need a break from specific individuals, and that's okay (and completely normal). Thankfully the mute feature on Discord provides exactly what we need, some peace of mind. If you run your own Discord server, you can also add bots to automatically moderate conversations, but muting is perfect for voice channels and messages. The beauty of muting users versus blocking is that the muted users will never know you muted them unless you've mentioned it, avoiding any social drama altogether. So, where and how do we get started with muting those specific Discord users? Android Police is here to give you those answers. Today's guide illustrates how to mute someone in a voice channel, your direct messages, and inside a server. Let's dig in.
Android tablets and Chromebooks struggle for market share amid tumbling shipments
Google is finally starting to show some love for tablets and other large-screen devices. After neglecting tablets for years, Android 12L invested in tablet-focused UI changes for maybe the first time since Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich. And with it, Google also signaled that tablets were an essential pillar of Android's long-term strategy, and committed to supporting them better — we've even got a Pixel tablet to look forward to. Hopefully that kind of renewed interest breathes a little life into the form factor, since the latest tablet shipment numbers are in, and they show Android tablets are (still) struggling.
The best Amazon Kindle Paperwhite cases in 2022
The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best Kindles on the market, and for good reason—it offers a high-resolution screen, a water-resistant design, and a bright backlight. But all these exciting features make the e-reader considerably more expensive than the base Kindle. So if you own a Kindle Paperwhite or are planning to buy one, it's a good idea to pick up a case.
Weekend poll: Do you leave autoplay enabled in apps?
It shouldn't come as any surprise that autoplay has grown so popular over the last decade. As your phone fills up with apps begging for your attention — and, indirectly, ad dollars — the easiest way to keep people from closing is to shove new content in their faces constantly. It's why every social network insists on copying TikTok, and, more broadly, it's why videos won't stop blasting every time you finish watching something on YouTube.
Mobile World of Warcraft game has reportedly been scrapped after 3 years of development
World of Warcraft is probably one of the biggest and most successful gaming titles out there for PC, but it seems like that success is hard to translate to mobile platforms. According to a report from Bloomberg, Blizzard and its partner NetEase have scrapped a World of Warcraft project for mobile that was in the works for over three years due to disagreements about finances.
Google's folding Pixel might not have a camera cutout in its interior screen
Although its launch doesn't seem to be on the horizon, it's tough to go much more than a week without hearing some rumblings and rumors surrounding the Pixel Fold. Google's first step into the world of futuristic phone hardware — a space dominated by the likes of Samsung — seems as far off as ever, and yet, new reports about the device continue to trickle out. Not long after spotting a foldable icon in Google's Camera app, we're now learning about how the Pixel Fold will divide up its lenses between screens.
Danny Trejo to Star as Ferdinand Magellan in ‘1521’ Philippines-Set Historical Actioner (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Hollywood actor Danny Trejo (“Machete,” “Con Air,” “Heat”) has been cast for the role of Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan in “1521,” an upcoming historical epic that charts the pre-colonial era of the Philippines depicting the Battle of Mactan, Variety has learned. Produced by Filipino-American filmmaker Francis B. Lara Ho of Inspire Studios (“Angel Warrior,” “Palawan: Last Man Out”), “1521” is a U.S.-Philippines production that follows the journey of Magellan, who led the Spanish expedition and was one of the first Europeans to travel to Asia. He reached the archipelago that is known as Philippines...
Get an early-bird discount on the REDMAGIC 7S Pro gaming phone
The REDMAGIC 7S Pro is here, completing the release schedule for the 7-series gaming smartphones, and you can save yourself some dollar dollar bills y'all by way of the brand's early-bird offer. Wanna know how much you can save? Read on... REDMAGIC 7S Pro discount starts now. So what is...
Google could launch the Pixel 7 in mid October
Google teased the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro back at I/O in May 2022 despite their launch being months away. It gave us a glimpse of their design and confirmed the devices would be powered by the "next generation" Tensor 2 chip. While the big G did not reveal any specs, rumors have given us a good idea of what to expect from the company's 2022 flagship smartphones. A new leak now reveals the alleged release date of the new Pixels.
