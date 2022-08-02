Read on www.sportbible.com
Related
How to create a private league in Fantasy Premier League
Crystal Palace host Arsenal this evening in what will be the return of the Premier League to our screens and will also mean the start of a new year of fantasy football!. The online game is a perfect way of keeping involved with the ins and outs of the Premier League season and opens up opportunities for healthy competition and bragging rights with your friends.
Banner flown over Crystal Palace vs Arsenal calls for football to 'Kick Rapists Off The Pitch'
Arsenal fans teamed up with feminist campaign group Level Up to fly a banner over Selhurst Park, during the Premier League's opening game, to call for football to kick rapists out of the game. The Gunners opened the Premier League season with an away fixture against Crystal Palace on Friday...
New Sky Sports scoreboard hasn't gone down well during Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Football fans were not exactly taken by Sky Sports new scoreboard graphic, as Crystal Palace welcomed Arsenal in the Premier League opener. There was excitement in the air on Friday night as the Premier League finally (?)(it's only been a few weeks) kicked off again, with Palace welcoming Arsenal to Selhurst Park.
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
IN THIS ARTICLE
"In My Eyes" - Premier League Star Claims Recently Departed Liverpool Man Was Klopp's Best Player
Sadio Mané’s Liverpool departure has left a hole in the Reds’ front line, and West Ham’s Michail Antonio think he’ll be missed more than some anticipate. Mané scored 16 Premier League goals for Klopp's side last term across 32 starts. He operated both as...
How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights
Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
Barcelona shocked as transfer target rejects move and signs new contract
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has made a shock decision to reject a move to Barcelona and sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou throughout the summer, but has now committed his future with Thomas Tuchel’s side. According...
Graham Potter insists playing against Erik ten Hag is not an advantage ahead of Manchester United Brighton clash
Graham Potter has praised Christian Eriksen ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion, and said it is not an advantage for him that Erik ten Hag has not managed in the Premier League yet. Manchester United and Brghton will kick off their respective Premier...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chelsea 'confirm' Marc Cucurella's squad number in deleted video following £63 million move
Chelsea have confirmed Marc Cucurella’s squad number in a now deleted video following his £63 million move from Brighton and Hove Albion. The 24-year-old completed his move after a dramatic twist in the tale after Brighton took to Twitter to deny reports of a transfer fee being agreed on Wednesday evening.
Footage Shows Arsenal Club Photographer Giving Spine-Tingling Team Talk Before North London Derby
Arsenal's club photographer gave a goosebumps-inducing team talk ahead of the North London derby win over Spurs last season. The Gunners hosted their rivals at the Emirates in the first derby of the season back in September and were out of the blocks straight away. Arsenal were 3-0 up after...
Chelsea troll Brighton with playful Marc Cucurella transfer announcement
Chelsea have directed a playful dig towards Brighton in their announcement of the Marc Cucurella transfer. Two days ago, rumours started to circulate that Cucurella was on the verge of joining Chelsea, which led to Brighton releasing a statement via Twitter that read: “CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA. Contrary to inaccurate reports from numerous media outlets this evening, no agreement has been reached with any club to sell Marc Cucurella.”
Arsenal Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's Heart-Warming Family Values Revealed In All Or Nothing
Aaron Ramsdale's family have featured in the first episode of Amazon Prime's series, All or Nothing. The episode heavily features the process of Ramsdale's signing, and the making of his Premier League debut for the Gunners. Ramsdale's family travelled to the Emirates, to watch their son's first game at the...
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea are ready for Premier League season despite pre-season struggles
Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea’s pre-season was challenging and demanding, but insists his team are ready to play Everton in their Premier League opener. Chelsea will face their former boss Frank Lampard at Goodison Park looking to avoid another defeat on Merseyside to mark the new campaign with a victory.
"Do your research..." - Erik ten Hag SLAMS journalist following Cristiano Ronaldo question
Erik ten Hag slammed a journalist for not doing their research in relation to Cristiano Ronaldo leaving early against Rayo Vallecano last Sunday. The Manchester United striker played his first 45 minutes of pre-season in the first half of the game at Old Trafford and was then subbed off by Ten Hag, who had previously suggested that the striker was not yet fully fit.
Predicted Chelsea XI to face Everton: Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling set to make debuts
Thomas Tuchel has several decisions to make ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League opener against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday evening. The Blues’ pre-season preparations saw Tuchel’s side undergo a tour of the United States, where they beat Club America before losing to Charlotte FC on penalties.
Pep Guardiola sends Liverpool warning to Manchester City squad ahead of Premier League opener
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has sent a timely reminder to his squad to remain on their toes ahead of meeting with West Ham. Aside from their astounding trophy haul under Pep Guardiola, one of the biggest compliments that can be afforded to City is that they have raised the bar like never seen before in English football.
Erik ten Hag hints at Christian Eriksen & Lisandro Martinez starts in Brighton pre-match press conference
Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen are “fit enough to start” ahead of their Premier League opener against Brghton & Hove Albion. Manchester United will take on Brighton on Sunday 7 August, and speculation on how his first Premier League XI will line up has been rife.
Manchester City ‘serious' about RSC Anderlecht star Sergio Gomez
Manchester City could still sign a left-back this summer. The Sky Blues, who begin their Premier League title defence away to West Ham United this Sunday, failed to secure the signature of Marc Cucurella from Brighton. The Seagulls are seemingly set to agree a deal with Chelsea for the 24...
How to watch: Everton vs Chelsea (Premier League): TV channel, live-stream, kick-off time
Chelsea head to Goodison Park for their Premier League opener against Everton on Saturday evening, and all the details of how to watch the match have been revealed. Thomas Tuchel's side begin their 2022/23 campaign with a trip to Merseyside to face Frank Lampard's Toffees, and will be hoping to get off to a winning start.
West Ham To Make Another Bid For Star Midfielder Who'd Join Liverpool 'Immediately'
West Ham are expected to lodge a new bid for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana, after having an initial offer rejected by the French club, according to Foot Mercarto,. The Hammers have had a strong transfer window so far and have recently confirmed the signing of Gianluca Scamacca for £30.5m from Sampdoria.
SPORTbible
85K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0