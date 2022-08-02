ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Three Chemung-County Torture Murder suspects’ cases adjourned until September

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County torture-murder case carries on as three of the suspects’ court appearances were adjourned again until the end of the summer, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Thomas Bovaird, Eddie Marte, and Malik Weems were all scheduled to appear in the Chemung County Court on August 5, 2022. The […]
whcuradio.com

Elmira principal fired after DWI crash

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A principal in the Elmira City School District is out of a job. WENY-TV reports the school board decided to fire Robert Bailey, after the Broadway Academy principal’s DWI crash in 2019. Bailey later pled guilty. Disciplinary charges were filed by the school board against the administrator in January 2020.
ELMIRA, NY
FL Radio Group

Cayuga Nation Details Evidence of Criminal Activity At Demolished Varick Property

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (August 4, 2022) – During the demolition of a vacant property located at 2906 County Road 124 in the Town of Varick, New York, officers from the Cayuga Nation Police Department (CNPD) seized a variety of evidence indicating that a mail-order marijuana sales operation was being conducted by Wanda John and others out of the property. Evidence seized included suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials, and business records. Also seized were two weapons, including a loaded shotgun that had a chambered round upon recovery.
SENECA FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Crime & Safety
whcuradio.com

Ithaca’s LEAD program hoping to bring equity to criminal justice

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s Law Enforcement Assistance Diversion program launched earlier this year. It’s targeted to people facing misdemeanor charges. Tompkins County Legislator Travis Brooks oversees the program. It originated in Seattle slightly over a decade ago. Brooks says LEAD works with the Ithaca Police Department...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Update: All clear after bomb threat at Ithaca College

Update (4:29 p.m.): After an investigation, police have given the all-clear to return to the Center for Natural Sciences. IC Director of Public Relations Dave Maley issued the following statement:. “Following a police investigation, it has been determined that a telephoned bomb threat made for the Center for Natural Sciences...
ITHACA, NY
wxhc.com

Bomb Threat Received on SUNY Cortland Campus; Threat Was Non Credible

All Clear. Both building have been investigated and found to be non-credible. A bomb threat has been received by UPD SUNY Cortland directed at Bowers Hall and Miller Building on the SUNY Cortland campus. If you are in Bowers Hall or Miller Building please evacuate the buildings and areas immediately....
CORTLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Ithaca Voice#Taughannock Boulevard
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 18, 2022 through July 24, 2022 there were 75 calls for service, they responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and three traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Charlotte G. Barrett, age 52 of Nichols,...
OWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

Police: Several arrests made in Owego brawl

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Multiple people face charges after an alleged fight in Owego. Police say the brawl happened July 25 on North Avenue near Main Street. It allegedly involved 40 people who were arguing and fighting. Authorities say several people are charged with violation of disorderly conduct and...
OWEGO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WETM 18 News

Towanda man sentenced for Keystone Theatre burglary

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda man who broke into the Keystone Theatre to steal cash and food earlier this year has been sentenced to at least 3.5 years in prison and will pay over $10,000 in restitution, according to the District Attorney. Samuel Ackley, 60, was sentenced to 42-96 months in a Pennsylvania State […]
TOWANDA, PA
WETM 18 News

Broadway Academy Principal terminated after 2019 DWI crash

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The principal of Broadway Academy has been terminated by the Elmira City School District following a 2019 DWI crash, after which he made over $500,000 on paid administrative leave. According to a statement made by the Elmira City School District on August 4, 2022, Robert P. Bailey III has been terminated […]
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County lawmaker links police shortage to politics

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — What’s causing the shortage of police officers? A Tompkins County lawmaker is pointing to politics. Legislator Mike Sigler says not many local politicians have stood up for officers in recent years. He wonders why recruits would want to come to Tompkins County, despite the...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Multiple charged after 40-person fight in Owego

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple people were charged after a 40-person fight in Owego last week, police said. Owego Police and the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Avenue near Main Street for a disturbance on Monday, July 25 around 9:00 p.m. Officers found about forty people “involved in a large argument and fighting” […]
OWEGO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Police close off portion of Grand Central Avenue after crash

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A portion of Grand Central Avenue in Horseheads was closed off by police Thursday evening for a car accident. The crash happened sometime around 9 p.m. Police had a portion of the street blocked off as officers used flashlights to look for evidence or debris. Nearby, there was a damaged car pulled over to the sidewalk, and it appeared to be the only car involved in the incident.
HORSEHEADS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy