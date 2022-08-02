ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericktown, OH

New Fredericktown supt. is a figure from the past

By Grant Ritchey, Report for America Corps Member
Knox Pages
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.knoxpages.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ashlandsource.com

Mapleton Schools developing a future “Preacher Man”

ASHLAND -- Tyler Hartzler, a soon-to-be 8th grader at Mapleton, is taking steps (and leaps, and sprints) toward his future. Tyler is involved in cross country and track at Mapleton Middle School, where he also serves on the Student Council and as Vice President of the National Junior Honor Society.
ASHLAND, OH
Knox Pages

Would an innovative approach to child care work in Knox County?

MOUNT VERNON — Last fall, residents told Knox Pages that the lack of child care is a serious concern for working parents. The Area Development Foundation sees the lack of child care as an economic problem for employers and employees. Earlier this year, an ADF survey documented the effect lack of child care has on the local workforce:
KNOX COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fredericktown, OH
Fredericktown, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Galion Inquirer

Galion swears in two police officers

GALION — The City of Galion held a city council meeting last week in which multiple city employees were sworn into new roles. Officers Collin Fox and Zachary Gregory are set to be two of Galion’s newest police officers. “Zach had worked previously for Crestline and he (Collin)...
GALION, OH
wtuz.com

Update to Ohio Benefits Portal

Mary Alice Reporting – Those looking to get information on assistance can now do so through an updated state website. Tuscarawas County Job and Family Services shared details for the Ohio Benefits Self-Service Portal that can provide information on eligibility for cash assistance, food assistance, medical assistance, or childcare assistance.
OHIO STATE
Knox Pages

J.M. Smucker Co. of Orrville one of 8 Ohio businesses honored for a century of service

COLUMBUS -- This month’s Business Spotlight pays tribute to iconic enterprises in Warren, Franklin, Morgan, Cuyahoga, Wayne, Hardin, Ross and Lucas Counties. Throughout its history, Ohio has been home to virtually every business imaginable -- entrepreneurial enterprises that have put Ohioans to work, bolstered our economy, and made our communities stronger and more prosperous. Over time, these businesses turned our state into an economic powerhouse that is envied for its strength across an array of industries, services, and sectors.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#New Fredericktown#Fredericktown High School
NBC4 Columbus

For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
NEWARK, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County Junior Fair has dog show, clothing results

MANSFIELD -- The 2022 Richland County Junior Fair results have already begun to trickle in with the fair opening in earnest on Sunday. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County signs off on Table Rock subdivision

MOUNT VERNON — Local officials signed off on the Table Rock subdivision, the first subdivision to reach fruition in many years. The Regional Planning Commission approved the final plat map on July 21. On Thursday, the Knox County commissioners, Hillier Township trustees, county engineer, and Knox Public Health made it official.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
Knox Pages

Flxible neon sign to be raffled off in Loudonville

LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville is raffling a custom-made neon sign to raise funds for historic preservation. The sign, featuring the former Flxible Corporation’s logo, features a vibrant blue oval with white script lettering inside. The sign measures 31 inches long by 13 inches...
LOUDONVILLE, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County commissioners consider residential building code

MOUNT VERNON — In June 2021, Centerburg Mayor Greg Sands and Village Council President Tom Stewart met with the county commissioners to discuss a countywide building code. At the time, Commissioner Bill Pursel referenced residents' previous opposition to building codes. Commissioner Teresa Bemiller noted that the county's comprehensive plan calls for exploring a local building code.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield City Council yanks employee bonuses from ARPA spending request

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council pulled back on the reins a bit Wednesday night, albeit perhaps temporarily, on the administration's latest American Rescue Plan Act spending plan. Mayor Tim Theaker had proposed about $3.3 million in new ARPA spending, half of which was approved by local legislators. Local News. Locally...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Melanie Miller earns GOP nomination for state rep. seat in landslide victory

ASHLAND — Melanie Miller became Ashland’s hometown hero Tuesday as unofficial results showed a landslide victory for the first-time political candidate. The Republican pageant queen and director of Ashland Pregnancy Care Center earned 62.3% of the votes across the newly drawn Ohio House District 67 during the state’s second primary.
ASHLAND, OH
Knox Pages

Section of U.S. 36 restricted to one lane starting Aug. 8

MOUNT VERNON -- The Ohio Department of Transportations has issued its current and upcoming road closures and restrictions for Knox County. U.S. Route 36 lane closure for bridge deck repairs - Beginning Monday, Aug. 8, motorists can expect U.S. 36 to be restricted to one lane west of Mt. Liberty for bridge deck repairs. Estimated completion is Wednesday, Aug. 10.
KNOX COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy