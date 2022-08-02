New Fredericktown supt. is a figure from the past

Read on www.knoxpages.com
ashlandsource.com
Mapleton Schools developing a future “Preacher Man”
ASHLAND -- Tyler Hartzler, a soon-to-be 8th grader at Mapleton, is taking steps (and leaps, and sprints) toward his future. Tyler is involved in cross country and track at Mapleton Middle School, where he also serves on the Student Council and as Vice President of the National Junior Honor Society.
Knox Pages
Would an innovative approach to child care work in Knox County?
MOUNT VERNON — Last fall, residents told Knox Pages that the lack of child care is a serious concern for working parents. The Area Development Foundation sees the lack of child care as an economic problem for employers and employees. Earlier this year, an ADF survey documented the effect lack of child care has on the local workforce:
Mount Vernon News
Knox County Landmarks Foundation protests demolition of downtown properties
MOUNT VERNON – The Knox County Landmarks Foundation told the Mount Vernon City Council it was upset with city plans to tear down three historic properties downtown even as the city closed on the fourth and final property for its municipal court project. The city announced on July 26...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield planning epic 'Fantastic Final Friday Weekend' Aug. 26 to 28
MANSFIELD -- The unofficial end to summer in 2022 comes during the first weekend in September on Labor Day weekend. If that's the case, Mansfield is going out with a bang one weekend earlier on Aug. 26 to 28. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the...
richlandsource.com
Richland County Land Bank, Mansfield NAACP discuss future of 'Daisy Thomas House'
MANSFIELD -- The best future for the first home in Richland County built and owned by African-American residents may be an Ohio historical marker on a lot owned by the Mansfield branch of the NAACP. The historic brick home the corner of Wood and First streets, condemned earlier this year...
Galion Inquirer
Galion swears in two police officers
GALION — The City of Galion held a city council meeting last week in which multiple city employees were sworn into new roles. Officers Collin Fox and Zachary Gregory are set to be two of Galion’s newest police officers. “Zach had worked previously for Crestline and he (Collin)...
wtuz.com
Update to Ohio Benefits Portal
Mary Alice Reporting – Those looking to get information on assistance can now do so through an updated state website. Tuscarawas County Job and Family Services shared details for the Ohio Benefits Self-Service Portal that can provide information on eligibility for cash assistance, food assistance, medical assistance, or childcare assistance.
Knox Pages
J.M. Smucker Co. of Orrville one of 8 Ohio businesses honored for a century of service
COLUMBUS -- This month’s Business Spotlight pays tribute to iconic enterprises in Warren, Franklin, Morgan, Cuyahoga, Wayne, Hardin, Ross and Lucas Counties. Throughout its history, Ohio has been home to virtually every business imaginable -- entrepreneurial enterprises that have put Ohioans to work, bolstered our economy, and made our communities stronger and more prosperous. Over time, these businesses turned our state into an economic powerhouse that is envied for its strength across an array of industries, services, and sectors.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield preps to accept $500K from Richland County for planned 'community park for all'
MANSFIELD -- The next step toward a planned $5 million "community park for all" is scheduled for discussion tonight at Mansfield City Council. The city's lawmakers will consider a "subgrant" agreement that will allow Richland County commissioners to award $500,000 toward construction of an inclusive Sterkel Park on the city's south side.
For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
richlandsource.com
Richland County Junior Fair has dog show, clothing results
MANSFIELD -- The 2022 Richland County Junior Fair results have already begun to trickle in with the fair opening in earnest on Sunday. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
Knox Pages
Knox County signs off on Table Rock subdivision
MOUNT VERNON — Local officials signed off on the Table Rock subdivision, the first subdivision to reach fruition in many years. The Regional Planning Commission approved the final plat map on July 21. On Thursday, the Knox County commissioners, Hillier Township trustees, county engineer, and Knox Public Health made it official.
Knox Pages
Flxible neon sign to be raffled off in Loudonville
LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville is raffling a custom-made neon sign to raise funds for historic preservation. The sign, featuring the former Flxible Corporation’s logo, features a vibrant blue oval with white script lettering inside. The sign measures 31 inches long by 13 inches...
Knox Pages
Knox County commissioners consider residential building code
MOUNT VERNON — In June 2021, Centerburg Mayor Greg Sands and Village Council President Tom Stewart met with the county commissioners to discuss a countywide building code. At the time, Commissioner Bill Pursel referenced residents' previous opposition to building codes. Commissioner Teresa Bemiller noted that the county's comprehensive plan calls for exploring a local building code.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield City Council yanks employee bonuses from ARPA spending request
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council pulled back on the reins a bit Wednesday night, albeit perhaps temporarily, on the administration's latest American Rescue Plan Act spending plan. Mayor Tim Theaker had proposed about $3.3 million in new ARPA spending, half of which was approved by local legislators. Local News. Locally...
Wind farm controversy in rural Ohio: Crawford County voters will likely decide if wind turbine plans can proceed
BUCYRUS, Ohio – When the Ohio legislature passed Senate Bill 52 last summer it gave local authorities the ability to quash proposed wind farms rather than leave their fate to the Ohio Power Siting Board. The Crawford County commissioners took advantage of that law in May when they created...
richlandsource.com
Melanie Miller earns GOP nomination for state rep. seat in landslide victory
ASHLAND — Melanie Miller became Ashland’s hometown hero Tuesday as unofficial results showed a landslide victory for the first-time political candidate. The Republican pageant queen and director of Ashland Pregnancy Care Center earned 62.3% of the votes across the newly drawn Ohio House District 67 during the state’s second primary.
Knox Pages
Centerburg joint fire district scores $75k grant for new exhaust removal system
CENTERBURG — Centerburg's Central Joint Ohio Fire District received a $75,000 federal grant for a new exhaust removal system at the fire station. The federal grant is an 80/20 split, meaning the fire district will pay 20% of the grant costs, while the feds will cover the rest. Local...
Knox Pages
Section of U.S. 36 restricted to one lane starting Aug. 8
MOUNT VERNON -- The Ohio Department of Transportations has issued its current and upcoming road closures and restrictions for Knox County. U.S. Route 36 lane closure for bridge deck repairs - Beginning Monday, Aug. 8, motorists can expect U.S. 36 to be restricted to one lane west of Mt. Liberty for bridge deck repairs. Estimated completion is Wednesday, Aug. 10.
cwcolumbus.com
Dolly Parton coming to Ohio for private luncheon raising support for Imagination Library
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dolly Parton is set to visit the Buckeye state next week as she raises funds and support for the Imagination Library program in Ohio. The Imagination Library started in 1995 to mail books to children regardless of family income. Originally starting in Sevier County, Tennessee...
